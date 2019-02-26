Log in
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC    SMP   GB0007291015

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

(SMP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/26 11:29:04 am
401.9 GBp   +2.26%
St Modwen Properties : Annual Financial Report

02/26/2019 | 10:58am EST

26 February 2019

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

(the 'Company')

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2018 and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 12 noon in the Evolution Suite, Innovation Centre, 1 Devon Way, Longbridge Technology Park, Birmingham, B31 2TS.

The following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2018 ('Annual Report'), incorporating the notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM Notice'); and
  • proxy form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk.

Both the Annual Report and AGM Notice can be viewed at and downloaded from the Company's website at www.stmodwen.co.uk.

Information required to be communicated in accordance with Rule 6.3.5 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority was set out within the Company's annual results announcement issued on 5 February 2019.

LEI: 213800WMV4WVES8TQH05

Disclaimer

St Modwen Properties plc published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 15:57:08 UTC
