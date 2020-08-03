Stabilus S A : Q3 FY2020 Results Presentation

Log in
08/03/2020 | 01:13am EDT

Q3 FY2020

RESULTS

August 3, 2020

Disclaimer

Stabilus S.A. (the "Company", later "Stabilus") has prepared this presentation solely for your information. It should not be treated as giving investment advice. Neither the Company, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, direct or indirect shareholders and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect losses arising from any use of this presentation.

While the Company has taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions contained in it are fair and reasonable, this presentation is selective in nature. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and neither the Company nor any other person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation. Where this presentation quotes any information or statistics from any external source, you should not interpret that the Company has adopted or endorsed such information or statistics as being accurate. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and its expectations and projections about future events and may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project" and "target". No obligation is assumed to update any such statement.

Numbers were rounded to one decimal. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

1

Agenda

  1. Operational update
  2. Financial results
  3. Results by operating segment
  4. Outlook
  5. Appendix

2

Agenda

1. Operational update

2.

3.

4.

5.

3

Operational update: COVID-19 situation

Status quo

During the last quarter (Q3 FY20) there have been a few COVID-19 cases at Stabilus production plants in Romania, Mexico, US and Germany; pandemic plan still applies: close monitoring of all activities to reduce COVID-19 risks for Stabilus employees and operations

Global light vehicle production in Q3 FY20 down by around 45% y/y, as a result of noticeable OEM production shutdowns in Europe and Americas

So far no ramp-up interruptions in operations of Stabilus

State of the balance sheet: net leverage ratio at 1.4x EBITDA, c. €114m cash as of June 2020

Corporate actions

Top priorities: ensuring safety of our employees and business continuity (keeping the production running)

Stabilus pandemic plan: strict hygiene rules, social distancing, shift crew mixing stopped, home office enabled et al.

Cost flexibilization (EBIT recovery) program in successful execution

Aligning/adjusting our production capacity to customer demand by utilizing short-time work schemes, furloughs, plant shutdowns for several days, selected layoffs et al.

In addition to the existing and currently largely not utilized €70m revolving credit facility (thereof €22m drawn, €48m not drawn), a further credit line secured (committed €50m) and covenant headroom increased

4

Agenda

1.

2. Financial results

3.

4.

5.

5

Q3 FY2020 financial results

Revenue

Adj. EBIT

Profit

Adj. FCF

Net leverage ratio

Outlook

Revenue at €147.0m (vs. €241.6m in Q3 FY19), - 39.2% y/y

Acquisition effect: + 0.5% y/y, currency translation effect: - 3.0% y/y, organic growth: - 36.7% y/y

Adj. EBIT at €5.7m (vs. €37.1m in Q3 FY19), - 84.6% y/y

Adj. EBIT margin at 3.9% (vs. 15.4% in Q3 FY19)

Group result at €(16.4)m in Q3 FY20 (vs. €19.3m in Q3 FY19), including €(18)m net impact from impairment on intangible assets, in particular customer relationships in aerospace segment, i.e. €25.7m impairment after deferred tax

Adj. FCF = FCF before acquisitions; no payments for acquisitions in Q3 FY20 (vs. €39.3m in Q3 FY19)

Adj. FCF at €(6.0)m (vs. €31.4m in Q3 FY19) and FCF at €(6.0)m (vs. €(7.9)m in Q3 FY19); slightly negative FCF, partly due to the y-o-y higher and not lower capex in Q3 FY20, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant

Net leverage ratio at 1.4x (vs. 1.2x as of end Q3 FY19 and 1.0x as of end FY19)

Net financial debt at €214.2m (vs. €225.5 as of end Q3 FY19 and €189.1m as of end FY19)

Revenue forecast for FY2020: c. €800m

Adj. EBIT margin forecast for FY2020: c. 11%

6

Q3 FY2020 - Key figures

Revenue (€m)

Adj. EBIT (€m)

y-o-y organically

% margin

3.9%

- 39.2%

15.4%

- 36.7%

- 84.6%

241.6

37.1

APAC

147.0

APAC

AMERICAS

AMERICAS

5.7

EMEA

EMEA

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

Profit (€m)

Adj. FCF (€m)

% revenue

8.0%(11.2)% - 185.0%

19.3 (16.4)

% revenue

incl. €(18m) net impact from impairment (€25.7m less deferred tax)

