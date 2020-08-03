St James Place : Half Year Results 2020
08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT
01
ANDREW CROFT Chief Executive
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
AGENDA
Andrew Croft
INTRODUCTION
Craig Gentle
FINANCIALS
Ian Gascoigne
THE PARTNERSHIP
Andrew Croft
BUSINESS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK
Q&A
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
STRONG FIRST QUARTER
Gross inflows
Net inflows
£4.04 billion
£2.37 billion
UP 12%
UP 9%
Continuing strong retention
Annualised growth
of 8.1% on opening FUM
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
SECOND QUARTER
Rapid adaptation to UK lockdown and social distancing measures
Operational resilience underpinned by investment in 'Bluedoor' admin platform
Electronic business processing capabilities
Enhanced self-serve admin functionality for advisers
Partnership exhibited agility to continue serving clients
Greater use of digital communication channels
Focus on providing support to clients at a difficult time
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
MORE THAN
47% OF FORMS SENT VIA DOCUSIGN
ARE BEING RETURNED BY CLIENTS WITHIN AN
HOUR AND MORE THAN
75% WITHIN A DAY
A NEW TOOL FOR PARTNERS AND
CLIENTS TO CHAT AND SHARE
DOCUMENTS SECURELY
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
SECOND QUARTER
Gross inflows
£3.22 billion
15% lower
Total gross inflows
(six months)
£7.26 billion
down only 2%
Net inflows
£2.15 billion
Just 5% lower
Total net inflows
(six months)
£4.52 billion
up 2%
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
Q2 MONTHLY FLOWS
Gross inflows - £'Billion
Net inflows - £'Billion
0.67
0.67
April
May
June
Gross inflows
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT
FUM £115.7 billion
£140bn
£120bn
£100bn
£80bn
£60bn
£40bn
£20bn
£0bn
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
ADVISER GROWTH
Total advisers up 1.2% to 4,324
4,500
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
2014
2015
2016
2018
2019
H1 2020
Total adviser numbers up 1.2% in H1 reflecting decision to moderate recruitment activity
Scale of Partnership 6% larger than a year ago
Adapted recruitment activity - shift to digital
Academy programme moved to online delivery and new entrants deferred until later in the year
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
HELPING OUR COMMUNITY
We remain committed to those individuals, small businesses and charities that need our support
Through the St. James's Place Charitable Foundation, over £2 million has been donated in COVID-19 related support.
COVID-19appeal has raised over £550,000 from the
SJP community
The Partnership and colleagues encouraged and supported in their contributing time to local community efforts
02
CRAIG GENTLE Financials
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
AGENDA
Cash result
Embedded value and solvency
Dividends
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
UNDERLYING CASH RESULT
£393.4m
£(174.5)m
+10%
£58.2m
£(149.8)m
£218.9m
£15.4m
£(8.0)m
-4%
£(20.3)m
-9%
£134.7m
£114.4m
Net annual
Reduction in
Net income
Margin arising
Expenses
Shareholder
Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments
Underlying
management
fees in
from FUM
from new
interest and tax
result
cash result
fee
gestation period
business
relief from
capital losses
Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts
New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect
Continued long-term investment into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses
Elevated FSCS levy for 2020
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
GESTATION FUM - UNDERPINNING FUTURE RETURNS
Contribution to the Cash result from maturing FUM
£400m
£350m
£300m
£250m
£200m
£150m
£100m
£50m
£0m
H2 2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
H1 2026
onwards
Additional contribution to the cash result from maturing FUM
FUM in gestation provides visibility around growth in net income from FUM
By 2026, the annual contribution to the post-tax cash result of FUM currently in gestation would be circa.£350 million
Current balance of £39.4 billion of gestation FUM to contribute over £1 billion of additional total income over the next six years
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
UNDERLYING CASH RESULT
£393.4m
£(174.5)m
+10%
£58.2m
£(149.8)m
£218.9m
£15.4m
£(8.0)m
-4%
£(20.3)m
-9%
£134.7m
£114.4m
Net annual
Reduction in
Net income
Margin arising
Expenses
Shareholder
Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments
Underlying
management
fees in
from FUM
from new
interest and tax
result
cash result
fee
gestation period
business
relief from
capital losses
Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts
New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect
Continued long-term investment into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses
Elevated FSCS levy for 2020
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
EXPENSES
£160m
£140m
£120m
£100m
£80m
£60m
£40m
£20m
£0m
H1 2019
H1 2020
Establishment expenses
Operational development costs
Regulatory fees
FSCS levy
Academy
8% growth in establishment expenses, lower than guided:
disciplined approach to discretionary expense; large majority of expense base relates to people and property
expect full year establishment expense growth of 8%
Operational development costs accelerated to enhance both short-term and long-term capabilities:
Facilitation of remote working practices including Qwill, DocuSign, Digital ID etc
Roll-outof SalesForce to more than 2,500 Partner businesses now underway
Academy investment lower as new intakes postponed
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
FSCS LEVY
FSCS levy even higher in 2020, up circa. 25% versus full year charge for 2019
Reflects continued market failures, triggering FSCS claims
We welcome FCA goal to re-design the funding system, agreeing with the sentiment that:
" …all too often, the polluter doesn't pay. The cost of bad
behaviour by firms which then fail is usually mutualised through the FSCS, rather than borne
by the wrongdoers
"
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
TAX RELIEF FROM CAPITAL LOSSES
Half year calculation of utilisation significantly inflated by H1 market movements
Only year-end calculation triggers a cashflow
Expect utilisation to be in the range of circa. £8-10 million as previously guided
We have therefore recorded £10 million utilisation within the underlying cash result with £18 million 'excess' recorded within H1 variance that should unwind in H2
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
