Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  St. James's Place plc    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

St James Place : Half Year Results 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT

HALF-YEAR RESULTS

JULY 2020

01

ANDREW CROFT Chief Executive

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

AGENDA

Andrew Croft

INTRODUCTION

Craig Gentle

FINANCIALS

Ian Gascoigne

THE PARTNERSHIP

Andrew Croft

BUSINESS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Q&A

2

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

STRONG FIRST QUARTER

Gross inflows

Net inflows

£4.04 billion

£2.37 billion

UP 12%

UP 9%

Continuing strong retention

Annualised growth

of 8.1% on opening FUM

3

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

SECOND QUARTER

  • Rapid adaptation to UK lockdown and social distancing measures
  • Operational resilience underpinned by investment in 'Bluedoor' admin platform
    • Electronic business processing capabilities
    • Enhanced self-serve admin functionality for advisers
  • Partnership exhibited agility to continue serving clients
    • Greater use of digital communication channels
    • Focus on providing support to clients at a difficult time

4

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

MORE THAN 47% OF FORMS SENT VIA DOCUSIGN

ARE BEING RETURNED BY CLIENTS WITHIN AN

HOUR AND MORE THAN 75% WITHIN A DAY

A NEW TOOL FOR PARTNERS AND

CLIENTS TO CHAT AND SHARE

DOCUMENTS SECURELY

5

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

SECOND QUARTER

Gross inflows

£3.22 billion

15% lower

Total gross inflows (six months)

£7.26 billion

down only 2%

Net inflows

£2.15 billion

Just 5% lower

Total net inflows (six months)

£4.52 billion

up 2%

6

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

Q2 MONTHLY FLOWS

Gross inflows - £'Billion

Net inflows - £'Billion

1.17

0.81

1.07

0.98

0.670.67

April

May

June

Gross inflows

April

May

June

Net inflows

7

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT

FUM £115.7 billion

£140bn

£120bn

£100bn

£80bn

£60bn

£40bn

£20bn

£0bn

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

8

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

ADVISER GROWTH

Total advisers up 1.2% to 4,324

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2014

2015

2016

2018

2019

H1 2020

  • Total adviser numbers up 1.2% in H1 reflecting decision to moderate recruitment activity
  • Scale of Partnership 6% larger than a year ago
  • Adapted recruitment activity - shift to digital
  • Academy programme moved to online delivery and new entrants deferred until later in the year

9

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

HELPING OUR COMMUNITY

  • We remain committed to those individuals, small businesses and charities that need our support
  • Through the St. James's Place Charitable Foundation, over £2 million has been donated in COVID-19 related support.
  • COVID-19appeal has raised over £550,000 from the
    SJP community
  • The Partnership and colleagues encouraged and supported in their contributing time to local community efforts

10

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

02

CRAIG GENTLE Financials

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

AGENDA

Cash result

Embedded value and solvency

Dividends

12

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

UNDERLYING CASH RESULT

£393.4m

£(174.5)m

+10%

£58.2m

£(149.8)m

£218.9m

£15.4m

£(8.0)m

-4%

£(20.3)m

-9%

£134.7m

£114.4m

Net annual

Reduction in

Net income

Margin arising

Expenses

Shareholder

Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments

Underlying

management

fees in

from FUM

from new

interest and tax

result

cash result

fee

gestation period

business

relief from

capital losses

Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts

New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect

Continued long-term investment into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses

Elevated FSCS levy for 2020

13

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

GESTATION FUM - UNDERPINNING FUTURE RETURNS

Contribution to the Cash result from maturing FUM

£400m

£350m

£300m

£250m

£200m

£150m

£100m

£50m

£0m

H2 2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

H1 2026

onwards

Additional contribution to the cash result from maturing FUM

  • FUM in gestation provides visibility around growth in net income from FUM
  • By 2026, the annual contribution to the post-tax cash result of FUM currently in gestation would be circa.£350 million
  • Current balance of £39.4 billion of gestation FUM to contribute over £1 billion of additional total income over the next six years

14

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

UNDERLYING CASH RESULT

£393.4m

£(174.5)m

+10%

£58.2m

£(149.8)m

£218.9m

£15.4m

£(8.0)m

-4%

£(20.3)m

-9%

£134.7m

£114.4m

Net annual

Reduction in

Net income

Margin arising

Expenses

Shareholder

Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments

Underlying

management

fees in

from FUM

from new

interest and tax

result

cash result

fee

gestation period

business

relief from

capital losses

Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts

New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect

Continued long-term investment into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses

