St. James's Place plc    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
05/27 03:03:16 am
901.6 GBX   +3.06%
St James Place : posts modest rise in April net inflows

05/27/2020 | 02:41am EDT

Asset manager St James's Place reported a modest 1% rise in year-on-year net inflows of 810 million pounds in April as clients stood firm in the face of the impact of the coronavirus on their investments.

In a trading update on Wednesday, St James's said this positive net inflow combined with a positive investment return over the period saw funds under management end the month at 108.8 billion pounds, compared with 107.2 billion pounds last year.

Gross inflows in April were however 13% lower than the same month last year.

"Following record first quarter new business, we have naturally seen a reduction in new investments as the COVID-19 crisis developed," Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said.

"In light of the need to observe social distancing, the Partnership has quickly adapted to managing client relationships 'virtually' and April gross inflows were robust," Croft said.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Huw Jones)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 110 M
EBIT 2020 756 M
Net income 2020 173 M
Debt 2020 404 M
Yield 2020 5,14%
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales2020 46,3x
EV / Sales2021 36,6x
Capitalization 4 681 M
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
St. James's Place plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 019,26 GBp
Last Close Price 877,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Chairman
Iain Rob Rayner Joint Chief Operating Officer
Ian Donald Mackenzie Join Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-24.69%5 778
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-18.68%7 596
AMP LIMITED-16.71%3 479
INVESCO LTD.-55.01%3 336
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED-16.59%1 435
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-40.71%1 020