13.0%(4.1)%

- 119.1%

31.4

(6.0)

y-o-y higher capex in Q3FY20, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

7

9M FY2020 - Key figures

Revenue (€m)

Adj. EBIT (€m)

y-o-y organically

% margin

11.1%

- 15.1%

14.7%

- 16.2%

- 35.5%

705.7

599.4

APAC

AMERICAS

EMEA

9M FY19

9M FY20

103.5

APAC

66.8

AMERICAS

EMEA

9M FY19

9M FY20

Profit (€m)

Adj. FCF (€m)

% margin

8.1%3.0%

- 68.5%

57.4

18.1

% revenue

incl. €(18m) net impact from impairment (€25.7m less deferred tax)

7.1%2.5%

- 70.6%

50.4

14.8

9M FY19

9M FY20

9M FY19

9M FY20

8

Agenda

1.

2.

3. Results by operating segment

4.

5.

9

Q3 FY2020 - EMEA

Revenue (€m)

Comments

y-o-y organically

Light vehicle production (LVP) in Europe, Middle East and

- 37.3%

- 37.9%

Africa in Q3 FY20 at 2.4m units, i.e. - 61.1% vs. Q3 FY19

124.5

IND

62.5

78.1

APR

48.0

24.2

AGS

13.5

37.8

16.6

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

EMEA's Q3 revenue was impacted by COVID-19 crisis, down by €46.4m or - 37.3% y/y (i.e. - 37.9% organically); 61% of revenue was generated in industrial business (vs. 50% in Q3 FY19)

Industrial revenue decreased from €62.5m in Q3 FY19 to €48.0m in Q3 FY20, - 23.2% y/y or - 24.8% organically

Adj. EBIT (€m)

% margin

2.3%

14.9%

- 90.3% 18.6

1.8

Organic decline in Automotive Gas Spring at - 56.1% y/y and in Automotive Powerise at - 43.1% y/y; the development of Automotive Powerise revenue was supported by exports of Powerise units (for BMW X1 and 5-series) to China to cover Asian market demand by utilizing Romanian capacity while European OEMs' production was shut down

Adj. EBIT margin at 2.3% vs. 14.9% in Q3 FY19, key factors: revenue development and operating leverage in EMEA

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

10

Q3 FY2020 - AMERICAS

Revenue (€m)

Comments

y-o-y organically

Light vehicle production (LVP) in Americas in Q3 FY20 at 1.5m

- 54.3%

- 47.5%

units, i.e. - 71.3% vs. Q3 FY19

92.5

IND

29.0

Americas' revenue down by €50.2m, - 54.3% y/y or - 47.5%

APR

33.0

42.3

organically

AGS

23.7

Industrial revenue down by €5.3m, - 18.3% y/y (- 18.8% y/y

30.5

8.4

10.2

organically)

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

Organic revenue decline in Automotive Gas Spring at - 61.3%

Adj. EBIT (€m)

y/y and in Automotive Powerise at - 59.9% y/y

% revenue

17.2%

(0.9)%

Powerise revenue development includes new model launches

- 102.5%

(e.g. Tesla Model Y, VW Teramont X) and export of Powerise

units (for BMW X3) to China, servicing Asian demand while

15.9

utilizing Mexican production capacity during OEM shutdowns in

America

(0.4)

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

Americas' adj. EBIT at €(0.4)m vs. €15.9m in Q3 FY19

11

Q3 FY2020 - APAC

Revenue (€m)

Comments

y-o-y organically

+ 8.5%

+ 10.0%

Light vehicle production (LVP) in Asia-Pacific in Q3 FY20 at

26.7

8.4m units, i.e. - 22.8% vs. Q3 FY19

24.6

IND

4.0

3.9

APAC's revenue up by €2.1m, + 8.5% y/y (+ 10.0% y/y

6.8

4.3

APR

organically)

AGS

16.3

16.0

Organic revenue development in Q3: Automotive Gas Spring

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

- 0.5% y/y, Automotive Powerise + 60.4% y/y due to new model

Adj. EBIT (€m)

launches in Q3 (e.g. Ford Explorer, Ford Aviator, GM Enclave,

% margin

GM XT6, Kia Mohave)

10.1%

16.1%

+ 72.0%

Industrial revenue slightly (€0.1m) below prior year's Q3

4.3

Following strong recovery, adj. EBIT margin improved to 16.1%

2.5

in Q3 FY20 (vs. 10.1% in Q3 FY19)