Elevated FSCS levy for 2020

15

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

EXPENSES

£160m

£140m

£120m

£100m

£80m

£60m

£40m

£20m

£0m

H1 2019

H1 2020

Establishment expenses

Operational development costs

Regulatory fees

FSCS levy

Academy

  • 8% growth in establishment expenses, lower than guided:
    • disciplined approach to discretionary expense; large majority of expense base relates to people and property
    • expect full year establishment expense growth of 8%
  • Operational development costs accelerated to enhance both short-term and long-term capabilities:
    • Facilitation of remote working practices including Qwill, DocuSign, Digital ID etc
    • Roll-outof SalesForce to more than 2,500 Partner businesses now underway
  • Academy investment lower as new intakes postponed

16

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

FSCS LEVY

  • FSCS levy even higher in 2020, up circa. 25% versus full year charge for 2019
  • Reflects continued market failures, triggering FSCS claims
  • We welcome FCA goal to re-design the funding system, agreeing with the sentiment that:

"all too often, the polluter doesn't pay. The cost of bad

behaviour by firms which then fail is usually mutualised through the FSCS, rather than borne

by the wrongdoers"

17

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

TAX RELIEF FROM CAPITAL LOSSES

  • Half year calculation of utilisation significantly inflated by H1 market movements
  • Only year-end calculation triggers a cashflow
    • Expect utilisation to be in the range of circa. £8-10 million as previously guided
  • We have therefore recorded £10 million utilisation within the underlying cash result with £18 million 'excess' recorded within H1 variance that should unwind in H2

18

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

INVESTMENTS

£25m

£20m

£15m

£10m

£5m

£0m

H1 2019

H1 2020

Asia

DFM

Strategic development costs

  • SJP Asia impacted by a more challenging revenue environment
    • Strong focus on cost control
    • Estimate full year net investment similar to 2019
  • Rowan Dartington building FUM per investment executive
    • Market declines and volatility have impacted income
    • Estimate full year net investment similar to 2019
  • Strategic development costs include investment into reconfiguring more than 2,500 Partner business websites

19

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

UNDERLYING CASH RESULT

£393.4m

£(174.5)m

+10%

£58.2m

£(149.8)m

£218.9m

£15.4m

£(8.0)m

-4%

£(20.3)m

-9%

£134.7m

£114.4m

Net annual

Reduction in

Net income

Margin arising

Expenses

Shareholder

Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments

Underlying

management

fees in

from FUM

from new

interest and tax

result

cash result

fee

gestation period

business

relief from

capital losses

Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts

New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect

Continued long-term investment

into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses

Elevated FSCS levy for 2020

20

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

CASH RESULT

+25%

Variance includes £18 million

-9%

temporary benefit of excess

£16.8m

£124.7m

tax loss utilisation - expected

to unwind in H2 2020

£114.4m

£(6.5)m

Expect back-office infrastructure

costs of circa. £10 million in 2020

Underlying cash result

Back-office infrastructure costs

Variance

Cash result

21

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

EMBEDDED VALUE

New business contribution

5% lower year on year, reflecting

more modest volumes and

£139.0m

£0.1m

£1.8m

£(45.6m)

-10%

higher expenses

£(8.0m)

£(33.9m)

£418.7m

Positive persistency experience

£365.3m

offset by modest reduction in

pensions regular contributions

New business

Unwind of discount

Experience

Investment Income

Distribution

Back-office

Other

EEV operating

contribution

rate

variance

business

infrastructure

profit

development

22

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

EMBEDDED VALUE

Negative investment variance

of £329.7 million reflecting

market weakness in H1

£(329.7)m

EEV NAV per share

of £12.78

£418.7m

£(44.0)m

£45.0m

EEV operating profit

Investment return variance

Economic assumption changes

EEV profit before tax

23

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

COMBINED LIFE COMPANY SOLVENCY POSITION

Year

H1 2020

H1 2019

FY 2019

Net assets in excess of client liabilities

554.4

442.5

337.7

Management solvency buffer

320.0

355.0

320.0

Underlying SII ratio

115%

114%

112%

Effect of equity dampener

6%

1%

-

Impact of policyholder tax asymmetry

3%

-

-

Reported SII ratio

124%

115%

112%

  • Solvency continues to be managed on the basis of holding assets
    to match client unit-linked liabilities plus the MSB
  • Solvency position remains strong and appropriate for a simple, unit-linked business, in line with our target of 110% for the UK insurance company
  • H1 solvency position benefits from equity dampener and impact of policyholder tax asymmetry. Underlying position is consistent year on year

