St Modwen Properties : Director Declaration

Date of issue: 25 March 2019
LEI: 213800WMV4WVES8TQH05
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
('St. Modwen' or 'the Company')
director declaration
In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, St. Modwen Properties PLC (LSE:SMP) announces that Ian Bull, Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair, will be appointed a non-executive director of Domino's Pizza Group plc with effect from 18 April 2019.
