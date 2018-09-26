Log in
ST BARBARA LTD (SBM)
  Report  
St Barbara : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

09/26/2018 | 01:51am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABN

St Barbara Limited 36 009 165 066

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr David Edward John Moroney

Date of last notice

28 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Highfield Rise Pty Ltd as trustee for The Highfield Pension Fund, in which Mr Moroney has a beneficial interest

Date of change

26 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

103,173 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

2,265 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$3.6438 per fully paid ordinary (calculated in accordance with the St Barbara Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan)

No. of securities held after change

105,438 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Fully paid ordinary shares allotted under the St Barbara Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan in respect of the 2018 final dividend announced 22 August 2018

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 23:50:06 UTC
