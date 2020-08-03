Stabilus S A : Q3 FY2020 Results Presentation

Stabilus S.A. (the "Company", later "Stabilus") has prepared this presentation solely for your information. It should not be treated as giving investment advice. Neither the Company, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, direct or indirect shareholders and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect losses arising from any use of this presentation.
Operational update: COVID-19 situation
Status quo
During the last quarter (Q3 FY20) there have been a few COVID-19 cases at Stabilus production plants in Romania, Mexico, US and Germany; pandemic plan still applies: close monitoring of all activities to reduce COVID-19 risks for Stabilus employees and operations
Global light vehicle production in Q3 FY20 down by around 45% y/y, as a result of noticeable OEM production shutdowns in Europe and Americas
So far no ramp-up interruptions in operations of Stabilus
State of the balance sheet: net leverage ratio at 1.4x EBITDA, c. €114m cash as of June 2020
Corporate actions
Top priorities: ensuring safety of our employees and business continuity (keeping the production running)
Stabilus pandemic plan: strict hygiene rules, social distancing, shift crew mixing stopped, home office enabled et al.
Cost flexibilization (EBIT recovery) program in successful execution
Aligning/adjusting our production capacity to customer demand by utilizing short-time work schemes, furloughs, plant shutdowns for several days, selected layoffs et al.
In addition to the existing and currently largely not utilized €70m revolving credit facility (thereof €22m drawn, €48m not drawn), a further credit line secured (committed €50m) and covenant headroom increased
Q3 FY2020 financial results
Revenue
Adj. EBIT
Profit
Adj. FCF
Net leverage ratio
Outlook
Revenue at €147.0m (vs. €241.6m in Q3 FY19), - 39.2% y/y
Adj. EBIT at €5.7m (vs. €37.1m in Q3 FY19), - 84.6% y/y
Adj. EBIT margin at 3.9% (vs. 15.4% in Q3 FY19)
Group result at €(16.4)m in Q3 FY20 (vs. €19.3m in Q3 FY19), including €(18)m net impact from impairment on intangible assets, in particular customer relationships in aerospace segment, i.e. €25.7m impairment after deferred tax
Adj. FCF = FCF before acquisitions; no payments for acquisitions in Q3 FY20 (vs. €39.3m in Q3 FY19)
Adj. FCF at €(6.0)m (vs. €31.4m in Q3 FY19) and FCF at €(6.0)m (vs. €(7.9)m in Q3 FY19); slightly negative FCF, partly due to the y-o-y higher and not lower capex in Q3 FY20, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant
Net leverage ratio at 1.4x (vs. 1.2x as of end Q3 FY19 and 1.0x as of end FY19)
Net financial debt at €214.2m (vs. €225.5 as of end Q3 FY19 and €189.1m as of end FY19)
Revenue forecast for FY2020: c. €800m
Adj. EBIT margin forecast for FY2020: c. 11%
Q3 FY2020 - Key figures
Revenue (€m)
Adj. EBIT (€m)
y-o-y organically
% margin
3.9%
- 39.2%
15.4%
- 36.7%
- 84.6%
241.6
37.1
APAC
147.0
APAC
AMERICAS
AMERICAS
5.7
EMEA
EMEA
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
Profit (€m)
Adj. FCF (€m)
% revenue
8.0%(11.2)% - 185.0%
