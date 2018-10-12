St. Joe Club & Resorts : Northwest Florida Properties Open For Business After Hurricane Michael

Based on a preliminary assessment, St.
Joe Club & Resorts overall portfolio of properties located in
Walton County and Bay Counties received minimal damage from Hurricane
Michael.
The
Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, WaterSound
Inn, WaterColor
Inn & Resort, WaterSound Beach
Club, Shark's Tooth and Camp Creek golf courses, and all other Club &
Resort properties in Walton and Bay Counties, except Bay Point Marina,
suffered minor landscape damage and are projected to reopen today with
the resumption of electric services and the safe return of staff. St.
Joe is still in the process of evaluating operations in Gulf and
Franklin Counties and believes that both Bay Point Marina in Bay County
and Port St. Joe Marina in Gulf County suffered significant loss.
“Although St. Joe sustained minimal overall physical impacts from
Hurricane Michael, our thoughts and prayers go out to those residents
and business owners who are not as fortunate. We look forward to
assisting this growing coastal region as we recover from the effects of
Michael,” said Jorge Gonzalez, The St. Joe Company President and Chief
Executive Officer.
To support the region following the effects of Michael, the St.
Joe Foundation has donated $1 million to relief efforts.
St.
Joe Club & Resorts®
St. Joe Club & Resorts is a collection of upscale accommodations and
amenities, as well as a private membership club. Spread along a 26-mile
stretch of Scenic Highway 30A and throughout Northwest Florida’s Emerald
Coast, the portfolio currently includes: WaterColor Inn, The Pearl
Hotel, WaterSound Inn, Origins Golf Club, Bay Point Marina, Port St. Joe
Marina; as well as WaterSound Beach Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club and
Camp Creek Golf Club offered through The Clubs by JOE. For more
information, visit www.stjoeclub.com.
St. Joe Club & Resorts is a division of The St. Joe Company.
St.
Joe®
The St. Joe Company (“St. Joe”) (NYSE: JOE) is a Northwest Florida based
real estate development, asset management and operating company
established in 1936. The Company focuses on thoughtfully planned
destinations and thriving communities to Live, Work, Play, Shop, and
Vacation near the region's beautiful white sand beaches such as
WaterColor, WaterSound Beach, WaterSound Origins, WaterColor Inn,
WaterSound Beach Club, VentureCrossings, Breakfast Point, Pier Park
North, WindMark Beach, Camp Creek Golf Club, Bay Point Marina, among
other distinct brand names. For more information, visit www.joe.com.
