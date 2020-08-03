Stabilus S A : Q3 FY2020 Results Presentation 0 08/03/2020 | 01:13am EDT Send by mail :

Agenda Operational update Financial results Results by operating segment Outlook Appendix Operational update 2. 3. 4. 5. 3 Operational update: COVID-19 situation Status quo During the last quarter (Q3 FY20) there have been a few COVID-19 cases at Stabilus production plants in Romania, Mexico, US and Germany; pandemic plan still applies: close monitoring of all activities to reduce COVID-19 risks for Stabilus employees and operations Global light vehicle production in Q3 FY20 down by around 45% y/y, as a result of noticeable OEM production shutdowns in Europe and Americas So far no ramp-up interruptions in operations of Stabilus State of the balance sheet: net leverage ratio at 1.4x EBITDA, c. €114m cash as of June 2020 Corporate actions Top priorities: ensuring safety of our employees and business continuity (keeping the production running) Stabilus pandemic plan: strict hygiene rules, social distancing, shift crew mixing stopped, home office enabled et al. Cost flexibilization (EBIT recovery) program in successful execution Aligning/adjusting our production capacity to customer demand by utilizing short-time work schemes, furloughs, plant shutdowns for several days, selected layoffs et al. In addition to the existing and currently largely not utilized €70m revolving credit facility (thereof €22m drawn, €48m not drawn), a further credit line secured (committed €50m) and covenant headroom increased 4 Agenda 1. 2. Financial results 3. 4. 5. 5 Q3 FY2020 financial results Revenue Adj. EBIT Profit Adj. FCF Net leverage ratio Outlook Revenue at €147.0m (vs. €241.6m in Q3 FY19), - 39.2% y/y Acquisition effect: + 0.5% y/y, currency translation effect: - 3.0% y/y, organic growth: - 36.7% y/y Adj. EBIT at €5.7m (vs. €37.1m in Q3 FY19), - 84.6% y/y Adj. EBIT margin at 3.9% (vs. 15.4% in Q3 FY19) Group result at €(16.4)m in Q3 FY20 (vs. €19.3m in Q3 FY19), including €(18)m net impact from impairment on intangible assets, in particular customer relationships in aerospace segment, i.e. €25.7m impairment after deferred tax Adj. FCF = FCF before acquisitions; no payments for acquisitions in Q3 FY20 (vs. €39.3m in Q3 FY19) Adj. FCF at €(6.0)m (vs. €31.4m in Q3 FY19) and FCF at €(6.0)m (vs. €(7.9)m in Q3 FY19); slightly negative FCF, partly due to the y-o-y higher and not lower capex in Q3 FY20, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant Net leverage ratio at 1.4x (vs. 1.2x as of end Q3 FY19 and 1.0x as of end FY19) Net financial debt at €214.2m (vs. €225.5 as of end Q3 FY19 and €189.1m as of end FY19) Revenue forecast for FY2020: c. €800m Adj. EBIT margin forecast for FY2020: c. 11% 6 Q3 FY2020 - Key figures Revenue (€m) Adj. EBIT (€m) y-o-y organically % margin 3.9% - 39.2% 15.4% - 36.7% - 84.6% 241.6 37.1 APAC 147.0 APAC AMERICAS AMERICAS 5.7 EMEA EMEA Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 Profit (€m) Adj. FCF (€m) % revenue (11.2)% - 185.0% 8.0% 19.3 (16.4) % revenue incl. €(18m) net impact from impairment (€25.7m less deferred tax) 13.0%(4.1)% - 119.1% 31.4 (6.0) y-o-y higher capex in Q3FY20, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 7 9M FY2020 - Key figures Revenue (€m) Adj. EBIT (€m) y-o-y organically % margin 11.1% - 15.1% 14.7% - 16.2% - 35.5% 705.7 599.4 APAC AMERICAS EMEA 9M FY19 9M FY20 103.5 APAC 66.8 AMERICAS EMEA 9M FY19 9M FY20 Profit (€m) Adj. FCF (€m) % margin 8.1%3.0% - 68.5% 57.4 18.1 % revenue incl. €(18m) net impact from impairment (€25.7m less deferred tax) 7.1%2.5% - 70.6% 50.4 14.8 9M FY19 9M FY20 9M FY19 9M FY20 8 Agenda 1. 