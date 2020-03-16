Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stabilus S.A.    STM   LU1066226637

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stabilus S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 03:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2020 / 08:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Büchsner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus S.A.

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU1066226637

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.5000 EUR 18750.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.5000 EUR 18750.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57921  16.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STABILUS S.A.
03:50aSTABILUS S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/12STABILUS S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/12STABILUS S.A. : Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share
EQ
02/03STABILUS S.A. : Solid start to 2020 fiscal year - new organizational structure p..
EQ
01/24STABILUS S.A. : Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2020 results on February 3..
PU
01/24STABILUS S.A. : Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2020 results on February 3..
EQ
01/24STABILUS S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports..
EQ
2019STABILUS S A : confirms preliminary figures for FY2019 and proposes dividend of ..
PU
2019STABILUS S A : confirms preliminary figures for FY2019 and proposes dividend of ..
EQ
2019STABILUS S.A. : Preliminary figures show a positive trend in Q4 FY2019, STAR 202..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 971 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Net income 2020 85,1 M
Debt 2020 119 M
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 864 M
Chart STABILUS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Stabilus S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STABILUS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,30  €
Last Close Price 34,98  €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 75,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Büchsner Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Pink Vice President-Global Operations
Mark Wilhelms Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STABILUS S.A.-42.32%957
MISUMI GROUP INC.0.52%5 086
HITACHI METALS, LTD.2.19%4 470
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.8.89%3 465
TRELLEBORG-30.05%3 269
SFS GROUP AG-30.02%2 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group