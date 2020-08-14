Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  STAAR Surgical Company    STAA

STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY

(STAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of STAAR Surgical Company ("STAAR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STAA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 11, 2020, J Capital published a report, claiming the Company has overstated its sales in China by at least one-third (or $21.6 million), "meaning all of the company's $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake." Citing over 75 interviews with former employees, site visits to China and Switzerland, as well as extensive review of public documents, the report concludes that STAAR reports fake sales revenues by overstating sales and then marking up actual marketing costs to hide "phantom" revenue. According to the report, the financial statements for STAAR’s largest Chinese client indicate that it bought only about half as many lenses as the Company reports.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.17, or over 6%, to close at $48.25 per share on August 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased STAAR securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of STAAR Surgical Com..
BU
09:13aInvestigation of STAAR Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
08/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of STAAR Surgical Comp..
BU
08/11STAAR SURGICAL : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages STAAR Surgi..
PR
08/11STAAR SURGICAL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/07STAAR SURGICAL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/05STAAR SURGICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05STAAR SURGICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/05STAAR SURGICAL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M - -
Net income 2020 2,26 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 829x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 184 M 2 184 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
STAAR Surgical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 64,60 $
Last Close Price 47,67 $
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Caren L. Mason President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis E. Silverman Chairman
Graydon Hansen Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Patrick F. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Keith Holliday Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY35.54%2 232
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.39%179 001
MEDTRONIC PLC-10.72%135 860
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.54%76 041
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.1.22%42 847
DEXCOM, INC.98.99%40 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group