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

12

Q3 FY2020 - Revenue by business unit

Revenue (€m)

y-o-y organically

- 39.2%

- 36.7%

241.6

IND

95.5

147.0

APR

61.5

75.6

- 21.9%

AGS

28.7

- 44.9%

84.6

42.7

- 47.3%

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY20

Industrial

Industrial

40%

51%

Automotive

Automotive

60%

49%

Comments

All business units were impacted by COVID-19 crisis and OEM production shutdowns in Q3 - but the automotive business units were impacted to a higher degree

Share of industrial revenue increased from 40% in Q3 FY19 to more than half (51%) of group's total revenue in Q3 FY20, i.e. from 39% in 9M FY19 to 43% in 9M FY20

Diversification of the industrial business had a stabilizing effect; organic revenue decline in the industrial business amounted to

  • 21.9% y/y, growth in the e-commerce business, as well as subsegments construction technology, shop equipment, home water carbonation products, partially offsetting weaker development in other subsegments

Global light vehicle production in Q3 FY20 at 12.3m units, i.e. - 44.5% vs. Q3 FY19

13

Amendment of the senior facilities agreement (SFA)

Existing SFA

Amendment of the existing SFA

On July 17, 2016, Stabilus entered into a €640m SFA, comprising €455m term loan facility, €115m equity bridge facility and €70m revolving credit facility

Current status as of June 2020:

Equity bridge facility was fully redeemed in 2016

Term loan facility was voluntarily partly redeemed over the course of the last years, the outstanding nominal amount of this facility: €295m; no further mandatory redemption required in the next years

Revolving credit facility is largely not utilized (€70m -

On July 31, 2020, Stabilus has amended the existing SFA as follows:

Covenant headroom increased: Until December 2021 the permissible net leverage ratio will be above the current threshold of 3.25x EBITDA (up to 4.25x

EBITDA)

New €50m credit line, available until June 2023

As a result, liquidity cushion as of June 2020 vs. Sept 2019 (incl. new credit line from July 2020 on):

€22m drawn = €48m unutilized)

Main SFA covenant: net leverage ratio should not surpass 3.25x EBITDA

209

70

139

Sep 2019

212

50

48

undrawn facilities

114

cash

Jun 2020

14

Agenda

1.

2.

3.

4. Outlook

5.

15

Outlook

Guidance

Comments

FY2019

FY2020

As of July 16, 2020, global light vehicle production (LVP) in

Actual

Guidance

FY2020 (Oct-Sept) is expected to be c. 20% below the prior

year's level (i.e. c. 72m in FY20 vs. c. 90m in FY19). The return

Revenue

€951.3m

c. €800m

to the annual production level of c. 90m is expected for

FY2024. (Source: leading forecast institutes, IHS Markit et al.)

We continue to pursue our long-term strategy STAR 2025

c. 11%

focusing on sustainable, profitable growth, globalization,

Adj. EBIT margin

15.0%

excellence, innovation as well as team spirit (One Stabilus).The

currently significantly lower forecasts for global GDP and LVP

impact our expectations for group's mid-term growth. Based on

these assumptions, organic revenue CAGR 2019-25 of at least

6% appears to be uncertain. Stabilus will update its long-term

forecast at a later point in time.

16

Agenda

1.

2.

3.

4.

5. Appendix

17

Revenue overview (3M ended June 30, 2020)

Revenue (€m)

Q3 FY2019

Q3 FY2020

Change

% change

Acquisition effect

Currency effect

Organic growth

Actual

Actual

Automotive Gas Spring

37.8

16.6

(21.2)

(56.1)%

-

0.0%

(56.1)%

Automotive Powerise

24.2

13.5

(10.7)

(44.2)%

-

(1.1)%

(43.1)%

Industrial

62.5

48.0

(14.5)

(23.2)%

1.7%

(0.1)%

(24.8)%

EMEA

124.5

78.1

(46.4)

(37.3)%

0.9%

(0.3)%

(37.9)%

Automotive Gas Spring

30.5

10.2

(20.3)

(66.6)%

-

(5.3)%

(61.3)%

Automotive Powerise

33.0

8.4

(24.6)

(74.5)%

-

(14.6)%

(59.9)%

Industrial

29.0

23.7

(5.3)

