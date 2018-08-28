St Joe : Two St. Joe Club & Resorts® Hotels Receive USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2018

St. Joe Resort Operations, LLC, a subsidiary of The St. Joe Company
(NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today announced the WaterColor
Inn and The
Pearl Hotel—two properties in the
St. Joe Club and Resorts collection—as Best
Waterfront Resorts in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2018,
which highlights America’s top travel destinations, attractions, and
restaurants, as rated by the public. Nominees were chosen by a panel of
relevant experts, which include editors from USA TODAY, editors
from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources for both
these media and other Gannet properties.
WaterColor® Inn provides the perfect combination of upscale beachfront accommodations and acclaimed amenities including award-winning dining options, spa services and recreational activities. (Photo: Business Wire)
The WaterColor Inn and The Pearl Hotel are a part of St. Joe’s larger
portfolio of properties owned and/or operated under the St. Joe Club &
Resorts brand. Other properties include private access beach clubs, golf
clubs and marinas. St. Joe provides access to some of these amenities
through its private membership club, The Clubs by JOE, offering its
members a variety of one-of-a-kind amenities and experiences showcasing
the best the area has to offer. The Clubs by JOE is seeking to expand
its portfolio of assets giving club members access to new and exciting
amenities throughout the region.
“We are delighted that WaterColor Inn and The Pearl Hotel have been
revered as two of the country’s premiere waterfront resorts by such a
prestigious authority,” says Patrick Murphy, Senior Vice President of
Operations at St. Joe. “Chosen from a myriad of top-tier U.S. coastal
destinations, we are honored that our distinguished guests appreciate
St. Joe Club & Resorts continuous pursuit of hospitality excellence and
the offerings of the Emerald Coast.”
Nestled on nearly 500 acres of sugar-white sand beach, WaterColor Inn,
which placed 4th out of 20 award nominees, is surrounded by
1,400 linear feet of beachfront and pine trees alongside Western Lake,
the state’s second-largest naturally occurring coastal dune lake. This
60-room Inn offers deluxe accommodations designed by David Rockwell,
each overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and featuring a pair of Adirondack
chairs on the patio (and on the first floor, a private outdoor cabana
shower). Perfectly encapsulating the spirit of an intimate beach
getaway—while providing the functionality necessary for a family
vacation—the beachfront rooms bring the outdoors in, mere footsteps from
the sand. From the soft linens to the spa-inspired toiletries, every
well-appointed room offers a relaxing and comfortable seaside oasis.
Additionally, the property’s newly renovated flagship restaurant, FOOW,
offers seasonal coastal cuisine, and one of 30A’s most expansive Gulf
views.
Located in the quaint, eclectic coastal town of Rosemary Beach, The
Pearl Hotel, which placed 10th out of 20 award nominees, is
an intimate, 55-room boutique hotel that celebrates the town’s distinct
Southern charm. In addition to its elegant aesthetics, this hidden gem
features guest services-integrated iPads, an award-winning restaurant,
Havana Beach Bar & Grill, and rooftop lounge in homage to Hemingway’s
favorite haunt in Cuba, as well as the poolside Spa Pearl. Surrounded by
unique architecture in a West Indies-inspired destination established as
an upscale retreat for urbanites, guests are encouraged to explore the
intriguing area by foot or bike. Rooms provide a private balcony with
views of the Gulf of Mexico or surrounding Rosemary Beach, with artistry
from the town showcased throughout the hotel. Perfect for romantic
getaways, this AAA Four Diamond and Forbes Four Star property
leaves guests revived, inspired, and dreaming of their next beachside
visit.
About The St. Joe Company
The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a
real estate developer and manager. The Company owns land concentrated
primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and
commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. The Company also
owns various commercial, resort, and club properties. More information
about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com.
About St. Joe Club & Resorts
St. Joe Club & Resorts is a collection of upscale accommodations and
amenities, as well as a private membership club. Spread along a 26-mile
stretch of Scenic Highway 30A and throughout Northwest Florida’s Emerald
Coast, the portfolio currently includes: WaterColor Inn, The Pearl
Hotel, WaterSound Inn, Origins Golf Club, Bay Point Marina, Port St. Joe
Marina; as well as WaterSound Beach Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club and
Camp Creek Golf Club offered through The Clubs by JOE. For more
information, visit www.stjoeclub.com.
About WaterColor Inn & Resort
WaterColor Inn, which has maintained a Four Diamond rating from AAA
since 2007; achieved a four-time, four-star rating from Forbes Travel
Guide; was named a Top Resort in Florida in the 2017 Condé Nast
Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards; and claimed a spot on U.S. News
& World Report’s “Best Hotels in the USA” list. The property
offers luxurious accommodations and corporate meeting spaces at the
exclusive 60-room Inn. The hotel features three on-site restaurants
including the newly renovated FOOW, a full-service spa, and an
adults-only pool, as well as access to additional resort amenities
including five pools, a private beach club, and tennis courts.
WaterColor Inn was developed by The St. Joe Company, affording guests
access to the many amenities and activities offered through a private
membership club. For more information, visit www.watercolorresort.com
or call 1.855.788.2782.
About The Pearl Hotel
The Pearl Hotel is an intimate, 55-room boutique hotel that opened in
August 2013 and is managed by St. Joe Club & Resorts. The AAA
Four Diamond and Forbes Four Star property features elegant
furnishings, guest services-integrated iPads, the poolside Spa Pearl,
and an onsite destination restaurant with rooftop lounge. It maintains
an upscale, modern personality within the West Indies-inspired town
that’s pioneering the new urbanism ‘walkable cities’ movement,
encouraging guests to explore the region on foot or by bike. Each room
provides a private balcony with Gulf of Mexico or quaint beachside town
views. Perfect for romantic getaways, this indulgent hotel leaves guests
revived, inspired, and dreaming of their next visit. For more
information, please visit www.thepearlrb.com or
call 1.888.656.6463.
