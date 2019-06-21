Log in
ST JAMES PLACE : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
06/18Woodford under fresh fire as Fidelity curbs investment in second fund
RE
06/10CORRECTION : Holding(s) in Company
PU
St James Place : Notification of Major Holdings

06/21/2019
Regulatory News Regulatory Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

Released : 21 Jun 2019 15:07:00

RNS Number : 0819D
BCA Marketplace PLC
21 June 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify):


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

St. James's Place plc group of companies

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

1 Tetbury Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 1FP

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)

Name

St. James's Place Unit Trust Group Ltd

St. James's Place UK plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

19/06/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21/06/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.9%


4.9%

784,341,817

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BP0S1D85


38,216,763


4.9%











SUBTOTAL 8. A

38,216,763

4.9%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer


Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

St. James's Place plc

(parent company)

4.9%


4.9%

St. James's Place Wealth Management Group Ltd

(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place plc)

4.9%


4.9%

St. James's Place UK plc

(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place Wealth

Management)

3.0%



St. James's Place Unit Trust Group Ltd

(wholly owned subsidiary of St. James's Place Wealth

Management)

1.9%




10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

NA

The number and % of voting rights held

NA

The date until which the voting rights will be held

NA


11. Additional information


Place of completion

1 Tetbury Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 1FP

Date of completion

21/06/2019


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLFBMITMBMTBFL

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 14:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