2. 3. Results by operating segment 4. 5. 9 Q3 FY2020 - EMEA Revenue (€m) Comments y-o-y organically Light vehicle production (LVP) in Europe, Middle East and - 37.3% - 37.9% Africa in Q3 FY20 at 2.4m units, i.e. - 61.1% vs. Q3 FY19 124.5 IND 62.5 78.1 APR 48.0 24.2 AGS 13.5 37.8 16.6 Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 EMEA's Q3 revenue was impacted by COVID-19 crisis, down by €46.4m or - 37.3% y/y (i.e. - 37.9% organically); 61% of revenue was generated in industrial business (vs. 50% in Q3 FY19) Industrial revenue decreased from €62.5m in Q3 FY19 to €48.0m in Q3 FY20, - 23.2% y/y or - 24.8% organically Adj. EBIT (€m) % margin 2.3% 14.9% - 90.3% 18.6 1.8 Organic decline in Automotive Gas Spring at - 56.1% y/y and in Automotive Powerise at - 43.1% y/y; the development of Automotive Powerise revenue was supported by exports of Powerise units (for BMW X1 and 5-series) to China to cover Asian market demand by utilizing Romanian capacity while European OEMs' production was shut down Adj. EBIT margin at 2.3% vs. 14.9% in Q3 FY19, key factors: revenue development and operating leverage in EMEA Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 10 Q3 FY2020 - AMERICAS Revenue (€m) Comments y-o-y organically Light vehicle production (LVP) in Americas in Q3 FY20 at 1.5m - 54.3% - 47.5% units, i.e. - 71.3% vs. Q3 FY19 92.5 IND 29.0 Americas' revenue down by €50.2m, - 54.3% y/y or - 47.5% APR 33.0 42.3 organically AGS 23.7 Industrial revenue down by €5.3m, - 18.3% y/y (- 18.8% y/y 30.5 8.4 10.2 organically) Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 Organic revenue decline in Automotive Gas Spring at - 61.3% Adj. EBIT (€m) y/y and in Automotive Powerise at - 59.9% y/y % revenue 17.2% (0.9)% Powerise revenue development includes new model launches - 102.5% (e.g. Tesla Model Y, VW Teramont X) and export of Powerise units (for BMW X3) to China, servicing Asian demand while 15.9 utilizing Mexican production capacity during OEM shutdowns in America (0.4) Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 Americas' adj. EBIT at €(0.4)m vs. €15.9m in Q3 FY19 11 Q3 FY2020 - APAC Revenue (€m) Comments y-o-y organically + 8.5% + 10.0% Light vehicle production (LVP) in Asia-Pacific in Q3 FY20 at 26.7 8.4m units, i.e. - 22.8% vs. Q3 FY19 24.6 IND 4.0 3.9 APAC's revenue up by €2.1m, + 8.5% y/y (+ 10.0% y/y 6.8 4.3 APR organically) AGS 16.3 16.0 Organic revenue development in Q3: Automotive Gas Spring Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 - 0.5% y/y, Automotive Powerise + 60.4% y/y due to new model Adj. EBIT (€m) launches in Q3 (e.g. Ford Explorer, Ford Aviator, GM Enclave, % margin GM XT6, Kia Mohave) 10.1% 16.1% + 72.0% Industrial revenue slightly (€0.1m) below prior year's Q3 4.3 Following strong recovery, adj. EBIT margin improved to 16.1% 2.5 in Q3 FY20 (vs. 10.1% in Q3 FY19) Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 12 Q3 FY2020 - Revenue by business unit Revenue (€m) y-o-y organically - 39.2% - 36.7% 241.6 IND 95.5 147.0 