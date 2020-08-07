Log in
ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited    DRX   SGXE58705265

ST GROUP FOOD INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITE

(DRX)
End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 08/06
0.09 SGD   +1.12%
06:14aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :completion of mandatory training for first-time directors pursuant to the catalist rules
07/30Query Regarding Trading Activity
Summary 
News Summary

General Announcement::COMPLETION OF MANDATORY TRAINING FOR FIRST-TIME DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO THE CATALIST RULES

08/07/2020 | 06:14am EDT
Please see attached.

This announcement has been prepared by ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (the 'Company') and has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, United Overseas Bank Limited (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Tham, Senior Director, Equity Capital Markets, who can be contacted at 80 Raffles Place, #03-03 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, telephone: +65 6533 9898.

Disclaimer

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Ltd, published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:13:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 52,2 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net income 2019 1,95 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
Net Debt 2019 0,90 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tatt Ghee Saw Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yee Siang Ng Operations Manager
Kher Chink Pang Operations Manager
Tee Ooi Tan Operations Manager
Lee Ping Saw Executive Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST GROUP FOOD INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-65.38%16
VIVENDI SE-8.99%31 766
ROKU, INC.14.91%18 575
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.84.78%16 541
BOLLORÉ SE-21.70%10 575
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.24.65%10 229
