St Barbara : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity
|
St Barbara Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
36 009 165 066
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Ms Kerry Jo-anne Gleeson
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
20 May 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Shares held by Gleeson-Peiniger SF Pty Ltd as
|
(including registered holder)
|
trustee for the Gleeson-Peiniger Superannuation
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Fund, in which Ms Gleeson has a beneficial interest
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
12 June 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
24,997 fully paid ordinary shares, comprised of:
|
|
• 16,129 fully paid ordinary shares (direct)
|
|
• 8,868 fully paid ordinary shares (indirect)
|
Class
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
2,861 fully paid ordinary shares (indirect)
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$2.89 per New Share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
27,858 fully paid ordinary shares, comprised of:
|
|
• 16,129 fully paid ordinary shares (direct)
|
|
• 11,729 fully paid ordinary shares (indirect)
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
|
Fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) acquired
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
pursuant to the terms of the pro rata accelerated, non-
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
renounceable
|
entitlement
|
offer
|
announced
|
back
|
Wednesday, 15 May 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
Not applicable
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
Not applicable
|
provided?
|
|
|
.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Disclaimer
St. Barbara Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 12:58:03 UTC