St Joe : Community Foundation Announces $1 Million Donation Towards Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts in Northwest Florida

The St. Joe Community Foundation today announces $1 Million donation pledged towards relief efforts for the region of Northwest Florida affected by Hurricane Michael. Exactly where these funds will be directed is to be determined as relief efforts are underway and needs will be identified.

“The St. Joe Community Foundation is honored to be able to contribute to the relief efforts from Hurricane Michael,” said Jorge Gonzalez, The St. Joe Company President and Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of The St. Joe Community Foundation. “Northwest Florida is our home. The residents and businesses of this beautiful region are strong and resilient. They are family. This is a time when we need to step up and support our family in their time of need. Northwest Florida will come back strong and sound.”

The St Joe Community Foundation’s mission is to enrich the quality of life of the people who live, work, and play in Northwest Florida. Created in 1999, the Foundation provides grants to the areas of education, environmental stewardship, building healthier communities, and programs that honor the cultural arts. We believe that St Joe is creating communities that will have a long – range impact on the towns and lives of people in the region. The Foundation is funded exclusively by a transfer fee on the sale of real estate in certain communities and resorts St Joe is developing. This fee applies the first time a property is sold, and on each resale.

About St. Joe

St. Joe is a Northwest Florida based real estate development, asset management and operating company established in 1936. The Company focuses on thoughtfully planned destinations and thriving communities to Live, Work, Play, Shop, and Vacation near the region's beautiful white sand beaches such as WaterColor, WaterSound Beach, WaterSound Origins, WaterColor Inn, WaterSound Beach Club, VentureCrossings, Breakfast Point, Pier Park North, WindMark Beach, Camp Creek Golf Club, Bay Point Marina, among other distinct brand names. More information about St. Joe and our growing destinations and communities can be found at www.joe.com. Check out beach conditions at Joe’s WaterSound Beach webcam: http://clubsbyjoe.com/beachcam

