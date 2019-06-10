St James Place : Notification of Major Holdings

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)
Name
St. James's Place Unit Trust Group Ltd
St. James's Place UK plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
05/06/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
07/06/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.1%
5.1%
39,782,745
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BP0S1D85
39,782,745
5.1%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
39,782,745
5.1%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
date
Exercise/
Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
date
Exercise/
Conversion Period
Physical or cash
settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
St. James's Place plc
(parent company)
5.1%
5.1%
St. James's Place Wealth Management Group Ltd
(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place plc)
5.1%
5.1%
St. James's Place UK plc
(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place Wealth
Management)
3.1%
St. James's Place Unit Trust Group Ltd
(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place Wealth
Management)
2.0%
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
NA
The number and % of voting rights held
NA
The date until which the voting rights will be held
