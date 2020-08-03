St James Place : Half Year Results 2020 0 08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HALF-YEAR RESULTS JULY 2020 01 ANDREW CROFT Chief Executive HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 AGENDA Andrew Croft INTRODUCTION Craig Gentle FINANCIALS Ian Gascoigne THE PARTNERSHIP Andrew Croft BUSINESS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK Q&A 2 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 STRONG FIRST QUARTER Gross inflows Net inflows £4.04 billion £2.37 billion UP 12% UP 9% Continuing strong retention Annualised growth of 8.1% on opening FUM 3 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 SECOND QUARTER Rapid adaptation to UK lockdown and social distancing measures

Operational resilience underpinned by investment in 'Bluedoor' admin platform

Electronic business processing capabilities Enhanced self-serve admin functionality for advisers

Partnership exhibited agility to continue serving clients

Greater use of digital communication channels Focus on providing support to clients at a difficult time

4 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS MORE THAN 47% OF FORMS SENT VIA DOCUSIGN ARE BEING RETURNED BY CLIENTS WITHIN AN HOUR AND MORE THAN 75% WITHIN A DAY A NEW TOOL FOR PARTNERS AND CLIENTS TO CHAT AND SHARE DOCUMENTS SECURELY 5 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 SECOND QUARTER Gross inflows £3.22 billion 15% lower Total gross inflows (six months) £7.26 billion down only 2% Net inflows £2.15 billion Just 5% lower Total net inflows (six months) £4.52 billion up 2% 6 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 Q2 MONTHLY FLOWS Gross inflows - £'Billion Net inflows - £'Billion 1.17 0.81 1.07 0.98 0.670.67 April May June Gross inflows April May June Net inflows 7 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT FUM £115.7 billion £140bn £120bn £100bn £80bn £60bn £40bn £20bn £0bn 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 8 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 ADVISER GROWTH Total advisers up 1.2% to 4,324 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2014 2015 2016 2018 2019 H1 2020 Total adviser numbers up 1.2% in H1 reflecting decision to moderate recruitment activity

Scale of Partnership 6% larger than a year ago

Adapted recruitment activity - shift to digital

Academy programme moved to online delivery and new entrants deferred until later in the year 9 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 HELPING OUR COMMUNITY We remain committed to those individuals, small businesses and charities that need our support

Through the St. James's Place Charitable Foundation, over £2 million has been donated in COVID-19 related support.

COVID-19 related support. COVID-19 appeal has raised over £550,000 from the

SJP community

appeal has raised over £550,000 from the SJP community The Partnership and colleagues encouraged and supported in their contributing time to local community efforts 10 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE 02 CRAIG GENTLE Financials HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 AGENDA Cash result Embedded value and solvency Dividends 12 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 UNDERLYING CASH RESULT £393.4m £(174.5)m +10% £58.2m £(149.8)m £218.9m £15.4m £(8.0)m -4% £(20.3)m -9% £134.7m £114.4m Net annual Reduction in Net income Margin arising Expenses Shareholder Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments Underlying management fees in from FUM from new interest and tax result cash result fee gestation period business relief from capital losses Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect Continued long-term investment into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses Elevated FSCS levy for 2020 13 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 GESTATION FUM - UNDERPINNING FUTURE RETURNS Contribution to the Cash result from maturing FUM £400m £350m £300m £250m £200m £150m £100m £50m £0m H2 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 H1 2026 onwards Additional contribution to the cash result from maturing FUM FUM in gestation provides visibility around growth in net income from FUM

By 2026, the annual contribution to the post-tax cash result of FUM currently in gestation would be circa.£350 million

post-tax cash result of FUM currently in gestation would be circa.£350 million Current balance of £39.4 billion of gestation FUM to contribute over £1 billion of additional total income over the next six years 14 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 UNDERLYING CASH RESULT £393.4m £(174.5)m +10% £58.2m £(149.8)m £218.9m £15.4m £(8.0)m -4% £(20.3)m -9% £134.7m £114.4m Net annual Reduction in Net income Margin arising Expenses Shareholder Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments Underlying management fees in from FUM from new interest and tax result cash result fee gestation period business relief from capital losses Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect Continued long-term investment into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses Elevated FSCS levy for 2020 15 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 EXPENSES £160m £140m £120m £100m £80m £60m £40m £20m £0m H1 2019 H1 2020 Establishment expenses Operational development costs Regulatory fees FSCS levy Academy 8% growth in establishment expenses, lower than guided:

disciplined approach to discretionary expense; large majority of expense base relates to people and property expect full year establishment expense growth of 8%

Operational development costs accelerated to enhance both short-term and long-term capabilities:

short-term and long-term capabilities: Facilitation of remote working practices including Qwill, DocuSign, Digital ID etc Roll-out of SalesForce to more than 2,500 Partner businesses now underway

Academy investment lower as new intakes postponed 16 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 FSCS LEVY FSCS levy even higher in 2020, up circa. 25% versus full year charge for 2019

Reflects continued market failures, triggering FSCS claims

We welcome FCA goal to re-design the funding system, agreeing with the sentiment that: "…all too often, the polluter doesn't pay. The cost of bad behaviour by firms which then fail is usually mutualised through the FSCS, rather than borne by the wrongdoers" 17 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 TAX RELIEF FROM CAPITAL LOSSES Half year calculation of utilisation significantly inflated by H1 market movements

Only year-end calculation triggers a cashflow

year-end calculation triggers a cashflow Expect utilisation to be in the range of circa. £8-10 million as previously guided