24

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

DIVIDEND RECAP

  • Encouraged that signs of 'normal' life returning to the UK, but fears remain over possible second wave and consequent impact on economies and investment markets globally
  • Board remains satisfied with decision in April to withhold 11.22 pence of dividends
  • Will reassess this retention once it is possible to assess the full impact of COVID-19
  • In line with previous guidance, there is no interim dividend declared with the half year results but the Board will consider dividends for 2020 in light of the full year results in February 2021

25

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

03

IAN GASCOIGNE Managing Director

04

ANDREW CROFT Chief Executive

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

BUSINESS RESILIENCE

  • Gross inflows of £7.3 billion; net inflows of £4.5 billion
  • Funds under management closed at £115.7 billion, only 1% lower YTD
  • Underlying cash result £114.4 million
  • Embedded value operating profit of £418.7 million
  • EEV net asset value - £12.78 per share

28

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

SUPPORTING CLIENTS THROUGH VALUED ADVICE

First half environment demonstrated value Complements wider benefits, including:

of trusted, long-term financial advice:

Long-term financial planning

Personal, timely communications

Utilising personal tax allowances

Behavioural coaching

Intergenerational wealth planning

Diversifying investment risk

29

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE

30

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

CARBON EMISSIONS REPORT

31

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

AN AWARD WINNING PROPOSITION

32

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

RECOVERY FROM LOCKDOWN BEGINS

  • Tentative, phased re-opening of SJP offices - majority now open with remainder reopening in August/early September
  • 85% of Partner businesses operate from own offices (or from home) across the UK
  • Careful return to face-to face advice supported by technology
    - not replaced by technology.

33

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

OUTLOOK

  • Anticipate period of recuperation for UK over the summer
  • Expect value of Q3 new business to be similar or slightly lower than Q2
  • Hopeful of momentum building through Q4 2020
  • Another year of major net inflows, despite challenge of external environment

34

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

ATTRACTIVE LONG-TERM MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Savings gap

Advice gap

Perfect environment for a client focused advice business

  • Large and growing market of mass affluent individuals
  • Responsibility for retirement income shifting from state to individual
  • Challenge of low interest rate environment
  • Financial planning complex and requires skill to navigate pension, savings and taxation
  • Intergenerational transfer of wealth
  • Meanwhile, supply of financial advisers is constrained

35

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

EMERGING STRONGER

New ways of working, face-to-face enhanced by a greater use of technology

Continued investment in the Academy

COVID-19 disruption provides recruitment opportunity

Planning for client funds under management of £200 billion

36

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

SUMMARY

Number of advisers up 1.2% to 4,324

£4.5 billion of net inflows, 8% of opening funds under management (annualised)

Funds under management of £115.7 billion

Underlying cash result of £114.4 million

EEV operating profit of £418.7 million

37

ST. JAMES 'S PLACE

Q&A

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
05:42aST JAMES PLACE : Half Year Results 2020
PU
07/28St. James's Place first-half inflows top estimates, sees momentum building in..
RE
07/16ST JAMES PLACE : UK plc Standard & Poor's Rating Report
PU
06/30ST JAMES PLACE : Investment Administration Limited - Pillar 3 disclosures report
PU
06/23ST JAMES PLACE : New Business Update for May 2020
PU
05/27UK stocks end higher as economic recovery hopes build
RE
05/27St. James's Place net April inflows cheer investors, analysts
RE
05/27ST JAMES PLACE : New Business Update for April 2020
PU
05/13Brewin Dolphin profit falls as market sell-off eats into assets
RE
05/07Rathbone posts drop in funds under management at March 31; sees inflows picki..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 111 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2020 235 M 309 M 309 M
Net Debt 2020 436 M 571 M 571 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 5 026 M 6 604 M 6 588 M
EV / Sales 2020 49,2x
EV / Sales 2021 39,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 634
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 117,22 GBX
Last Close Price 942,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Chairman
Iain Rob Rayner Joint Chief Operating Officer
Ian Donald Mackenzie Join Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-19.09%6 604
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-20.08%7 666
INVESCO LTD.-44.16%4 610
AMP LIMITED-23.50%3 577
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED-17.48%1 555
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-41.98%1 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group