The St. Joe Company : Update After Hurricane Michael

The St. Joe Company (“St. Joe”) (NYSE:JOE) today releases additional
information and begins to post images regarding the status of its
Northwest Florida assets after Hurricane Michael. The majority of St.
Joe’s resorts and leisure, residential, and commercial properties
located in Walton County and Bay Counties incurred minimal or no damage
from Hurricane Michael. We are currently evaluating the damage to our
timber assets.
Beckrich Office Park – Bay County. (Photo: Business Wire)
The
Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, WaterSound
Inn, WaterColor
Inn & Resort, WaterSound Beach
Club, and Camp Creek golf course are fully open. Shark’s Tooth Golf
Course is expected to resume operations this week upon completion of
tree clean-up. Only Bay Point Marina in Bay County and Port St. Joe
Marina in Gulf County suffered significant loss and will require
long-term restoration.
“All of us at St. Joe are deeply moved by the support of our neighbors
and partners. We are confident our unique coastal region will come back
stronger than ever. We will accelerate and increase development projects
to help our communities move onward and upward from the devastating
effects of Hurricane Michael,” said Jorge Gonzalez, The St. Joe Company
President and Chief Executive Officer.
St. Joe is also lending volunteer support, providing staging areas for
first responders, as well as providing logistical support and office
space solutions. The St.
Joe Community Foundation has committed $1 million to relief efforts.
Updates on all activities may be found at www.joe.com.
Check out current beach conditions at St. Joe’s WaterSound Beach Club
webcam: http://clubsbyjoe.com/beachcam.
St.
Joe Asset Images, Post-Storm
St.
Joe Club & Resorts®
St. Joe Club & Resorts is a collection of upscale accommodations and
amenities, as well as a private membership club. Spread along a 26-mile
stretch of Scenic Highway 30A and throughout Northwest Florida’s Emerald
Coast, the portfolio currently includes: WaterColor Inn, The Pearl
Hotel, WaterSound Inn, Origins Golf Club, Bay Point Marina, Port St. Joe
Marina; as well as WaterSound Beach Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club and
Camp Creek Golf Club offered through The Clubs by JOE. For more
information, visit www.stjoeclub.com.
St. Joe Club & Resorts is a division of The St. Joe Company.
St.
Joe®
The St. Joe Company (“St. Joe”) (NYSE: JOE) is a Northwest Florida based
real estate development, asset management and operating company
established in 1936. The Company focuses on thoughtfully planned
destinations and thriving communities to Live, Work, Play, Shop, and
Vacation near the region's beautiful white sand beaches such as
WaterColor, WaterSound Beach, WaterSound Origins, WaterColor Inn,
WaterSound Beach Club, VentureCrossings, Breakfast Point, Pier Park
North, WindMark Beach, Camp Creek Golf Club, Bay Point Marina, among
other distinct brand names. For more information, visit www.joe.com.
