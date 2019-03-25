Log in
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

(SMP)
St Modwen Properties : Director Declaration

03/25/2019 | 03:55am EDT

Date of issue: 25 March 2019

LEI: 213800WMV4WVES8TQH05

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

('St. Modwen' or 'the Company')

director declaration

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, St. Modwen Properties PLC (LSE:SMP) announces that Ian Bull, Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair, will be appointed a non-executive director of Domino's Pizza Group plc with effect from 18 April 2019.

For further information, please contact:

St. Modwen Properties PLC

www.stmodwen.co.uk

Mark Allan, Chief Executive

Tom Gough, Head of External Communications and Stakeholder Communications

0121 222 9400

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore

Ellie Sweeney

Andrew Davis

020 3727 1000

Disclaimer

St Modwen Properties plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:54:17 UTC
