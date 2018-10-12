St. Joe Club & Resorts : Northwest Florida Properties Open For Business After Hurricane Michael

Based on a preliminary assessment, St. Joe Club & Resorts overall portfolio of properties located in Walton County and Bay Counties received minimal damage from Hurricane Michael.

The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, WaterSound Inn, WaterColor Inn & Resort, WaterSound Beach Club, Shark's Tooth and Camp Creek golf courses, and all other Club & Resort properties in Walton and Bay Counties, except Bay Point Marina, suffered minor landscape damage and are projected to reopen today with the resumption of electric services and the safe return of staff. St. Joe is still in the process of evaluating operations in Gulf and Franklin Counties and believes that both Bay Point Marina in Bay County and Port St. Joe Marina in Gulf County suffered significant loss.

“Although St. Joe sustained minimal overall physical impacts from Hurricane Michael, our thoughts and prayers go out to those residents and business owners who are not as fortunate. We look forward to assisting this growing coastal region as we recover from the effects of Michael,” said Jorge Gonzalez, The St. Joe Company President and Chief Executive Officer.

To support the region following the effects of Michael, the St. Joe Foundation has donated $1 million to relief efforts.