(18.3)%

0.5%

0.0%

(18.8)%

AMERICAS

92.5

42.3

(50.2)

(54.3)%

0.2%

(7.0)%

(47.5)%

Automotive Gas Spring

16.3

16.0

(0.3)

(1.8)%

-

(1.3)%

(0.5)%

Automotive Powerise

4.3

6.8

2.5

58.1%

-

(2.3)%

60.4%

Industrial

4.0

3.9

(0.1)

(2.5)%

-

(1.8)%

(0.7)%

APAC

24.6

26.7

2.1

8.5%

-

(1.5)%

10.0%

Total Automotive Gas Spring (AGS)

84.6

42.7

(41.9)

(49.5)%

-

(2.2)%

(47.3)%

Total Automotive Powerise (APR)

61.5

28.7

(32.8)

(53.3)%

-

(8.4)%

(44.9)%

Total Industrial (IND)

95.5

75.6

(19.9)

(20.8)%

1.3%

(0.2)%

(21.9)%

Total

241.6

147.0

(94.6)

(39.2)%

0.5%

(3.0)%

(36.7)%

18

Revenue overview (9M ended June 30, 2020)

Revenue (€m)

9M FY2019

9M FY2020

Change

% change

Acquisition effect

Currency effect

Organic growth

Actual

Actual

Automotive Gas Spring

111.6

82.1

(29.5)

(26.4)%

-

0.0%

(26.4)%

Automotive Powerise

73.5

59.4

(14.1)

(19.2)%

-

(1.5)%

(17.7)%

Industrial

177.9

165.2

(12.7)

(7.1)%

6.1%

(0.1)%

(13.1)%

EMEA

363.0

306.7

(56.3)

(15.5)%

3.0%

(0.4)%

(18.1)%

Automotive Gas Spring

89.0

61.8

(27.2)

(30.6)%

-

(0.6)%

(30.0)%

Automotive Powerise

97.5

70.5

(27.0)

(27.7)%

-

(3.4)%

(24.3)%

Industrial

82.0

83.0

1.0

1.2%

0.8%

2.0%

(1.6)%

AMERICAS

268.5

215.3

(53.2)

(19.8)%

0.2%

(0.8)%

(19.2)%

Automotive Gas Spring

49.5

48.3

(1.2)

(2.4)%

-

(0.1)%

(2.3)%

Automotive Powerise

12.7

17.1

4.4

34.6%

-

(0.7)%

35.3%

Industrial

12.1

12.0

(0.1)

(0.8)%

-

(0.7)%

(0.1)%

APAC

74.3

77.4

3.1

4.2%

-

(0.3)%

4.5%

Total Automotive Gas Spring (AGS)

250.1

192.2

(57.9)

(23.2)%

-

(0.2)%

(23.0)%

Total Automotive Powerise (APR)

183.6

147.0

(36.6)

(19.9)%

-

(2.4)%

(17.5)%

Total Industrial (IND)

272.0

260.2

(11.8)

(4.3)%

4.3%

0.5%

(9.1)%

Total

705.7

599.4

(106.3)

(15.1)%

1.6%

(0.5)%

(16.2)%

19

P&L overview (3M ended June 30, 2020)

P&L (€m)

Comments

Q3 FY2019

Q3 FY2020

Change

% change

Selling expenses up by €21.7m due to one-off,non-cash write-

Actual

Actual

Revenue

241.6

147.0

(94.6)

(39.2)%

down (impairment) of customer relationships in aerospace

business, as a result of the negative effect of the COVID-19

Cost of sales

(172.8)

(112.6)

60.2

(34.8)%

pandemic on the segment

Gross Profit

68.9

34.4

(34.5)

(50.1)%

% margin

28.5%

23.4%

The impairment on intangible assets amounted to €25.7m,

R&D expenses

(9.2)

(8.9)

0.3

(3.3)%

€24.4m are included in selling expenses and €1.3m in the cost

Selling expenses

(21.0)

(42.7)

(21.7)

>100.0%

of sales

Administrative expenses

(8.3)

(7.6)

0.7

(8.4)%

Other income/expenses

(0.8)

3.0

3.8

<(100.0)%

Income taxes up by €15.2m, particularly due to deferred taxes

EBIT

29.5

(21.8)

(51.3)

<(100.0)%

on the impairment of intangible assets

% margin

12.2%

(14.8)%

Finance income/costs

(2.9)

(2.5)

