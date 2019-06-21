St James Place : Notification of Major Holdings

Regulatory News
Notification of Major Holdings
BCA Marketplace PLC
21 June 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify):
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Name
|
St. James's Place plc group of companies
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
1 Tetbury Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 1FP
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)
|
Name
|
St. James's Place Unit Trust Group Ltd
St. James's Place UK plc
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|
19/06/2019
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
21/06/2019
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
4.9%
|
|
4.9%
|
784,341,817
|
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BP0S1D85
|
|
38,216,763
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
38,216,763
|
4.9%
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
date
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
date
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period
|
Physical or cash
settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|
|
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)
|
X
|
Name
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
St. James's Place plc
(parent company)
|
4.9%
|
|
4.9%
|
St. James's Place Wealth Management Group Ltd
(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place plc)
|
4.9%
|
|
4.9%
|
St. James's Place UK plc
(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place Wealth
Management)
|
3.0%
|
|
|
St. James's Place Unit Trust Group Ltd
(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place Wealth
Management)
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
NA
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
NA
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
NA
|
|
11. Additional information
|
|
|
Place of completion
|
1 Tetbury Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 1FP
|
Date of completion
|
21/06/2019