APR 61.5 75.6 - 21.9% AGS 28.7 - 44.9% 84.6 42.7 - 47.3% Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20 Industrial Industrial 40% 51% Automotive Automotive 60% 49% Comments All business units were impacted by COVID-19 crisis and OEM production shutdowns in Q3 - but the automotive business units were impacted to a higher degree Share of industrial revenue increased from 40% in Q3 FY19 to more than half (51%) of group's total revenue in Q3 FY20, i.e. from 39% in 9M FY19 to 43% in 9M FY20 Diversification of the industrial business had a stabilizing effect; organic revenue decline in the industrial business amounted to 21.9% y/y, growth in the e-commerce business, as well as subsegments construction technology, shop equipment, home water carbonation products, partially offsetting weaker development in other subsegments Global light vehicle production in Q3 FY20 at 12.3m units, i.e. - 44.5% vs. Q3 FY19 13 Amendment of the senior facilities agreement (SFA) Existing SFA Amendment of the existing SFA On July 17, 2016, Stabilus entered into a €640m SFA, comprising €455m term loan facility, €115m equity bridge facility and €70m revolving credit facility Current status as of June 2020: Equity bridge facility was fully redeemed in 2016 Term loan facility was voluntarily partly redeemed over the course of the last years, the outstanding nominal amount of this facility: €295m; no further mandatory redemption required in the next years Revolving credit facility is largely not utilized (€70m - On July 31, 2020, Stabilus has amended the existing SFA as follows: Covenant headroom increased: Until December 2021 the permissible net leverage ratio will be above the current threshold of 3.25x EBITDA (up to 4.25x EBITDA) New €50m credit line, available until June 2023 As a result, liquidity cushion as of June 2020 vs. Sept 2019 (incl. new credit line from July 2020 on): €22m drawn = €48m unutilized) Main SFA covenant: net leverage ratio should not surpass 3.25x EBITDA 209 70 139 Sep 2019 212 50 48 undrawn facilities 114 cash Jun 2020 14 Agenda 1. 2. 3. 4. Outlook 5. 15 Outlook Guidance Comments FY2019 FY2020 As of July 16, 2020, global light vehicle production (LVP) in Actual Guidance FY2020 (Oct-Sept) is expected to be c. 20% below the prior year's level (i.e. c. 72m in FY20 vs. c. 90m in FY19). The return Revenue €951.3m c. €800m to the annual production level of c. 90m is expected for FY2024. (Source: leading forecast institutes, IHS Markit et al.) We continue to pursue our long-term strategy STAR 2025 c. 11% focusing on sustainable, profitable growth, globalization, Adj. EBIT margin 15.0% excellence, innovation as well as team spirit (One Stabilus).The currently significantly lower forecasts for global GDP and LVP impact our expectations for group's mid-term growth. Based on these assumptions, organic revenue CAGR 2019-25 of at least 6% appears to be uncertain. Stabilus will update its long-term forecast at a later point in time. 16 Agenda 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Appendix 17 Revenue overview (3M ended June 30, 2020) Revenue (€m) Q3 FY2019 Q3 FY2020 Change % change Acquisition effect Currency effect Organic growth Actual Actual Automotive Gas Spring 37.8 16.6 (21.2) (56.1)% - 0.0% (56.1)% Automotive Powerise 24.2 13.5 (10.7) (44.2)% - (1.1)% (43.1)% Industrial 62.5 48.0 (14.5) (23.2)% 