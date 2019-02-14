Log in
ST JOE : TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

0
02/14/2019 | 10:57am EST

Watersound, Florida - (February 14, 2019) - The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) will release its fourth quarter 2018 results after the market closes on February 27, 2019. An earnings release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.joe.com About The St. Joe Company: The St. Joe Company together with its consolidated subsidiaries is a real estate development, asset management and operating company concentrated primarily between Tallahassee and Destin, Florida. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com

St. Joe Investor/Media Contact

Marek Bakun - Chief Financial Officer

850-231-7407

marek.bakun@joe.com

© 2017, The St. Joe Company. 'St. Joe,' 'JOE' and the

'Taking Flight' design are service marks of The St. Joe Company.

Disclaimer

The St. Joe Company published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 15:56:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91,4 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 177,00
P/E ratio 2019 144,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,42x
Capitalization 967 M
Chart ST. JOE CO
Duration : Period :
St. Joe Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JOE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorge Luis Gonzalez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Robert Berkowitz Chairman
Patrick W. Murphy Senior Vice President-Operations
Marek Bakun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard S. Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JOE CO20.96%967
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.71%49 101
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.13%42 011
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.84%40 348
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD16.55%30 923
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD14.06%30 921
