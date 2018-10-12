St Joe : Community Foundation Announces $1 Million Donation Towards Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts in Northwest Florida

The St. Joe Community Foundation today announces $1 Million donation
pledged towards relief efforts for the region of Northwest Florida
affected by Hurricane Michael. Exactly where these funds will be
directed is to be determined as relief efforts are underway and needs
will be identified.
“The St. Joe Community Foundation is honored to be able to contribute to
the relief efforts from Hurricane Michael,” said Jorge Gonzalez, The St.
Joe Company President and Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of
The St. Joe Community Foundation. “Northwest Florida is our home. The
residents and businesses of this beautiful region are strong and
resilient. They are family. This is a time when we need to step up and
support our family in their time of need. Northwest Florida will come
back strong and sound.”
The St Joe Community Foundation’s mission is to enrich the quality of
life of the people who live, work, and play in Northwest Florida.
Created in 1999, the Foundation provides grants to the areas of
education, environmental stewardship, building healthier communities,
and programs that honor the cultural arts. We believe that St Joe is
creating communities that will have a long – range impact on the towns
and lives of people in the region. The Foundation is funded exclusively
by a transfer fee on the sale of real estate in certain communities and
resorts St Joe is developing. This fee applies the first time a property
is sold, and on each resale.
For more information regarding The St. Joe Company and The St. Joe
Community Foundation, visit www.joe.com.
About St. Joe
St. Joe is a Northwest Florida based real estate development, asset
management and operating company established in 1936. The Company
focuses on thoughtfully planned destinations and thriving communities to
Live, Work, Play, Shop, and Vacation near the region's beautiful white
sand beaches such as WaterColor, WaterSound Beach, WaterSound Origins,
WaterColor Inn, WaterSound Beach Club, VentureCrossings, Breakfast
Point, Pier Park North, WindMark Beach, Camp Creek Golf Club, Bay Point
Marina, among other distinct brand names. More information about St. Joe
and our growing destinations and communities can be found at www.joe.com.
