Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  St. Joe Co    JOE

ST. JOE CO

(JOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The St. Joe Company : Announces Construction of Two Buildings at Cedar Grove Commerce Park in Panama City, Florida Offering Nearly 20,000 Square Feet of Rentable Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today announces the construction of two new buildings at the Cedar Grove Commerce Park in Panama City, Florida. These buildings are currently under construction on adjoining lots.

Once complete, the buildings will offer approximately 19,800 square feet of rentable space. Each building can be subdivided into as many as five tenant spaces, or a single tenant can occupy the entire space. Plans call for each tenant space to feature 14-foot overhead doors and three-phase power. Ceiling heights of approximately 20 feet make the spaces suitable for a variety of uses. “The design of these buildings can accommodate light industrial, warehouse and office tenants,” said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate for St. Joe.

These buildings will be the first that St. Joe has constructed in the 68-acre Cedar Grove Commerce Park. The park is located in the desirable East Avenue corridor approximately one mile from U.S. Highway 231. In addition to this rentable space, St. Joe is offering lots for sale in the commerce park, as well as build-to-suit options on lots ranging in size from one to two acres.

“Demand for commercial space in Bay County is very high,” said Becca Hardin, President of the Bay County Economic Development Alliance. “Local companies looking to expand or relocate as well as companies looking to establish a presence in Bay County are seeking space with easy access to major roadways and all of the infrastructure in place to meet their needs. This new space in Cedar Grove Commerce Park will further enable Bay County to attract diverse businesses.”

“This project has been in St. Joe’s long term development plan,” Velazquez said. “With the need for rentable space of this type in Bay County following Hurricane Michael, we believe that this is the right time to accelerate this project and begin construction. Should demand remain strong, we will consider constructing more leasable space within the commerce park.”

As construction continues, St. Joe is actively engaging with prospective tenants interested in leasing opportunities. Plans call for the building to be ready for tenants in early 2020.

Additional information regarding these buildings, including leasing and contact information, can be found at www.joe.com/commercial-real-estate.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding plans to develop, own and manage two buildings at Cedar Grove Commerce Park and expected timing of completion for tenant occupancy. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2019 as updated by its First Quarter Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 1, 2019, subsequent current report filings, as well as the following: (1) the ability of St. Joe to successfully construct the proposed buildings at Cedar Grove Commerce Park, (2) the interest of prospective tenants of space in these buildings at Cedar Grove Commerce Park.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com.

©The St Joe Company 2019. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®”, are service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ST. JOE CO
04:32pTHE ST. JOE COMPANY : Announces Construction of Two Buildings at Cedar Grove Com..
BU
05/29THE ST. JOE COMPANY : Announces the Commencement of Development of the College S..
BU
05/23ST JOE CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20ST JOE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16ST JOE : Announces a New Residential Community in Callaway, Florida and the Exec..
BU
05/16ST JOE : Announces Plans for Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/02THE ST. JOE COMPANY : Announces Construction of a New Building at VentureCrossin..
BU
05/02ST. JOE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01ST JOE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/01ST JOE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Chart ST. JOE CO
Duration : Period :
St. Joe Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JOE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorge Luis Gonzalez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Robert Berkowitz Chairman
Patrick W. Murphy Senior Vice President-Operations
Marek Bakun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard S. Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JOE CO22.86%957
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.47%45 676
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.22%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.94%34 059
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD16.13%29 000
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.61%28 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About