19.3 (16.4)
% revenue
incl. €(18m) net impact from impairment (€25.7m less deferred tax)
13.0%(4.1)%
- 119.1%
31.4
(6.0)
y-o-y higher capex in Q3FY20, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
9M FY2020 - Key figures
Revenue (€m)
Adj. EBIT (€m)
y-o-y organically
% margin
11.1%
- 15.1%
14.7%
- 16.2%
- 35.5%
705.7
599.4
APAC
AMERICAS
EMEA
9M FY19
9M FY20
103.5
APAC
66.8
AMERICAS
EMEA
9M FY19
9M FY20
Profit (€m)
Adj. FCF (€m)
% margin
8.1%3.0%
- 68.5%
57.4
18.1
% revenue
incl. €(18m) net impact from impairment (€25.7m less deferred tax)
7.1%2.5%
- 70.6%
50.4
14.8
9M FY19
9M FY20
9M FY19
9M FY20
Q3 FY2020 - EMEA
Revenue (€m)
Comments
y-o-y organically
Light vehicle production (LVP) in Europe, Middle East and
- 37.3%
- 37.9%
Africa in Q3 FY20 at 2.4m units, i.e. - 61.1% vs. Q3 FY19
124.5
IND
62.5
78.1
APR
48.0
24.2
AGS
13.5
37.8
16.6
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
EMEA's Q3 revenue was impacted by COVID-19 crisis, down by €46.4m or - 37.3% y/y (i.e. - 37.9% organically); 61% of revenue was generated in industrial business (vs. 50% in Q3 FY19)
Industrial revenue decreased from €62.5m in Q3 FY19 to €48.0m in Q3 FY20, - 23.2% y/y or - 24.8% organically
Adj. EBIT (€m)
% margin
2.3%
14.9%
- 90.3% 18.6
1.8
Organic decline in Automotive Gas Spring at - 56.1% y/y and in Automotive Powerise at - 43.1% y/y; the development of Automotive Powerise revenue was supported by exports of Powerise units (for BMW X1 and 5-series) to China to cover Asian market demand by utilizing Romanian capacity while European OEMs' production was shut down
Adj. EBIT margin at 2.3% vs. 14.9% in Q3 FY19, key factors: revenue development and operating leverage in EMEA
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
Q3 FY2020 - AMERICAS
Revenue (€m)
Comments
y-o-y organically
Light vehicle production (LVP) in Americas in Q3 FY20 at 1.5m
- 54.3%
- 47.5%
units, i.e. - 71.3% vs. Q3 FY19
92.5
IND
29.0
Americas' revenue down by €50.2m, - 54.3% y/y or - 47.5%
APR
33.0
42.3
organically
AGS
23.7
Industrial revenue down by €5.3m, - 18.3% y/y (- 18.8% y/y
30.5
8.4
10.2
organically)
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
Organic revenue decline in Automotive Gas Spring at - 61.3%
Adj. EBIT (€m)
y/y and in Automotive Powerise at - 59.9% y/y
% revenue
17.2%
(0.9)%
Powerise revenue development includes new model launches
- 102.5%
(e.g. Tesla Model Y, VW Teramont X) and export of Powerise
units (for BMW X3) to China, servicing Asian demand while
15.9
utilizing Mexican production capacity during OEM shutdowns in
America
(0.4)
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
Americas' adj. EBIT at €(0.4)m vs. €15.9m in Q3 FY19
Q3 FY2020 - APAC
Revenue (€m)
Comments
y-o-y organically
+ 8.5%
+ 10.0%
Light vehicle production (LVP) in Asia-Pacific in Q3 FY20 at
26.7
8.4m units, i.e. - 22.8% vs. Q3 FY19
24.6
IND
4.0
3.9
APAC's revenue up by €2.1m, + 8.5% y/y (+ 10.0% y/y
6.8
4.3
APR
organically)
AGS
16.3
16.0
Organic revenue development in Q3: Automotive Gas Spring
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
- 0.5% y/y, Automotive Powerise + 60.4% y/y due to new model
Adj. EBIT (€m)
