Stabilus S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/27/2020 | 11:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2020 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Büchsner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus S.A.

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU1066226637

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.0000 EUR 33000.0000 EUR
33.5000 EUR 30150.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.2368 EUR 63150.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58661  27.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
