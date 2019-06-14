St Peter Port Capital : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the

"Although most of our portfolio companies have reported positive news during the period under review, the fact remains that none of them have yet reached an inflection point that would allow us to unlock value at any sensible valuation. We have for some time been exploring ways of maintaining the portfolio substantially in tact whilst reducing what will become, absent a sale of one or more of our investments, an economically unviable company."

Chairman's statement

I report on the year ended 31 March 2019.

Background

There have been some positive developments at the majority of the portfolio companies during the period under review. Nevertheless, progress remains slow, liquidity events remain elusive and yet we know that shareholders wish us to liquidate the portfolio as soon as possible on good terms.

Realisation and Investments

During the financial year, St Peter Port realised investments generating £96,000 (2018: £17,000). The Company's £1m holding in a listed floating rate note matured in November 2018. No further realisations have been made since the year end.

The Company made no new investments during the year.

Financial Results

The balance sheet shows investments of £10.4 million (2018: £12.1 million, excluding the floating rate note which expired in November 2018), consisting of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of £10.4 million (2018: £12.1 million, excluding the floating rate note). Net assets were £11.1 million (2018: £13.3 million), giving a net asset value of 17.21p per share (2018: 20.66p per share). Net assets have decreased by 20.3 per cent. since the interim results as at 30 September 2018. The changes result from write-downs to several of the portfolio valuations, all as described further in the Investment Manager's Report.

The write-downs were partially offset by favourable currency movements (strengthening of US dollar against sterling). These favourable FX movements during the year contributed 1.2p to the NAV, equivalent to 7.0 per cent. of the NAV per share at the year-end.

At the balance sheet date, the Company held £756,000 in cash (2018: £0.3 million in cash and £1.0 million in a listed liquid floating rate note which expired in November 2018). As at 12 June 2019, the Company held £634,000 in cash.

Dividends

It remains the Board's policy that, in respect of each period of six months and subject to the requirements of Guernsey Law regarding solvency, it will pay out in cash 50 per cent. of the net gains from all realisations made. There were no net gains on realisations during the year and so no dividend is being proposed.

Outlook and life of the Company

The Investment Manager's report below provides further detail around various positive developments at the majority of our portfolio companies during the period under review.

Notwithstanding these positive developments, none of the portfolio companies are any closer to being in a position where they are able to realise a liquidity event (a sale of the company or