0.4

(13.8)%

IFRS 16 impact: Recognition of all leases in the balance sheet

EBT

26.6

(24.3)

(50.9)

<(100.0)%

leads to depreciation (instead of leasing expenses) in the same

% margin

11.0%

(16.5)%

functional costs and in similar magnitude, i.e. there is no

Income tax

(7.3)

7.9

15.2

<(100.0)%

significant impact from IFRS 16 on the functional costs; interest

Profit

19.3

(16.4)

(35.7)

<(100.0)%

expense from leases amounted to €0.4m in Q3 FY20 ( =

% margin

8.0%

(11.2)%

positive effect on Q3 FY20's EBIT)

EPS in €

0.79

(0.59)

(1.40)

<(100.0)%

20

EBIT adjustments (3M ended June 30, 2020)

Adjusted EBIT (€m)

Comments

Q3 FY2019

Q3 FY2020

Change

% change

The €25.7m adjustment relates to non-cash impairment on

Actual

Actual

EBIT

29.5

(21.8)

(51.3)

<(100.0)%

intangibles assets (customer relationships), as a result of the

negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace

PPA adj. - impairment

-

25.7

25.7

n/a

business

PPA adj. - D&A (2010 PPA)

2.3

1.7

(0.6)

(26.1)%

PPA adj. - D&A (2016 PPA)

2.1

2.1

-

0.0%

PPA adjustments comprise depreciation and amortization of

PPA adj. - D&A (2019 PPA)

1.4

0.7

(0.7)

(50.0)%

step-ups and intangible assets acquired during 2010, 2016

Environmental protection

1.5

-

(1.5)

(100.0)%

and 2019 acquisitions

Advisory costs (M&A)

0.2

-

(0.2)

(100.0)%

PPA adj. - purchase price GA

-

(2.8)

(2.8)

n/a

Environmental protection adjustment in Q3 of the previous

Total adjustments

7.6

27.5

19.9

>100.0%

fiscal year is for remediation costs in the US during 2019 (EPA

Adjusted EBIT

37.1

5.7

(31.4)

(84.6)%

/ Colmar)

Advisory costs (M&A) in Q3 of the previous fiscal year relate to

2019 acquisitions

Purchase price adjustment of €(2.8)m relates to the General

Aerospace acquisition; the price adjustment is a consequence

of the earn-out clause in connection with the negative impact of

the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace business

21

P&L overview (9M ended June 30, 2020)

P&L (€m)

Comments

9M FY2019

9M FY2020

Change

% change

Capitalized R&D expenses in 9M FY20 at €12.4m (vs. €9.7m in

Actual

Actual

Revenue

705.7

599.4

(106.3)

(15.1)%

9M FY19), due to expansion of Powerise product family

Cost of sales

(503.0)

(433.7)

69.3

(13.8)%

Increase in selling expenses results primarily from impairment

Gross Profit

202.6

165.7

(36.9)

(18.2)%

loss on intangibles assets (customer relationship) in the

% margin

28.7%

27.6%

aerospace business

R&D expenses

(28.9)

(30.4)

(1.5)

5.2%

Selling expenses

(62.3)

(86.7)

(24.4)

39.2%

IFRS 16 impact: Recognition of all leases in the balance sheet

Administrative expenses

(26.3)

(26.0)

0.3

(1.1)%

leads to depreciation (instead of leasing expenses) in the same

Other income/expenses

1.5

7.5

6.0

>100.0%

functional costs and in similar magnitude, i.e. there is no

EBIT

86.7

30.1

(56.6)

(65.3)%

significant impact from IFRS 16 on the functional costs; interest

% margin

12.3%

5.0%

expense from leases amounted to €1.1m in 9M FY20 ( =

Finance income/costs

(6.0)

(3.3)

2.7

(45.0)%

positive effect on 9M FY20's EBIT)

EBT

80.7

26.8

(53.9)

(66.8)%

% margin

11.4%

4.5%

Income tax

(23.3)

(8.7)

14.6

(62.7)%

Profit

57.4

18.1

(39.3)

(68.5)%

% margin

8.1%

3.0%

EPS in €

2.33

0.79

(1.54)

(66.1)%

22

EBIT adjustments (9M ended June 30, 2020)

Adjusted EBIT (€m)

