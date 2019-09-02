Log in
ST BARBARA LTD (SBM)

ST BARBARA LTD

(SBM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/02
3.19 AUD   -0.93%
06:55aST BARBARA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/30CHANGE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING IN PRODIGY GOLD NL (ASX : Prx)
PU
08/21ST BARBARA : 30 June 2019 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements
PU
News 


St Barbara : Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
09/02/2019 | 06:55am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

St Barbara Limited

ABN

36 009 165 066

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Timothy Carl Netscher

Date of last notice

12 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

29 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

60,967 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

6,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$3.23 per ordinary share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

66,967 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

On-market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 10:54:04 UTC
