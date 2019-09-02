Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  St Peter Port Capital Limited    SPPC   GG00B1V4NS68

ST PETER PORT CAPITAL LIMITED

(SPPC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/02 03:00:00 am
6.5 GBp   --.--%
05:40aST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Investment Management Arrangements
PU
06/14ST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
PU
2018ST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Update on Stream TV
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

St Peter Port Capital : Investment Management Arrangements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:40am EDT

RNS Number : 7838K

St Peter Port Capital Limited

02 September 2019

For Immediate Release

2 September 2019

St Peter Port Capital Limited (the "Company")

Changes to the Investment Management of the Company

The board of the Company proposes to terminate its discretionary investment management agreement with St Peter Port Investment Management Limited (the "Existing Manager") and become a self-managed fund. This will enable a further significant reduction in the costs of managing the fund. This follows the ending of early stage discussions with a potential new investment manager about a change in investment strategy, as announced in the Company's final results on 14 June 2019.

The fees for the discretionary investment management of the fund were originally 2.0% of net assets per annum, which have been reduced in recent years, latterly to 1.25% per annum. Over the same period net assets declined substantially, further reducing these fees.

Instead the Company has established a new wholly owned subsidiary, St Peter Port Capital Services Limited, which will provide certain investment advisory and monitoring services to the Company. The Existing Manager has agreed to terminate its mandate with immediate effect and without notice. The new subsidiary, St Peter Port Capital Services Limited, will draw upon various employees of Shore Capital Group Limited in fulfilling its contract to the Company. This will be recompensed under contract between St Peter Port Capital Services Limited and Shore Capital Group plc, a subsidiary of Shore Capital Group Limited ("Shore Capital"), at a cost of £60,000 per annum and can be terminated by either party on thirty days' notice (the "Proposed Arrangement").

The net effect of these changes will be to reduce investment management costs by more than half from their current, already reduced, level. Notwithstanding the Proposed Arrangement will result in reducing the costs of the Company, it falls to be disclosed as a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Russel Michel, as the director independent of Shore Capital, considers, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, that the terms of the agreement are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

The Board intends in the near future to convene a general meeting to enable shareholders to vote on continuing the life of the Company.

For further information:

St Peter Port Capital Limited

Lynn Bruce, Director +44 (0) 1481 724 222

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett

Jamie Barklem +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

St Peter Port Capital Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:39:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ST PETER PORT CAPITAL LIMI
05:40aST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Investment Management Arrangements
PU
06/14ST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
PU
2018ST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Update on Stream TV
PU
2018ST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Change of Administrator and Registered Office
PU
2017SHORE CAPITAL STOCKBROKERS LIMITED - : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - St Peter Port Capital..
PU
2017ST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Conclusion of Strategic Review
PU
2017SHORE CAPITAL STOCKBROKERS LIMITED - : 1st Quarter Results - St Peter Port Capit..
PU
2017ST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Armstrong Investments Limited - Form 8.3 - St Peter Port..
PU
2017SHORE CAPITAL STOCKBROKERS LIMITED - : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - St Peter Port Capital..
PU
2017ST PETER PORT CAPITAL : Charles Stanley & Co. Ltd. - Form 8.3 - St Peter Port Ca..
PU
More news
Chart ST PETER PORT CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
St Peter Port Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST PETER PORT CAPITAL LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Lynn Bruce Chairman
Graham Barry Shore Non-Executive Director
Russel Andrew Peter Michel Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan S. Paisner Co-Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST PETER PORT CAPITAL LIMITED-23.53%0
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%2 982
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS50.52%1 123
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP26.43%219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group