launches in Q3 (e.g. Ford Explorer, Ford Aviator, GM Enclave,
Following strong recovery, adj. EBIT margin improved to 16.1%
2.5
in Q3 FY20 (vs. 10.1% in Q3 FY19)
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
Q3 FY2020 - Revenue by business unit
Revenue (€m)
y-o-y organically
- 39.2%
- 36.7%
241.6
IND
95.5
147.0
APR
61.5
75.6
- 21.9%
AGS
28.7
- 44.9%
84.6
42.7
- 47.3%
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20
Industrial
Industrial
40%
51%
Automotive
Automotive
60%
49%
Comments
All business units were impacted by COVID-19 crisis and OEM production shutdowns in Q3 - but the automotive business units were impacted to a higher degree
Share of industrial revenue increased from 40% in Q3 FY19 to more than half (51%) of group's total revenue in Q3 FY20, i.e. from 39% in 9M FY19 to 43% in 9M FY20
Diversification of the industrial business had a stabilizing effect; organic revenue decline in the industrial business amounted to
21.9% y/y, growth in the e-commerce business, as well as subsegments construction technology, shop equipment, home water carbonation products, partially offsetting weaker development in other subsegments
Global light vehicle production in Q3 FY20 at 12.3m units, i.e. - 44.5% vs. Q3 FY19
Amendment of the senior facilities agreement (SFA)
Existing SFA
Amendment of the existing SFA
On July 17, 2016, Stabilus entered into a €640m SFA, comprising €455m term loan facility, €115m equity bridge facility and €70m revolving credit facility
Current status as of June 2020:
Equity bridge facility was fully redeemed in 2016
Term loan facility was voluntarily partly redeemed over the course of the last years, the outstanding nominal amount of this facility: €295m; no further mandatory redemption required in the next years
Revolving credit facility is largely not utilized (€70m -
On July 31, 2020, Stabilus has amended the existing SFA as follows:
Covenant headroom increased: Until December 2021 the permissible net leverage ratio will be above the current threshold of 3.25x EBITDA (up to 4.25x
EBITDA)
New €50m credit line, available until June 2023
As a result, liquidity cushion as of June 2020 vs. Sept 2019 (incl. new credit line from July 2020 on):
€22m drawn = €48m unutilized)
Main SFA covenant: net leverage ratio should not surpass 3.25x EBITDA
209
70
139
Sep 2019
212
50
48
undrawn facilities
114
cash
Jun 2020
Outlook
Guidance
Comments
FY2019
FY2020
As of July 16, 2020, global light vehicle production (LVP) in
Actual
Guidance
FY2020 (Oct-Sept) is expected to be c. 20% below the prior
year's level (i.e. c. 72m in FY20 vs. c. 90m in FY19). The return
Revenue
€951.3m
c. €800m
to the annual production level of c. 90m is expected for
FY2024. (Source: leading forecast institutes, IHS Markit et al.)
We continue to pursue our long-term strategy STAR 2025
c. 11%
focusing on sustainable, profitable growth, globalization,
Adj. EBIT margin
15.0%
excellence, innovation as well as team spirit (One Stabilus).The
currently significantly lower forecasts for global GDP and LVP
impact our expectations for group's mid-term growth. Based on
these assumptions, organic revenue CAGR 2019-25 of at least