1.7% (0.1)% (24.8)% EMEA 124.5 78.1 (46.4) (37.3)% 0.9% (0.3)% (37.9)% Automotive Gas Spring 30.5 10.2 (20.3) (66.6)% - (5.3)% (61.3)% Automotive Powerise 33.0 8.4 (24.6) (74.5)% - (14.6)% (59.9)% Industrial 29.0 23.7 (5.3) (18.3)% 0.5% 0.0% (18.8)% AMERICAS 92.5 42.3 (50.2) (54.3)% 0.2% (7.0)% (47.5)% Automotive Gas Spring 16.3 16.0 (0.3) (1.8)% - (1.3)% (0.5)% Automotive Powerise 4.3 6.8 2.5 58.1% - (2.3)% 60.4% Industrial 4.0 3.9 (0.1) (2.5)% - (1.8)% (0.7)% APAC 24.6 26.7 2.1 8.5% - (1.5)% 10.0% Total Automotive Gas Spring (AGS) 84.6 42.7 (41.9) (49.5)% - (2.2)% (47.3)% Total Automotive Powerise (APR) 61.5 28.7 (32.8) (53.3)% - (8.4)% (44.9)% Total Industrial (IND) 95.5 75.6 (19.9) (20.8)% 1.3% (0.2)% (21.9)% Total 241.6 147.0 (94.6) (39.2)% 0.5% (3.0)% (36.7)% 18 Revenue overview (9M ended June 30, 2020) Revenue (€m) 9M FY2019 9M FY2020 Change % change Acquisition effect Currency effect Organic growth Actual Actual Automotive Gas Spring 111.6 82.1 (29.5) (26.4)% - 0.0% (26.4)% Automotive Powerise 73.5 59.4 (14.1) (19.2)% - (1.5)% (17.7)% Industrial 177.9 165.2 (12.7) (7.1)% 6.1% (0.1)% (13.1)% EMEA 363.0 306.7 (56.3) (15.5)% 3.0% (0.4)% (18.1)% Automotive Gas Spring 89.0 61.8 (27.2) (30.6)% - (0.6)% (30.0)% Automotive Powerise 97.5 70.5 (27.0) (27.7)% - (3.4)% (24.3)% Industrial 82.0 83.0 1.0 1.2% 0.8% 2.0% (1.6)% AMERICAS 268.5 215.3 (53.2) (19.8)% 0.2% (0.8)% (19.2)% Automotive Gas Spring 49.5 48.3 (1.2) (2.4)% - (0.1)% (2.3)% Automotive Powerise 12.7 17.1 4.4 34.6% - (0.7)% 35.3% Industrial 12.1 12.0 (0.1) (0.8)% - (0.7)% (0.1)% APAC 74.3 77.4 3.1 4.2% - (0.3)% 4.5% Total Automotive Gas Spring (AGS) 250.1 192.2 (57.9) (23.2)% - (0.2)% (23.0)% Total Automotive Powerise (APR) 183.6 147.0 (36.6) (19.9)% - (2.4)% (17.5)% Total Industrial (IND) 272.0 260.2 (11.8) (4.3)% 4.3% 0.5% (9.1)% Total 705.7 599.4 (106.3) (15.1)% 1.6% (0.5)% (16.2)% 19 P&L overview (3M ended June 30, 2020) P&L (€m) Comments Q3 FY2019 Q3 FY2020 Change % change Selling expenses up by €21.7m due to one-off,non-cash write- Actual Actual Revenue 241.6 147.0 (94.6) (39.2)% down (impairment) of customer relationships in aerospace business, as a result of the negative effect of the COVID-19 Cost of sales (172.8) (112.6) 60.2 (34.8)% pandemic on the segment Gross Profit 68.9 34.4 (34.5) (50.1)% % margin 28.5% 23.4% The impairment on intangible assets amounted to €25.7m, R&D expenses (9.2) (8.9) 0.3 (3.3)% €24.4m are included in selling expenses and €1.3m in the cost Selling expenses (21.0) (42.7) (21.7) >100.0% of sales Administrative expenses (8.3) (7.6) 0.7 (8.4)% Other income/expenses (0.8) 3.0 3.8 <(100.0)% Income taxes up by €15.2m, particularly due to deferred taxes EBIT 29.5 (21.8) (51.3) <(100.0)% on the impairment of intangible assets % margin 12.2% (14.8)% Finance income/costs (2.9) (2.5) 0.4 (13.8)% IFRS 16 impact: Recognition of all leases in the balance sheet EBT 26.6 (24.3) (50.9) <(100.0)% leads to depreciation (instead of leasing expenses) in the same % margin 11.0% (16.5)% functional costs and in similar magnitude, i.e. there is no Income tax (7.3) 7.9 15.2 <(100.0)% significant impact from IFRS 16 on the functional costs; interest Profit 19.3 (16.4) (35.7) <(100.0)% expense from leases amounted to €0.4m in Q3 FY20 ( = % margin 8.0% (11.2)% positive effect on Q3 FY20's EBIT) EPS in € 0.79 (0.59) (1.40) <(100.0)% 20 EBIT adjustments (3M ended June 30, 2020) Adjusted EBIT (€m) Comments Q3 FY2019 Q3 FY2020 Change % change The €25.7m adjustment relates to non-cash impairment on Actual Actual EBIT 29.5 (21.8) (51.3) <(100.0)% intangibles assets (customer relationships), as a result of the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace PPA adj. - impairment - 25.7 25.7 n/a business PPA adj. - D&A (2010 PPA) 2.3 1.7 (0.6) (26.1)% PPA adj. - D&A (2016 PPA) 2.1 2.1 - 0.0% PPA adjustments comprise depreciation and amortization of PPA adj. - D&A (2019 PPA) 1.4 0.7 (0.7) (50.0)% step-ups and intangible assets acquired during 2010, 2016 Environmental protection 1.5 - (1.5) (100.0)% and 2019 acquisitions Advisory costs (M&A) 0.2 - (0.2) (100.0)% PPA adj. - purchase price GA - (2.8) (2.8) n/a Environmental protection adjustment in Q3 of the previous Total adjustments 7.6 27.5 19.9 >100.0% fiscal year is for remediation costs in the US during 2019 (EPA Adjusted EBIT 37.1 5.7 (31.4) (84.6)% / Colmar) Advisory costs (M&A) in Q3 of the previous fiscal year relate to 2019 acquisitions Purchase price adjustment of €(2.8)m relates to the General Aerospace acquisition; the price adjustment is a consequence of the earn-out clause in connection with the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace business 21 P&L overview (9M ended June 30, 2020) P&L (€m) Comments 9M FY2019 9M FY2020 Change % change Capitalized R&D expenses in 9M FY20 at €12.4m (vs. €9.7m in Actual Actual Revenue 705.7 599.4 (106.3) (15.1)% 9M FY19), due to expansion of Powerise product family Cost of sales (503.0) (433.7) 69.3 (13.8)% Increase in selling expenses results primarily from impairment Gross Profit 202.6 165.7 (36.9) (18.2)% loss on intangibles assets (customer relationship) in the % margin 28.7% 27.6% aerospace business R&D expenses (28.9) (30.4) (1.5) 5.2% Selling expenses (62.3) (86.7) (24.4) 39.2% IFRS 16 impact: Recognition of all leases in the balance sheet Administrative expenses (26.3) (26.0) 0.3 (1.1)% leads to depreciation (instead of leasing expenses) in the same Other income/expenses 1.5 7.5 6.0 >100.0% functional costs and in similar magnitude, i.e. there is no EBIT 86.7 30.1 (56.6) (65.3)% significant impact from IFRS 16 on the functional costs; interest % margin 12.3% 5.0% expense from leases amounted to €1.1m in 9M FY20 ( = Finance income/costs (6.0) (3.3) 2.7 (45.0)% positive effect on 9M FY20's EBIT) EBT 80.7 26.8 (53.9) (66.8)% % margin 11.4% 4.5% Income tax (23.3) (8.7) 14.6 (62.7)% Profit 57.4 18.1 (39.3) (68.5)% % margin 8.1% 3.0% EPS in € 2.33 0.79 (1.54) (66.1)% 22 EBIT adjustments (9M ended June 30, 2020) Adjusted EBIT (€m) Comments 9M FY2019 9M FY2020 Change % change The €25.7m adjustment relates to non-cash impairment on Actual Actual EBIT 86.7 30.1 (56.6) (65.3)% intangibles assets (customer relationships), as a result of the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace PPA adj. - impairment - 25.7 25.7 n/a business PPA adj. - D&A (2010 PPA) 7.0 5.2 (1.8) (25.7)% PPA adj. - D&A (2016 PPA) 6.3 6.3 - 0.0% PPA adjustments comprise depreciation and amortization of PPA adj. - D&A (2019 PPA) 1.4 2.3 0.9 64.3% step-ups and intangible assets acquired during 2010, 2016 Environmental protection 1.5 - (1.5) (100.0)% and 2019 acquisitions Advisory costs (M&A) 0.7 - (0.7) (100.0)% PPA adj. - purchase price GA - (2.8) (2.8) n/a Environmental