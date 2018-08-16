ST Ives : Year-end trading update and notice of results

16 August 2018

St Ives, the international marketing services group, today provides the following year-end trading updateahead of the announcement of its final results for the 53 weeks to 3 August 2018, which will be released on 9 October 2018.

Overall, profits before tax for the year are expected to be at the upper end of market expectations reflecting the strength of our digital businesses. Full year like-for-like revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 12%, before an adverse currency translation impact of 2%.

Against a strong comparative period last year, like-for-like revenue growth in the second half was 1%, before being offset by an adverse currency translation impact of 2%. Our performance in the second half was in part driven by the previously announced GDPR impact on our data businesses and a recent slowdown in our healthcare business. We are, however, seeing sentiment improve in both of these sectors and are also encouraged by the performance of our digital businesses, which give us a solid base to start the new financial year.

Notice of Results

The Group intends to announce its final results for the 53 weeks to 3 August 2018 on Tuesday 9 October 2018. As this announcement, and the corresponding results presentation, will be J Schwan's first in his new role as CEO of St Ives, he will use the opportunity to update the market on his strategy and vision for the Group.

In future, St Ives will move to reporting on a calendar month basis. As such, the Group's financial year end will be on 31 July from 2019 onwards.