Comments

9M FY2019

9M FY2020

Change

% change

The €25.7m adjustment relates to non-cash impairment on

Actual

Actual

EBIT

86.7

30.1

(56.6)

(65.3)%

intangibles assets (customer relationships), as a result of the

negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace

PPA adj. - impairment

-

25.7

25.7

n/a

business

PPA adj. - D&A (2010 PPA)

7.0

5.2

(1.8)

(25.7)%

PPA adj. - D&A (2016 PPA)

6.3

6.3

-

0.0%

PPA adjustments comprise depreciation and amortization of

PPA adj. - D&A (2019 PPA)

1.4

2.3

0.9

64.3%

step-ups and intangible assets acquired during 2010, 2016

Environmental protection

1.5

-

(1.5)

(100.0)%

and 2019 acquisitions

Advisory costs (M&A)

0.7

-

(0.7)

(100.0)%

PPA adj. - purchase price GA

-

(2.8)

(2.8)

n/a

Environmental protection adjustment in 9M of the previous

Total adjustments

16.8

36.7

19.9

>100.0%

fiscal year is for remediation costs in the US during 2019 (EPA

Adjusted EBIT

103.5

66.8

(36.7)

(35.5)%

/ Colmar)

Advisory costs (M&A) in 9M of the previous fiscal year relate to

2019 acquisitions

Purchase price adjustment of €(2.8)m relates to the General

Aerospace acquisition; the price adjustment is a consequence

of the earn-out clause in connection with the negative impact of

the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace business

23

Balance sheet overview

Balance sheet (€m)

Comments

Sept 2019

June 2020

Change

% change

First time adoption of the IFRS 16 in FY2020 (from Oct 1, 2019

Actual

Actual

Property, plant and equipm.

199.9

234.8

34.9

17.5%

on, recognition of all leases in the balance sheet) led to an

increase of PPE and other liabilities by €43.7m; as of June

Goodwill

214.8

211.3

(3.5)

(1.6)%

2020, change in PPE at €34.9m, primarily due to scheduled

Other intangible assets

276.2

236.0

(40.2)

(14.6)%

depreciation; change in other liabilities at €27.8m (June 2020

Inventories

100.3

103.1

2.8

2.8%

vs. Sept 2019)

Trade receivables

130.3

93.9

(36.4)

(27.9)%

Other assets

38.7

49.9

11.2

28.9%

Decrease in other intangible assets by €40.2m comprises

Cash

139.0

114.0

(25.0)

(18.0)%

scheduled amortization and impairment loss (mainly on

Total assets

1,099.2

1,043.0

(56.2)

(5.1)%

customer relationships in aerospace business), partially offset

by capitalized development costs

Equity incl. minorities

499.6

469.5

(30.1)

(6.0)%

Trade receivables and payables decreased due to lower

Debt (incl. accrued interest)

311.6

315.4

3.8

1.2%

Pension plans

59.9

53.8

(6.1)

(10.2)%

business activity; slightly higher inventory as of June 2020 in

order to reduce supplier induced risks

Deferred tax liabilities

55.9

45.5

(10.4)

(18.6)%

Trade accounts payable

91.0

49.7

(41.3)

(45.4)%

Pension liability decreased by €6.1m as a consequence of

Other liabilities

81.2

109.0

27.8

34.2%

higher discount rate (0.93% as of Sept 2019 vs. 1.53% as of

Total equity and liabilities

1,099.2

1,043.0

(56.2)

(5.1)%

June 2020)

Net leverage ratio

1.0x

1.4x

24

Cash flow overview (3M ended June 30, 2020)

Cash Flow Statement (€m)

Comments

Q3 FY2019

Q3 FY2020

Change

% change

Capex in Q3 FY20 at €14.5m (vs. €12.8m in Q3 FY19),

Actual

Actual

Cash flow from operating activities

44.2

8.5

(35.7)

(80.8)%

+ 13.3% y/y, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant

Cash flow from investing activities

(52.1)

(14.5)

37.6

(72.2)%

Cash flow from financing activities

(1.2)

(2.7)

(1.5)

>100.0%

Cash outflow for investing activities in Q3 of the previous year

Net increase / (decrease) in cash

(9.1)

(8.7)

0.4

(4.4)%

FY19 includes payments for acquisitions amounting to €39.3m

Effect of movements in exchange rates

(1.2)

0.1

1.3

<(100.0)%

Cash as of beginning of the period

136.5

122.7

(13.8)

