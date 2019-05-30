St Modwen Properties : Notice of Half Year Results

Date of issue: 30 May 2019
LEI: 213800WMV4WVES8TQH05
St. Modwen Properties PLC
Notice of Half Year Results
St. Modwen Properties PLC will announce results for the six-month period ended 31 May 2019 on Tuesday 2 July 2019.
For further information, please contact:
|
St. Modwen Properties PLC
|
www.stmodwen.co.uk
|
Mark Allan, Chief Executive
Rob Hudson, Chief Financial Officer
|
0121 222 9400
|
|
|
FTI Consulting
|
|
Dido Laurimore
Ellie Sweeney
|
020 3727 1000
|
|
Disclaimer
St Modwen Properties plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:23:07 UTC