The St. Joe Company : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (the “Company”) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $10.4 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with net income of $26.2 million, or $0.41 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter of 2018 included a $23.1 million pre-tax benefit from impact fees related to the Company’s 2014 sale of the RiverTown community.

The following information compares the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2018.

Real Estate Revenue

Real estate revenue for the second quarter of 2018, including the $23.1 million in impact fees, totaled $32.1 million. Excluding the one-time receipt of $23.1 million in 2018 from impact fees related to the Company’s 2014 sale noted above, real estate revenue increased to $15.5 million in 2019 compared to $9.0 million in 2018. The Company transacted 151 residential lots in 2019 as compared to 37 for the same period in 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 914 residential homesites under contract, expected to result in revenue of approximately $89.5 million over the next several years. The Company expects 203 of these residential homesites under contract to close in 2019 resulting in approximately $18.6 million in revenue. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had 644 residential homesites under contract, expected to result in revenue of approximately $65.5 million ($5.6 million of which has been realized through June 30, 2019).

Hospitality Revenue

Hospitality revenue increased in 2019 as compared to 2018 by $2.7 million due to an increase in the number of The Clubs by JOE members and membership revenue, an increase in FOOW restaurant revenue and additional revenue from the new WaterColor Store that opened in January 2019. This increase was partially offset by a reduction in golf revenue due to the sale of the Southwood Golf Course in the third quarter of 2018, the temporary closing of the WaterColor Beach Club that is currently under renovation and a decrease in marina revenue due to the damage sustained by Hurricane Michael.

Leasing Revenue

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had under construction 11 commercial projects totaling approximately 127,000 square feet of rentable space, a 124-room hotel, 107 assisted living / memory care units and two apartment communities consisting of a total of 457 units.

Leasing revenue increased by approximately $0.2 million in 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This increase was partially offset by a $0.4 million reduction in marina slip rental revenue caused by the closure and planned redevelopment of the Company’s marinas. As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s rentable space consisted of approximately 823,000 square feet, which was 92% leased as compared to approximately 809,000 square feet as of June 30, 2018, which was 89% leased.

Timber Revenue

Timber revenue decreased to $0.7 million in 2019 as compared to $1.9 million in 2018 due to the effects of Hurricane Michael.

Other Operating and Corporate Expenses

Other operating and corporate expenses of $5.1 million remained essentially flat in 2019 as compared to 2018. The Company continues to manage operating costs to maintain an efficient structure.

Liquidity

The Company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $234.7 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $240.3 million as of December 31, 2018, a decrease of $5.6 million.

Jorge Gonzalez, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Demand for homes in our residential communities continues to accelerate and we further broaden and diversify our recurring revenue streams with new types of businesses and projects like apartments, select service flagged hotels, assisted living communities and flex space buildings. Our contracted residential homesites at June 30, 2019 increased substantially to 914. Broadening the residential offerings and accelerating the new communities in Bay County based on market demand is resulting in increased builder contracts and higher revenue.”

Most importantly, Mr. Gonzalez added, “In the second quarter, we also announced the execution of the definitive joint venture agreement with Minto Communities for the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound active adult community. The first phase is planned for 3,500 homes and with ground breaking projected by the end of 2019, our residential pipeline is anticipated to continue to increase. As of June 30, 2019, of the 30 projects we announced in our annual report that we intended to initiate development or construction in 2019, we have initiated approximately half of those projects. The remaining projects are in planning or permitting and on schedule to be initiated before the end of the year. This includes the 255-room full serve Embassy Suites hotel at Pier Park with expansive views of the Gulf of Mexico, which we anticipate initiating during the third quarter.”

Financial data schedules included in this press release provide greater detail on business performance, summarizing the consolidated results, summary balance sheets, debt schedule and other operating and corporate expenses for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

FINANCIAL DATA Consolidated Results (Unaudited) ($ in millions except share and per share amounts) Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Real estate revenue $15.5 $32.1 $20.1 $39.9 Hospitality revenue 15.6 12.9 23.0 19.9 Leasing revenue 3.7 3.5 7.2 6.9 Timber revenue 0.7 1.9 1.3 3.6 Total revenue 35.5 50.4 51.6 70.3 Expenses Cost of real estate revenue 6.8 3.0 8.7 7.1 Cost of hospitality revenue 9.0 9.4 16.2 16.2 Cost of leasing revenue 1.1 1.2 2.1 2.3 Cost of timber revenue 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.4 Other operating and corporate expenses 5.1 5.0 11.1 11.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2.4 2.3 4.5 4.5 Total expenses 24.6 21.1 42.9 41.5 Operating income 10.9 29.3 8.7 28.8 Investment income, net 2.5 6.0 8.6 9.6 Interest expense (3.0) (2.9) (6.0) (5.9) Other income, net 3.3 0.2 5.0 0.5 Income before income taxes 13.7 32.6 16.3 33.0 Income tax expense (3.4) (6.5) (4.1) (6.3) Net income 10.3 26.1 12.2 26.7 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 Net income attributable to the Company $10.4 $26.2 $12.4 $27.0 Net income per share attributable to the Company $0.17 $0.41 $0.21 $0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding 60,200,534 63,760,022 60,260,488 64,613,298

Summary Balance Sheet (Unaudited) ($ in millions) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Investment in real estate, net $384.0 $351.0 Cash and cash equivalents 195.6 195.2 Investments – debt securities 2.8 9.0 Investments – equity securities 36.3 36.1 Other assets 61.5 60.3 Property and equipment, net 18.9 12.0 Investments held by special purpose entities 207.1 207.4 Total assets $906.2 $871.0 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $80.2 $69.4 Other liabilities 58.8 47.4 Deferred tax liabilities, net 48.2 44.3 Senior Notes held by special purpose entity 176.9 176.8 Total liabilities 364.1 337.9 Total equity 542.1 533.1 Total liabilities and equity $906.2 $871.0

Debt Schedule (Unaudited) ($ in millions – Net of issuance costs) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Pier Park North joint venture $45.6 $46.0 Pier Park Crossings joint venture 23.5 14.3 Community Development District 7.0 6.3 Pier Park outparcel 1.5 1.6 WaterColor Crossings 1.4 1.2 Beach Homes 1.2 -- Total debt, net $80.2 $69.4

Other Operating and Corporate Expenses (Unaudited) ($ in millions) Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Employee costs $2.0 $1.7 $3.8 $3.5 401(k) contribution -- -- 1.1 1.1 Property taxes and insurance 1.2 1.2 2.4 2.5 Professional fees 1.0 0.8 2.0 1.7 Marketing and owner association costs 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.6 Occupancy, repairs and maintenance 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.5 Other 0.3 0.6 0.6 1.1 Total other operating and corporate expense $5.1 $5.0 $11.1 $11.0

Additional Information and Where to Find It

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations concentrated in Northwest Florida, which the Company predominantly use, or intend to use, for or in connection with various residential real estate developments, hospitality operations, commercial developments and leasing operations and forestry operations. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com.

