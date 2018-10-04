Log in
St Barbara : Production Update Q1 September 2018

10/04/2018 | 06:33am CEST

ASX Release / 4 October 2018

Q1 September 2018 production in line with expectations and FY19 guidance

  • Consolidated gold production of 98,547 ounces

  • FY19 guidance of 350,000 to 375,000 ounces maintained

  • Cash balance A$350 million and no debt1

St Barbara Limited (ASX: SBM) (the "Company") provides the following production update for the September 2018 quarter (Q1 FY19).

Consolidated gold production was 98,547 ounces and is on track to meet FY19 guidance of 350,000 to 375,000 ounces.

Gwalia produced 62,685 ounces of gold in the quarter, in line with FY19 guidance of 245,000 to 260,000 ounces. Average milled grade for the quarter was 11.8 g/t Au (Q4 June 2018: 13.2 g/t Au)

Simberi produced 35,862 ounces of gold in the quarter, continuing the strong performance of FY18 and reflected a higher milled grade of 1.48 g/t Au and 86% recovery. FY19 guidance is maintained at 105,000 to 115,000 ounces.

Total cash at bank was $350 million0F1 at 30 September 2018 (30 June 2018: $343 million) after payment of dividends ($28 million), income tax ($6 million) and further investment in Peel Mining Ltd ($3 million) during the September quarter.

Production details for the September quarter are detailed in the table below. Further commentary on operations, including production costs, cash flow details and an update on the Company's growth projects will be provided in the Q1 September 2018 quarterly report due to be released on 17 October 2018.

St Barbara Managing Director and CEO, Mr Bob Vassie, said "both operations continue to perform well, with the strong cash balance of $350 million positioning the Company to deliver on our organic growth projects and consider inorganic opportunities."

Production Summary

Q2 Dec FY18

Q3 Mar FY18

Q4 Jun FY18

Year FY18

Q1 Sep FY19

Guidance

FY191F2

Production Gwalia

Simberi

Consolidated

oz oz oz

Milled Grade

Gwalia Simberig/t Au g/t Au

62,835 36,674

56,773 29,112

84,537 34,899

268,428 134,661

62,685 35,862

245 to 260 koz 105 to 115 koz

99,509

10.7 1.42

85,885

14.2 1.22

119,436

13.2 1.45

403,089

12.0 1.35

98,547

11.8 1.48

350 to 375 koz

Reserve grade2F3

7.5

1.3

  • 1 Financial information unaudited, balance excludes $1.4 million restricted cash

  • 2 FY19 guidance announced in Q4 June 2018 report (released 26 July 2018).

  • 3 Ore Reserve grade at 30 June 2018, refer Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements (released 27 August 2018).

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mr David Cotterell Mr Tim DuncanManager Investor Relations Hinton & Associates

+61 3 8660 1959 +61 3 9600 1979

ASX: SBM ADR: STBMY

St Barbara Limited ACN 009 165 066

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999 W www.stbarbara.com.au

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 04:32:08 UTC
