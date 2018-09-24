St James Place : Auf Wiedersehen

The Felsenreitschule theatre in Salzburg is used to goodbyes. It was where, in the 1965 film, The Sound of Music, the extensive von Trapp family sang for their wartime audience before fleeing across the border: 'So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night.'

Theresa May faced her own farewell moment in the same theatre last week when the 27 other EU national leaders informed her that her 'Chequers plan' was essentially dead, short of some root-and-branch changes on plans for the new economic relationship. Donald Tusk added in a press conference that, unless the UK government presents an acceptable solution to the Irish border question by the time of the mid-October summit, there will be no November gathering to finalise the deal. (No wonder there is talk of bringing the Budget forward a few weeks, so as to keep it relatively insulated from the politics of exit deals.)

View this week's Market Bulletin, which contains thoughts and opinions of St. James's Place and our range of investment managers on the key issues affecting investors.