St. James's Place    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE (STJ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/24 03:58:46 pm
1134.75 GBp   -0.68%
OFFRE

St James Place : Auf Wiedersehen

0
09/24/2018 | 03:40pm CEST

The Felsenreitschule theatre in Salzburg is used to goodbyes. It was where, in the 1965 film, The Sound of Music, the extensive von Trapp family sang for their wartime audience before fleeing across the border: 'So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night.'

Theresa May faced her own farewell moment in the same theatre last week when the 27 other EU national leaders informed her that her 'Chequers plan' was essentially dead, short of some root-and-branch changes on plans for the new economic relationship. Donald Tusk added in a press conference that, unless the UK government presents an acceptable solution to the Irish border question by the time of the mid-October summit, there will be no November gathering to finalise the deal. (No wonder there is talk of bringing the Budget forward a few weeks, so as to keep it relatively insulated from the politics of exit deals.)

View this week's Market Bulletin, which contains thoughts and opinions of St. James's Place and our range of investment managers on the key issues affecting investors.

Most computers will open PDF documents automatically, but you may need to download Adobe Reader.

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 13:38:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 16 163 M
EBIT 2018 319 M
Net income 2018 194 M
Finance 2018 590 M
Yield 2018 4,35%
P/E ratio 2018 30,24
P/E ratio 2019 24,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 6 048 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg Co-President
Michael Summer Wilson Co-President
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Chairman
Craig Gordon Gentle Director, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE-6.81%7 875
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-3.56%175 910
AIA GROUP LTD1.35%100 828
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-27.55%81 223
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD4.54%53 746
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-17.19%40 435