6% appears to be uncertain. Stabilus will update its long-term
forecast at a later point in time.
Revenue overview (3M ended June 30, 2020)
Revenue (€m)
Q3 FY2019
Q3 FY2020
Change
% change
Acquisition effect
Currency effect
Organic growth
Actual
Actual
Automotive Gas Spring
37.8
16.6
(21.2)
(56.1)%
-
0.0%
(56.1)%
Automotive Powerise
24.2
13.5
(10.7)
(44.2)%
-
(1.1)%
(43.1)%
Industrial
62.5
48.0
(14.5)
(23.2)%
1.7%
(0.1)%
(24.8)%
EMEA
124.5
78.1
(46.4)
(37.3)%
0.9%
(0.3)%
(37.9)%
Automotive Gas Spring
30.5
10.2
(20.3)
(66.6)%
-
(5.3)%
(61.3)%
Automotive Powerise
33.0
8.4
(24.6)
(74.5)%
-
(14.6)%
(59.9)%
Industrial
29.0
23.7
(5.3)
(18.3)%
0.5%
0.0%
(18.8)%
AMERICAS
92.5
42.3
(50.2)
(54.3)%
0.2%
(7.0)%
(47.5)%
Automotive Gas Spring
16.3
16.0
(0.3)
(1.8)%
-
(1.3)%
(0.5)%
Automotive Powerise
4.3
6.8
2.5
58.1%
-
(2.3)%
60.4%
Industrial
4.0
3.9
(0.1)
(2.5)%
-
(1.8)%
(0.7)%
APAC
24.6
26.7
2.1
8.5%
-
(1.5)%
10.0%
Total Automotive Gas Spring (AGS)
84.6
42.7
(41.9)
(49.5)%
-
(2.2)%
(47.3)%
Total Automotive Powerise (APR)
61.5
28.7
(32.8)
(53.3)%
-
(8.4)%
(44.9)%
Total Industrial (IND)
95.5
75.6
(19.9)
(20.8)%
1.3%
(0.2)%
(21.9)%
Total
241.6
147.0
(94.6)
(39.2)%
0.5%
(3.0)%
(36.7)%
Revenue overview (9M ended June 30, 2020)
Revenue (€m)
9M FY2019
9M FY2020
Change
% change
Acquisition effect
Currency effect
Organic growth
Actual
Actual
Automotive Gas Spring
111.6
82.1
(29.5)
(26.4)%
-
0.0%
(26.4)%
Automotive Powerise
73.5
59.4
(14.1)
(19.2)%
-
(1.5)%
(17.7)%
Industrial
177.9
165.2
(12.7)
(7.1)%
6.1%
(0.1)%
(13.1)%
EMEA
363.0
306.7
(56.3)
(15.5)%
3.0%
(0.4)%
(18.1)%
Automotive Gas Spring
89.0
61.8
(27.2)
(30.6)%
-
(0.6)%
(30.0)%
Automotive Powerise
97.5
70.5
(27.0)
(27.7)%
-
(3.4)%
(24.3)%
Industrial
82.0
83.0
1.0
1.2%
0.8%
2.0%
(1.6)%
AMERICAS
268.5
215.3
(53.2)
(19.8)%
0.2%
(0.8)%
(19.2)%
Automotive Gas Spring
49.5
48.3
(1.2)
(2.4)%
-
(0.1)%
(2.3)%
Automotive Powerise
12.7
17.1
4.4
34.6%
-
(0.7)%
35.3%
Industrial
12.1
12.0
(0.1)
(0.8)%
-
(0.7)%
(0.1)%
APAC
74.3
77.4
3.1
4.2%
-
(0.3)%
4.5%
Total Automotive Gas Spring (AGS)
250.1
192.2
(57.9)
(23.2)%
-
(0.2)%
(23.0)%
Total Automotive Powerise (APR)
183.6
147.0
(36.6)
(19.9)%
-
(2.4)%
(17.5)%
Total Industrial (IND)
272.0
260.2
(11.8)
(4.3)%
4.3%
0.5%
(9.1)%
Total
705.7
599.4
(106.3)
(15.1)%
1.6%
(0.5)%
(16.2)%
P&L overview (3M ended June 30, 2020)
P&L (€m)
Comments
Q3 FY2019
Q3 FY2020
Change
% change
Selling expenses up by €21.7m due to one-off,non-cash write-
Actual
Actual
Revenue
241.6
147.0
(94.6)
(39.2)%
down (impairment) of customer relationships in aerospace
business, as a result of the negative effect of the COVID-19
Cost of sales
(172.8)
(112.6)
60.2
(34.8)%
pandemic on the segment
Gross Profit
68.9
34.4
(34.5)
(50.1)%
% margin
28.5%
23.4%
The impairment on intangible assets amounted to €25.7m,
R&D expenses
(9.2)
(8.9)
0.3
(3.3)%
€24.4m are included in selling expenses and €1.3m in the cost
Selling expenses
(21.0)
(42.7)
(21.7)
>100.0%
of sales
Administrative expenses
(8.3)
(7.6)
0.7
(8.4)%
Other income/expenses
(0.8)
3.0
3.8
<(100.0)%
Income taxes up by €15.2m, particularly due to deferred taxes
EBIT
29.5
(21.8)
(51.3)
<(100.0)%
on the impairment of intangible assets
% margin
