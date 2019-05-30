Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  St. Modwen Properties plc    SMP   GB0007291015

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

(SMP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/30 04:47:31 am
440.25 GBp   +0.28%
04:24aST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Notice of Half Year Results
PU
03/25ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Director Declaration
PU
03/07ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

St Modwen Properties : Notice of Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Date of issue: 30 May 2019

LEI: 213800WMV4WVES8TQH05

St. Modwen Properties PLC

Notice of Half Year Results

St. Modwen Properties PLC will announce results for the six-month period ended 31 May 2019 on Tuesday 2 July 2019.

For further information, please contact:

St. Modwen Properties PLC

www.stmodwen.co.uk

Mark Allan, Chief Executive

Rob Hudson, Chief Financial Officer

0121 222 9400

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore

Ellie Sweeney

020 3727 1000

Disclaimer

St Modwen Properties plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
04:24aST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Notice of Half Year Results
PU
03/25ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Director Declaration
PU
03/07ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/26ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Annual Financial Report
PU
02/15Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/14Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
2018ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Notice of Full Year Results
PU
2018ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Construction of thousands of new homes to be accelerated ..
AQ
2018TRADING UPDATE : Strong progress during 2018
PU
2018ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Confirmation of redemption of retail bonds
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 39,5 M
EBIT 2019 54,8 M
Net income 2019 84,0 M
Debt 2019 279 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
P/E ratio 2020 10,98
EV / Sales 2019 31,8x
EV / Sales 2020 29,8x
Capitalization 976 M
Chart ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
St. Modwen Properties plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,58  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Christopher Allan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Mervyn Frew Carey Shannon Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Jan Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Remco Simon Director-Strategy & Research
Simon William Clarke Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC10.86%1 233
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.73%49 472
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.43%38 392
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.05%34 368
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD11.55%29 790
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.46%28 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About