INVESTMENTS
£25m
£20m
£15m
£10m
£5m
£0m
Asia
DFM
Strategic development costs
SJP Asia impacted by a more challenging revenue environment
Strong focus on cost control
Estimate full year net investment similar to 2019
Rowan Dartington building FUM per investment executive
Market declines and volatility have impacted income
Estimate full year net investment similar to 2019
Strategic development costs include investment into reconfiguring more than 2,500 Partner business websites
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
UNDERLYING CASH RESULT
£393.4m
£(174.5)m
+10%
£58.2m
£(149.8)m
£218.9m
£15.4m
£(8.0)m
-4%
£(20.3)m
-9%
£134.7m
£114.4m
Net annual
Reduction in
Net income
Margin arising
Expenses
Shareholder
Miscellaneous Operating cash Investments
Underlying
management
fees in
from FUM
from new
interest and tax
result
cash result
fee
gestation period
business
relief from
capital losses
Growth in net income from FUM reflects new business activity and maturing FUM, offsetting negative investment market impacts
New business margin impacted by lower volumes and modest operational gearing effect
Continued long-term investment
into the business balanced with disciplined approach to discretionary expenses
Elevated FSCS levy for 2020
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
CASH RESULT
+25%
Variance includes £18 million
-9%
temporary benefit of excess
£16.8m
£124.7m
tax loss utilisation - expected
to unwind in H2 2020
£114.4m
£(6.5)m
Expect back-office infrastructure
costs of circa. £10 million in 2020
Underlying cash result
Back-office infrastructure costs
Variance
Cash result
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
EMBEDDED VALUE
New business contribution
5% lower year on year, reflecting
more modest volumes and
£139.0m
£0.1m
£1.8m
£(45.6m)
-10%
higher expenses
£(8.0m)
£(33.9m)
£418.7m
Positive persistency experience
£365.3m
offset by modest reduction in
pensions regular contributions
New business
Unwind of discount
Experience
Investment Income
Distribution
Back-office
Other
EEV operating
contribution
rate
variance
business
infrastructure
profit
development
22
ST. JAMES
'S PLACE
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
EMBEDDED VALUE
Negative investment variance
of £329.7 million reflecting
market weakness in H1
£(329.7)m
EEV NAV per share
of £12.78
£418.7m
£(44.0)m
£45.0m
EEV operating profit
Investment return variance
Economic assumption changes
EEV profit before tax
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
COMBINED LIFE COMPANY SOLVENCY POSITION
Year
H1 2020
H1 2019
FY 2019
Net assets in excess of client liabilities
554.4
442.5
337.7
Management solvency buffer
320.0
355.0
320.0
Underlying SII ratio
115%
114%
112%
Effect of equity dampener
6%
1%
-
Impact of policyholder tax asymmetry
3%
-
-
Reported SII ratio
124%
115%
112%
Solvency continues to be managed on the basis of holding assets
to match client unit-linked liabilities plus the MSB
Solvency position remains strong and appropriate for a simple, unit-linked business, in line with our target of 110% for the UK insurance company
H1 solvency position benefits from equity dampener and impact of policyholder tax asymmetry. Underlying position is consistent year on year
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
DIVIDEND RECAP
Encouraged that signs of 'normal' life returning to the UK, but fears remain over possible second wave and consequent impact on economies and investment markets globally
Board remains satisfied with decision in April to withhold 11.22 pence of dividends
Will reassess this retention once it is possible to assess the full impact of COVID-19
In line with previous guidance, there is no interim dividend declared with the half year results but the Board will consider dividends for 2020 in light of the full year results in February 2021
03
IAN GASCOIGNE Managing Director
04
ANDREW CROFT Chief Executive
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
BUSINESS RESILIENCE
Gross inflows of £7.3 billion; net inflows of £4.5 billion
Funds under management closed at £115.7 billion, only 1% lower YTD
Underlying cash result £114.4 million
Embedded value operating profit of £418.7 million
EEV net asset value - £12.78 per share
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
SUPPORTING CLIENTS THROUGH VALUED ADVICE
• First half environment demonstrated value • Complements wider benefits, including:
of trusted, long-term financial advice:
− Long-term financial planning
− Personal, timely communications
− Utilising personal tax allowances
− Behavioural coaching
− Intergenerational wealth planning
− Diversifying investment risk
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
CARBON EMISSIONS REPORT
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
AN AWARD WINNING PROPOSITION
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
RECOVERY FROM LOCKDOWN BEGINS
…
Tentative, phased re-opening of SJP offices - majority now open with remainder reopening in August/early September
85% of Partner businesses operate from own offices (or from home) across the UK
Careful return to face-to face advice supported by technology
- not replaced by technology.
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
OUTLOOK
Anticipate period of recuperation for UK over the summer
Expect value of Q3 new business to be similar or slightly lower than Q2
Hopeful of momentum building through Q4 2020
Another year of major net inflows, despite challenge of external environment
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
ATTRACTIVE LONG-TERM MARKET OPPORTUNITY
Perfect environment for a client focused advice business
Large and growing market of mass affluent individuals
Responsibility for retirement income shifting from state to individual
Challenge of low interest rate environment
Financial planning complex and requires skill to navigate pension, savings and taxation
Intergenerational transfer of wealth
Meanwhile, supply of financial advisers is constrained
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
EMERGING STRONGER
New ways of working, face-to-face enhanced by a greater use of technology
Continued investment in the Academy
COVID-19 disruption provides recruitment opportunity
Planning for client funds under management of £200 billion
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020
SUMMARY
Number of advisers up 1.2% to 4,324
£4.5 billion of net inflows, 8% of opening funds under management (annualised)
Funds under management of £115.7 billion
Underlying cash result of £114.4 million
EEV operating profit of £418.7 million
Disclaimer
St James's Place Group plc published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:41:03 UTC