We have therefore recorded £10 million utilisation within the underlying cash result with £18 million 'excess' recorded within H1 variance that should unwind in H2 18 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 INVESTMENTS £25m £20m £15m £10m £5m £0m H1 2019 H1 2020 Asia DFM Strategic development costs SJP Asia impacted by a more challenging revenue environment

Strong focus on cost control Estimate full year net investment similar to 2019

Rowan Dartington building FUM per investment executive

Market declines and volatility have impacted income Estimate full year net investment similar to 2019

Strategic development costs include investment into reconfiguring more than 2,500 Partner business websites 19 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 UNDERLYING CASH RESULT £393.4m £(174.5)m +10% £58.2m £(149.8)m £218.9m £15.4m £(8.0)m -4% £(20.3)m -9% £134.7m £114.4m Net annual Reduction in Net income Margin arising Expenses Shareholder Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments Underlying management fees in from FUM from new interest and tax result cash result fee gestation period business relief from capital losses Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect Continued long-term investment into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses Elevated FSCS levy for 2020 20 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 CASH RESULT +25% Variance includes £18 million -9% temporary benefit of excess £16.8m £124.7m tax loss utilisation - expected to unwind in H2 2020 £114.4m £(6.5)m Expect back-office infrastructure costs of circa. £10 million in 2020 Underlying cash result Back-office infrastructure costs Variance Cash result 21 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 EMBEDDED VALUE New business contribution 5% lower year on year, reflecting more modest volumes and £139.0m £0.1m £1.8m £(45.6m) -10% higher expenses £(8.0m) £(33.9m) £418.7m Positive persistency experience £365.3m offset by modest reduction in pensions regular contributions New business Unwind of discount Experience Investment Income Distribution Back-office Other EEV operating contribution rate variance business infrastructure profit development 22 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 EMBEDDED VALUE Negative investment variance of £329.7 million reflecting market weakness in H1 £(329.7)m EEV NAV per share of £12.78 £418.7m £(44.0)m £45.0m EEV operating profit Investment return variance Economic assumption changes EEV profit before tax 23 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 COMBINED LIFE COMPANY SOLVENCY POSITION Year H1 2020 H1 2019 FY 2019 Net assets in excess of client liabilities 554.4 442.5 337.7 Management solvency buffer 320.0 355.0 320.0 Underlying SII ratio 115% 114% 112% Effect of equity dampener 6% 1% - Impact of policyholder tax asymmetry 3% - - Reported SII ratio 124% 115% 112% Solvency continues to be managed on the basis of holding assets

to match client unit-linked liabilities plus the MSB

to match client unit-linked liabilities plus the MSB Solvency position remains strong and appropriate for a simple, unit-linked business, in line with our target of 110% for the UK insurance company

unit-linked business, in line with our target of 110% for the UK insurance company H1 solvency position benefits from equity dampener and impact of policyholder tax asymmetry. Underlying position is consistent year on year 24 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 DIVIDEND RECAP Encouraged that signs of 'normal' life returning to the UK, but fears remain over possible second wave and consequent impact on economies and investment markets globally

Board remains satisfied with decision in April to withhold 11.22 pence of dividends

Will reassess this retention once it is possible to assess the full impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 In line with previous guidance, there is no interim dividend declared with the half year results but the Board will consider dividends for 2020 in light of the full year results in February 2021 25 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE 03 IAN GASCOIGNE Managing Director 04 ANDREW CROFT Chief Executive HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 BUSINESS RESILIENCE Gross inflows of £7.3 billion; net inflows of £4.5 billion

Funds under management closed at £115.7 billion, only 1% lower YTD

Underlying cash result £114.4 million

Embedded value operating profit of £418.7 million

EEV net asset value - £12.78 per share 28 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 SUPPORTING CLIENTS THROUGH VALUED ADVICE • First half environment demonstrated value • Complements wider benefits, including: of trusted, long-term financial advice: − Long-term financial planning − Personal, timely communications − Utilising personal tax allowances − Behavioural coaching − Intergenerational wealth planning − Diversifying investment risk 29 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE 30 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 CARBON EMISSIONS REPORT 31 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 AN AWARD WINNING PROPOSITION 32 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 RECOVERY FROM LOCKDOWN BEGINS… Tentative, phased re-opening of SJP offices - majority now open with remainder reopening in August/early September

re-opening of SJP offices - majority now open with remainder reopening in August/early September 85% of Partner businesses operate from own offices (or from home) across the UK

Careful return to face-to face advice supported by technology

- not replaced by technology. 33 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 OUTLOOK Anticipate period of recuperation for UK over the summer

Expect value of Q3 new business to be similar or slightly lower than Q2

Hopeful of momentum building through Q4 2020

Another year of major net inflows, despite challenge of external environment 34 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 ATTRACTIVE LONG-TERM MARKET OPPORTUNITY Savings gap Advice gap Perfect environment for a client focused advice business Large and growing market of mass affluent individuals

Responsibility for retirement income shifting from state to individual

Challenge of low interest rate environment

Financial planning complex and requires skill to navigate pension, savings and taxation

Intergenerational transfer of wealth

Meanwhile, supply of financial advisers is constrained 35 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 EMERGING STRONGER New ways of working, face-to-face enhanced by a greater use of technology Continued investment in the Academy COVID-19 disruption provides recruitment opportunity Planning for client funds under management of £200 billion 36 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020 SUMMARY Number of advisers up 1.2% to 4,324 £4.5 billion of net inflows, 8% of opening funds under management (annualised) Funds under management of £115.7 billion Underlying cash result of £114.4 million EEV operating profit of £418.7 million 37 ST. JAMES 'S PLACE Q&A Attachments Original document

