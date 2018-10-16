The St. Joe Company : Update After Hurricane Michael

The St. Joe Company (“St. Joe”) (NYSE:JOE) today releases additional information and begins to post images regarding the status of its Northwest Florida assets after Hurricane Michael. The majority of St. Joe’s resorts and leisure, residential, and commercial properties located in Walton County and Bay Counties incurred minimal or no damage from Hurricane Michael. We are currently evaluating the damage to our timber assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005955/en/

Beckrich Office Park – Bay County. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, WaterSound Inn, WaterColor Inn & Resort, WaterSound Beach Club, and Camp Creek golf course are fully open. Shark’s Tooth Golf Course is expected to resume operations this week upon completion of tree clean-up. Only Bay Point Marina in Bay County and Port St. Joe Marina in Gulf County suffered significant loss and will require long-term restoration.

“All of us at St. Joe are deeply moved by the support of our neighbors and partners. We are confident our unique coastal region will come back stronger than ever. We will accelerate and increase development projects to help our communities move onward and upward from the devastating effects of Hurricane Michael,” said Jorge Gonzalez, The St. Joe Company President and Chief Executive Officer.

St. Joe is also lending volunteer support, providing staging areas for first responders, as well as providing logistical support and office space solutions. The St. Joe Community Foundation has committed $1 million to relief efforts.

Updates on all activities may be found at www.joe.com. Check out current beach conditions at St. Joe’s WaterSound Beach Club webcam: http://clubsbyjoe.com/beachcam.

St. Joe Asset Images, Post-Storm

St. Joe Club & Resorts®

St. Joe Club & Resorts is a collection of upscale accommodations and amenities, as well as a private membership club. Spread along a 26-mile stretch of Scenic Highway 30A and throughout Northwest Florida’s Emerald Coast, the portfolio currently includes: WaterColor Inn, The Pearl Hotel, WaterSound Inn, Origins Golf Club, Bay Point Marina, Port St. Joe Marina; as well as WaterSound Beach Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club and Camp Creek Golf Club offered through The Clubs by JOE. For more information, visit www.stjoeclub.com. St. Joe Club & Resorts is a division of The St. Joe Company.

St. Joe®

The St. Joe Company (“St. Joe”) (NYSE: JOE) is a Northwest Florida based real estate development, asset management and operating company established in 1936. The Company focuses on thoughtfully planned destinations and thriving communities to Live, Work, Play, Shop, and Vacation near the region's beautiful white sand beaches such as WaterColor, WaterSound Beach, WaterSound Origins, WaterColor Inn, WaterSound Beach Club, VentureCrossings, Breakfast Point, Pier Park North, WindMark Beach, Camp Creek Golf Club, Bay Point Marina, among other distinct brand names. For more information, visit www.joe.com.

©The St Joe Company 2018. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005955/en/