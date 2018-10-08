Log in
St. James's Place    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE (STJ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 02:21:18 pm
1116 GBp   -0.93%
St James Place : Update to Board succession plans

10/08/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Regulatory News

Regulatory Announcement

Update to Board succession plans

Released : 08 Oct 2018 13:01:00

RNS Number : 3089D
St. James's Place PLC
08 October 2018
 

Update to Board succession plans

 

On 23 May 2018, the Board of St. James's Place announced that Sarah Bates had decided to retire as Chair and as a Director of the Company, and that Iain Cornish would become Chair with Roger Yates appointed as the Senior Independent Director ('SID'), all subject to regulatory approval. Further, on 1 August 2018, the Company announced that David Lamb, Managing Director of Investments, would retire as a Board Director of the Company in early 2019.

 

Sarah Bates has today stepped down from the Board and, following the receipt of the requisite approvals from the regulator, Iain Cornish and Roger Yates have been appointed as Chair and SID, respectively, all with effect from 8 October 2018.  The retirement date for David Lamb is confirmed as 26 February 2019.  The recruitment of a further Independent Non-Executive Director is ongoing and, in the meantime, Iain Cornish has agreed to continue as interim Chair of the Board Risk Committee.  

 

 

Ends

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Brunswick Group

Tel: 020 7404 5959

Charles Pretzlik

Email: sjp@brunswickgroup.com

Tom Burns

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
 
END
 
 
BOAMPBBTMBAMBRP

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 12:07:09 UTC