12.2%
(14.8)%
Finance income/costs
(2.9)
(2.5)
0.4
(13.8)%
IFRS 16 impact: Recognition of all leases in the balance sheet
EBT
26.6
(24.3)
(50.9)
<(100.0)%
leads to depreciation (instead of leasing expenses) in the same
% margin
11.0%
(16.5)%
functional costs and in similar magnitude, i.e. there is no
Income tax
(7.3)
7.9
15.2
<(100.0)%
significant impact from IFRS 16 on the functional costs; interest
Profit
19.3
(16.4)
(35.7)
<(100.0)%
expense from leases amounted to €0.4m in Q3 FY20 ( =
% margin
8.0%
(11.2)%
positive effect on Q3 FY20's EBIT)
EPS in €
0.79
(0.59)
(1.40)
<(100.0)%
EBIT adjustments (3M ended June 30, 2020)
Adjusted EBIT (€m)
Comments
Q3 FY2019
Q3 FY2020
Change
% change
The €25.7m adjustment relates to non-cash impairment on
Actual
Actual
EBIT
29.5
(21.8)
(51.3)
<(100.0)%
intangibles assets (customer relationships), as a result of the
negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace
PPA adj. - impairment
-
25.7
25.7
n/a
business
PPA adj. - D&A (2010 PPA)
2.3
1.7
(0.6)
(26.1)%
PPA adj. - D&A (2016 PPA)
2.1
2.1
-
0.0%
PPA adjustments comprise depreciation and amortization of
PPA adj. - D&A (2019 PPA)
1.4
0.7
(0.7)
(50.0)%
step-ups and intangible assets acquired during 2010, 2016
Environmental protection
1.5
-
(1.5)
(100.0)%
and 2019 acquisitions
Advisory costs (M&A)
0.2
-
(0.2)
(100.0)%
PPA adj. - purchase price GA
-
(2.8)
(2.8)
n/a
Environmental protection adjustment in Q3 of the previous
Total adjustments
7.6
27.5
19.9
>100.0%
fiscal year is for remediation costs in the US during 2019 (EPA
Adjusted EBIT
37.1
5.7
(31.4)
(84.6)%
/ Colmar)
Advisory costs (M&A) in Q3 of the previous fiscal year relate to
2019 acquisitions
Purchase price adjustment of €(2.8)m relates to the General
Aerospace acquisition; the price adjustment is a consequence
of the earn-out clause in connection with the negative impact of
the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace business
P&L overview (9M ended June 30, 2020)
P&L (€m)
Comments
9M FY2019
9M FY2020
Change
% change
Capitalized R&D expenses in 9M FY20 at €12.4m (vs. €9.7m in
Actual
Actual
Revenue
705.7
599.4
(106.3)
(15.1)%
9M FY19), due to expansion of Powerise product family
Cost of sales
(503.0)
(433.7)
69.3
(13.8)%
Increase in selling expenses results primarily from impairment
Gross Profit
202.6
165.7
(36.9)
(18.2)%
loss on intangibles assets (customer relationship) in the
% margin
28.7%
27.6%
aerospace business
R&D expenses
(28.9)
(30.4)
(1.5)
5.2%
Selling expenses
(62.3)
(86.7)
(24.4)
39.2%
IFRS 16 impact: Recognition of all leases in the balance sheet
Administrative expenses
(26.3)
(26.0)
0.3
(1.1)%
leads to depreciation (instead of leasing expenses) in the same
Other income/expenses
1.5
7.5
6.0
>100.0%
functional costs and in similar magnitude, i.e. there is no
EBIT
86.7
30.1
(56.6)
(65.3)%
significant impact from IFRS 16 on the functional costs; interest
% margin
12.3%
5.0%
expense from leases amounted to €1.1m in 9M FY20 ( =
Finance income/costs
(6.0)
(3.3)
2.7
(45.0)%
positive effect on 9M FY20's EBIT)
EBT
80.7
26.8
(53.9)
(66.8)%
% margin
11.4%
4.5%
Income tax
(23.3)
(8.7)
14.6
(62.7)%
Profit
57.4
18.1
(39.3)
(68.5)%
