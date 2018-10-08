Log in
ST BARBARA LTD (SBM)
St Barbara : Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement with Australian Potash Limited

10/08/2018

ASX Release / 8 October 2018

Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement with Australian Potash Limited

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) has entered into an Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement with Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC, australianpotash.com.au)covering tenements at the Lake Wells Gold Project. St Barbara will pay Australian Potash $1.25 million cash consideration to enter the Agreement, with a minimum exploration spend of $1.75 million during the initial 12 month Earn-In period.

After the initial Earn-In period, St Barbara can elect to earn a 70% interest in the Project by spending a further $3.5 million on exploration over 24 months, and reimburse Australian Potash up to $0.5 million in costs previously spent on gold exploration at the Lake Wells Gold Project. In total, St Barbara's expenditure to earn a 70% interest is $7.0 million.

The Lake Wells Gold Project is located approximately 150 km north-east of Laverton, Western Australia (Figure 1).

St Barbara's investment in Australian Potash is aligned with its strategy of targeted investments in early to advanced stage exploration through earn-in arrangements, joint ventures or direct equity investments. This strategy includes St Barbara's existing investment in Australian explorers CatalystMetals Limited (ASX:CYL), Duketon Mining Limited (ASX:DKM), Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX), and Prodigy Gold NL (ASX:ABU).

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mr David Cotterell Mr Tim DuncanManager Investor Relations Hinton & Associates

+61 3 8660 1959 +61 3 9600 1979

ASX: SBM ADR: STBMY

St Barbara Limited ACN 009 165 066

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999 W www.stbarbara.com.au

Figure 1: St Barbara's Project Interests

St Barbara Limited

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 22:27:06 UTC
