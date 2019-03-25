St Modwen Properties : Director Declaration

Date of issue: 25 March 2019

LEI: 213800WMV4WVES8TQH05

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

('St. Modwen' or 'the Company')

director declaration

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, St. Modwen Properties PLC (LSE:SMP) announces that Ian Bull, Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair, will be appointed a non-executive director of Domino's Pizza Group plc with effect from 18 April 2019.