% margin
8.1%
3.0%
EPS in €
2.33
0.79
(1.54)
(66.1)%
EBIT adjustments (9M ended June 30, 2020)
Adjusted EBIT (€m)
Comments
9M FY2019
9M FY2020
Change
% change
The €25.7m adjustment relates to non-cash impairment on
Actual
Actual
EBIT
86.7
30.1
(56.6)
(65.3)%
intangibles assets (customer relationships), as a result of the
negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace
PPA adj. - impairment
-
25.7
25.7
n/a
business
PPA adj. - D&A (2010 PPA)
7.0
5.2
(1.8)
(25.7)%
PPA adj. - D&A (2016 PPA)
6.3
6.3
-
0.0%
PPA adjustments comprise depreciation and amortization of
PPA adj. - D&A (2019 PPA)
1.4
2.3
0.9
64.3%
step-ups and intangible assets acquired during 2010, 2016
Environmental protection
1.5
-
(1.5)
(100.0)%
and 2019 acquisitions
Advisory costs (M&A)
0.7
-
(0.7)
(100.0)%
PPA adj. - purchase price GA
-
(2.8)
(2.8)
n/a
Environmental protection adjustment in 9M of the previous
Total adjustments
16.8
36.7
19.9
>100.0%
fiscal year is for remediation costs in the US during 2019 (EPA
Adjusted EBIT
103.5
66.8
(36.7)
(35.5)%
/ Colmar)
Advisory costs (M&A) in 9M of the previous fiscal year relate to
2019 acquisitions
Purchase price adjustment of €(2.8)m relates to the General
Aerospace acquisition; the price adjustment is a consequence
of the earn-out clause in connection with the negative impact of
the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace business
Balance sheet overview
Balance sheet (€m)
Comments
Sept 2019
June 2020
Change
% change
First time adoption of the IFRS 16 in FY2020 (from Oct 1, 2019
Actual
Actual
Property, plant and equipm.
199.9
234.8
34.9
17.5%
on, recognition of all leases in the balance sheet) led to an
increase of PPE and other liabilities by €43.7m; as of June
Goodwill
214.8
211.3
(3.5)
(1.6)%
2020, change in PPE at €34.9m, primarily due to scheduled
Other intangible assets
276.2
236.0
(40.2)
(14.6)%
depreciation; change in other liabilities at €27.8m (June 2020
Inventories
100.3
103.1
2.8
2.8%
vs. Sept 2019)
Trade receivables
130.3
93.9
(36.4)
(27.9)%
Other assets
38.7
49.9
11.2
28.9%
Decrease in other intangible assets by €40.2m comprises
Cash
139.0
114.0
(25.0)
(18.0)%
scheduled amortization and impairment loss (mainly on
Total assets
1,099.2
1,043.0
(56.2)
(5.1)%
customer relationships in aerospace business), partially offset
by capitalized development costs
Equity incl. minorities
499.6
469.5
(30.1)
(6.0)%
Trade receivables and payables decreased due to lower
Debt (incl. accrued interest)
311.6
315.4
3.8
1.2%
Pension plans
59.9
53.8
(6.1)
(10.2)%
business activity; slightly higher inventory as of June 2020 in
order to reduce supplier induced risks
Deferred tax liabilities
55.9
45.5
(10.4)
(18.6)%
Trade accounts payable
91.0
49.7
(41.3)
(45.4)%
Pension liability decreased by €6.1m as a consequence of
Other liabilities
81.2
109.0
27.8
34.2%
higher discount rate (0.93% as of Sept 2019 vs. 1.53% as of
Total equity and liabilities
1,099.2
1,043.0
(56.2)
(5.1)%
June 2020)
Net leverage ratio
1.0x
1.4x
Cash flow overview (3M ended June 30, 2020)
Cash Flow Statement (€m)
Comments
Q3 FY2019
Q3 FY2020
Change
% change
Capex in Q3 FY20 at €14.5m (vs. €12.8m in Q3 FY19),
Actual
Actual
