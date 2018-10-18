The St. Joe Company : Provides Update on WindMark Beach Town Center and Timber Operations After Hurricane Michael

The St. Joe Company (“St. Joe”) (NYSE: JOE) today releases additional information and photographs regarding the status of its WindMark Beach Town Center and timberland properties, after the effects of Hurricane Michael.

The WindMark Beach Town Center, located in Gulf County, sustained minimal effects from the storm. The buildings in WindMark Beach Town Center are in good condition and are open for business with power and water restored to the community. Similar to its asset portfolio in Walton and Bay Counties, St. Joe has experienced an increase in interest as to the availability of leasable space within the Town Center for businesses looking to relocate due to effects of the storm.

An initial assessment of St. Joe’s timber operations revealed an approximate 3% loss of total timber assets, primarily located in eastern Bay County and the Port St. Joe area. Approximately 234,000 tons of timber were affected and will be salvaged or lost. The majority of St. Joe’s other timberlands, have little to no damage.

“We are grateful our timberlands and the WindMark Beach Town Center weathered the storm with minimal damage,” said Jorge Gonzalez, The St. Joe Company President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gonzalez added, “With only a minor loss in our timber and minimal interruption in the WindMark Beach Town Center, we can focus on the needs of others and continue to be a resource in the community.”

