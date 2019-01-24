Log in
St. James's Place    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE (STJ)
01/23 11:35:20 am
941.4 GBp   -2.75%
St James Place : fourth-quarter assets hit by weaker markets

01/24/2019 | 02:32am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James's Place on Thursday posted a fall in assets of 5 billion pounds in the fourth quarter on the back of weaker market returns.

However, it still managed to record net inflows of 2.6 billion pounds as clients continued to seek its face-to-face advice on a range of services from pensions to investments and tax planning.

At the end of December, total assets stood at 95.55 billion pounds, down from 100.59 billion pounds at the end of September, it said in a statement, after market losses of 7.6 billion pounds.

The end of 2018 was tough for many markets around the world as concerns about tightening monetary policy and economic growth spurred a slide in stocks that left many indexes nursing their worst losses since the financial crisis.

With many other markets also falling, there proved little place to hide for many asset managers, prompting a number to issue profit warnings and plan a series of cuts to try and prepare for a tougher market outlook.

Calling the performance for the full year "robust", with 12-month net inflows up 12.3 percent and total funds up 5 percent, Chief Executive Andrew Croft said the firm's clients were "not immune to such external market factors."

"While challenging market conditions, like those currently being experienced, will slow the pace of fund inflows from time to time, the fundamentals of our clients' financial planning requirements remain unchanged."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 808 M
EBIT 2018 299 M
Net income 2018 178 M
Finance 2018 612 M
Yield 2018 5,11%
P/E ratio 2018 24,42
P/E ratio 2019 22,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,42x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 4 984 M
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg Co-President
Michael Summer Wilson Co-President
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Chairman
Craig Gordon Gentle Director, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE-0.28%6 512
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY7.08%164 541
AIA GROUP LTD5.31%105 912
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY7.41%85 048
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD6.79%55 456
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.3.55%36 745