Cash flow from operating activities
44.2
8.5
(35.7)
(80.8)%
+ 13.3% y/y, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant
Cash flow from investing activities
(52.1)
(14.5)
37.6
(72.2)%
Cash flow from financing activities
(1.2)
(2.7)
(1.5)
>100.0%
Cash outflow for investing activities in Q3 of the previous year
Net increase / (decrease) in cash
(9.1)
(8.7)
0.4
(4.4)%
FY19 includes payments for acquisitions amounting to €39.3m
Effect of movements in exchange rates
(1.2)
0.1
1.3
<(100.0)%
Cash as of beginning of the period
136.5
122.7
(13.8)
(10.1)%
Cash as of end of the period
126.2
114.0
(12.2)
(9.7)%
IFRS 16 impact in Q3 FY20: no impact on net cash flow,
positive effect of €2.4m on cash flow from operating activities
(and consequently free cash flow) and negative effect on cash
Adj. FCF (€m)
flow from financing activities in the same amount
Q3 FY2019
Q3 FY2020
Change
% change
Actual
Actual
Adjustment to FCF in Q3 of the previous year FY19 amounting
Cash flow from operating activities
44.2
8.5
(35.7)
(80.8)%
to €39.9m relates to acquisition of assets and liabilities within
Cash flow from investing activities
(52.1)
(14.5)
37.6
(72.2)%
business combination, net of cash acquired (General
Free cash flow
(7.9)
(6.0)
1.9
(24.1)%
Adjustments
39.3
-
(39.3)
(100.0)%
Aerospace, Clevers and Piston)
Adj. FCF
31.4
(6.0)
(37.4)
<(100.0)%
As of June 2020, €3.5m subsidies for German short-time work were outstanding, i.e. in Q3 cash flow not included
Cash flow overview (9M ended June 30, 2020)
Cash Flow Statement (€m)
Comments
9M FY2019
9M FY2020
Change
% change
Capex in 9M FY20 at €37.7m (vs. €42.6m in 9M FY19),
Actual
Actual
Cash flow from operating activities
92.3
52.1
(40.2)
(43.6)%
- 11.5% y/y
Cash flow from investing activities
(81.2)
(38.4)
42.8
(52.7)%
Cash outflow for investing activities in 9M of the previous year
Cash flow from financing activities
(28.4)
(35.7)
(7.3)
25.7%
Net increase / (decrease) in cash
(17.3)
(22.0)
(4.7)
27.2%
FY19 includes payments for acquisitions amounting to €39.3m
Effect of movements in exchange rates
0.5
(3.0)
(3.5)
<(100.0)%
Cash outflow for financing activities in 9M FY20 increased by
Cash as of beginning of the period
143.0
139.0
(4.0)
(2.8)%
Cash as of end of the period
126.2
114.0
(12.2)
(9.7)%
€7.3m y/y, primarily due to higher payments for lease liabilities
and interest, as a result of IFRS 16 adoption (see below)
IFRS 16 impact in 9M FY20: no impact on net cash flow,
Adj. FCF (€m)
positive effect of €7.3m (€2.4m in Q1 FY20, €2.5m in Q2 FY20,
9M FY2019
9M FY2020
Change
% change
€2.4m in Q3 FY20) on cash flow from operating activities (and
Actual
Actual
consequently free cash flow) and negative effect on cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities
92.3
52.1
(40.2)
(43.6)%
from financing activities in the same amount
Cash flow from investing activities
(81.2)
(38.4)
42.8
(52.7)%
Adjustments to FCF relate to acquisition of assets and liabilities
Free cash flow
11.1
13.7
2.6
23.4%
Adjustments
39.3
1.1
(38.2)
(97.2)%
within business combination, net of cash acquired
Adj. FCF
50.4
14.8
(35.6)
(70.6)%
Currency exchange rates overview (9M ended June 30, 2020)