St James Place : Update to Board succession plans

Update to Board succession plans
Released : 08 Oct 2018 13:01:00
St. James's Place PLC
08 October 2018
Update to Board succession plans
On 23 May 2018, the Board of St. James's Place announced that Sarah Bates had decided to retire as Chair and as a Director of the Company, and that Iain Cornish would become Chair with Roger Yates appointed as the Senior Independent Director ('SID'), all subject to regulatory approval. Further, on 1 August 2018, the Company announced that David Lamb, Managing Director of Investments, would retire as a Board Director of the Company in early 2019.
Sarah Bates has today stepped down from the Board and, following the receipt of the requisite approvals from the regulator, Iain Cornish and Roger Yates have been appointed as Chair and SID, respectively, all with effect from 8 October 2018. The retirement date for David Lamb is confirmed as 26 February 2019. The recruitment of a further Independent Non-Executive Director is ongoing and, in the meantime, Iain Cornish has agreed to continue as interim Chair of the Board Risk Committee.