(10.1)%

Cash as of end of the period

126.2

114.0

(12.2)

(9.7)%

IFRS 16 impact in Q3 FY20: no impact on net cash flow,

positive effect of €2.4m on cash flow from operating activities

(and consequently free cash flow) and negative effect on cash

Adj. FCF (€m)

flow from financing activities in the same amount

Q3 FY2019

Q3 FY2020

Change

% change

Actual

Actual

Adjustment to FCF in Q3 of the previous year FY19 amounting

Cash flow from operating activities

44.2

8.5

(35.7)

(80.8)%

to €39.9m relates to acquisition of assets and liabilities within

Cash flow from investing activities

(52.1)

(14.5)

37.6

(72.2)%

business combination, net of cash acquired (General

Free cash flow

(7.9)

(6.0)

1.9

(24.1)%

Adjustments

39.3

-

(39.3)

(100.0)%

Aerospace, Clevers and Piston)

Adj. FCF

31.4

(6.0)

(37.4)

<(100.0)%

As of June 2020, €3.5m subsidies for German short-time work were outstanding, i.e. in Q3 cash flow not included

25

Cash flow overview (9M ended June 30, 2020)

Cash Flow Statement (€m)

Comments

9M FY2019

9M FY2020

Change

% change

Capex in 9M FY20 at €37.7m (vs. €42.6m in 9M FY19),

Actual

Actual

Cash flow from operating activities

92.3

52.1

(40.2)

(43.6)%

- 11.5% y/y

Cash flow from investing activities

(81.2)

(38.4)

42.8

(52.7)%

Cash outflow for investing activities in 9M of the previous year

Cash flow from financing activities

(28.4)

(35.7)

(7.3)

25.7%

Net increase / (decrease) in cash

(17.3)

(22.0)

(4.7)

27.2%

FY19 includes payments for acquisitions amounting to €39.3m

Effect of movements in exchange rates

0.5

(3.0)

(3.5)

<(100.0)%

Cash outflow for financing activities in 9M FY20 increased by

Cash as of beginning of the period

143.0

139.0

(4.0)

(2.8)%

Cash as of end of the period

126.2

114.0

(12.2)

(9.7)%

€7.3m y/y, primarily due to higher payments for lease liabilities

and interest, as a result of IFRS 16 adoption (see below)

IFRS 16 impact in 9M FY20: no impact on net cash flow,

Adj. FCF (€m)

positive effect of €7.3m (€2.4m in Q1 FY20, €2.5m in Q2 FY20,

9M FY2019

9M FY2020

Change

% change

€2.4m in Q3 FY20) on cash flow from operating activities (and

Actual

Actual

consequently free cash flow) and negative effect on cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities

92.3

52.1

(40.2)

(43.6)%

from financing activities in the same amount

Cash flow from investing activities

(81.2)

(38.4)

42.8

(52.7)%

Adjustments to FCF relate to acquisition of assets and liabilities

Free cash flow

11.1

13.7

2.6

23.4%

Adjustments

39.3

1.1

(38.2)

(97.2)%

within business combination, net of cash acquired

Adj. FCF

50.4

14.8

(35.6)

(70.6)%

26

Currency exchange rates overview (9M ended June 30, 2020)

Closing and average currency exchange rates

1 EURO in

ISO code

Closing rate

Closing rate

Average rate

Average rate

Average rate

June 2019

June 2020

9M FY2019

9M FY2020

% change

Australian dollar

AUD

1.6244

1.6344

1.5967

1.6584

3.9%

Argentine peso

ARS

48.5926

78.7852

45.3538

69.2517

52.7%

Brazilian real

BRL

4.3511

6.1118

4.3430

5.1314

18.2%

Chinese yuan (renminbi)

CNY

7.8185

7.9219

7.7420

7.7653

0.3%

South Korean won

KRW

1,315.3500

1,345.8300

1,292.1612

1,320.2001

2.2%

Mexican peso

MXN

21.8201

25.9470

21.9793

23.0128

4.7%

Romanian leu

RON

4.7343

4.8397

4.7147

4.8006

1.8%

Turkish lira

TRY

6.5655

7.6761

6.3300

6.9065

9.1%

United States dollar

USD

1.1380

1.1198

1.1336

1.1034

(2.7)%

27

www.stabilus.com

Disclaimer

Stabilus SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:12:11 UTC