protection adjustment in 9M of the previous Total adjustments 16.8 36.7 19.9 >100.0% fiscal year is for remediation costs in the US during 2019 (EPA Adjusted EBIT 103.5 66.8 (36.7) (35.5)% / Colmar) Advisory costs (M&A) in 9M of the previous fiscal year relate to 2019 acquisitions Purchase price adjustment of €(2.8)m relates to the General Aerospace acquisition; the price adjustment is a consequence of the earn-out clause in connection with the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace business 23 Balance sheet overview Balance sheet (€m) Comments Sept 2019 June 2020 Change % change First time adoption of the IFRS 16 in FY2020 (from Oct 1, 2019 Actual Actual Property, plant and equipm. 199.9 234.8 34.9 17.5% on, recognition of all leases in the balance sheet) led to an increase of PPE and other liabilities by €43.7m; as of June Goodwill 214.8 211.3 (3.5) (1.6)% 2020, change in PPE at €34.9m, primarily due to scheduled Other intangible assets 276.2 236.0 (40.2) (14.6)% depreciation; change in other liabilities at €27.8m (June 2020 Inventories 100.3 103.1 2.8 2.8% vs. Sept 2019) Trade receivables 130.3 93.9 (36.4) (27.9)% Other assets 38.7 49.9 11.2 28.9% Decrease in other intangible assets by €40.2m comprises Cash 139.0 114.0 (25.0) (18.0)% scheduled amortization and impairment loss (mainly on Total assets 1,099.2 1,043.0 (56.2) (5.1)% customer relationships in aerospace business), partially offset by capitalized development costs Equity incl. minorities 499.6 469.5 (30.1) (6.0)% Trade receivables and payables decreased due to lower Debt (incl. accrued interest) 311.6 315.4 3.8 1.2% Pension plans 59.9 53.8 (6.1) (10.2)% business activity; slightly higher inventory as of June 2020 in order to reduce supplier induced risks Deferred tax liabilities 55.9 45.5 (10.4) (18.6)% Trade accounts payable 91.0 49.7 (41.3) (45.4)% Pension liability decreased by €6.1m as a consequence of Other liabilities 81.2 109.0 27.8 34.2% higher discount rate (0.93% as of Sept 2019 vs. 1.53% as of Total equity and liabilities 1,099.2 1,043.0 (56.2) (5.1)% June 2020) Net leverage ratio 1.0x 1.4x 24 Cash flow overview (3M ended June 30, 2020) Cash Flow Statement (€m) Comments Q3 FY2019 Q3 FY2020 Change % change Capex in Q3 FY20 at €14.5m (vs. €12.8m in Q3 FY19), Actual Actual Cash flow from operating activities 44.2 8.5 (35.7) (80.8)% + 13.3% y/y, inter alia for the new Pinghu Powerise plant Cash flow from investing activities (52.1) (14.5) 37.6 (72.2)% Cash flow from financing activities (1.2) (2.7) (1.5) >100.0% Cash outflow for investing activities in Q3 of the previous year Net increase / (decrease) in cash (9.1) (8.7) 0.4 (4.4)% FY19 includes payments for acquisitions amounting to €39.3m Effect of movements in exchange rates (1.2) 0.1 1.3 <(100.0)% Cash as of beginning of the period 136.5 122.7 (13.8) (10.1)% Cash as of end of the period 126.2 114.0 (12.2) (9.7)% IFRS 16 impact in Q3 FY20: no impact on net cash flow, positive effect of €2.4m on cash flow from operating activities (and consequently free cash flow) and negative effect on cash Adj. FCF (€m) flow from financing activities in the same amount Q3 FY2019 Q3 FY2020 Change % change Actual Actual Adjustment to FCF in Q3 of the previous year FY19 amounting Cash flow from operating activities 44.2 8.5 (35.7) (80.8)% to €39.9m relates to acquisition of assets and liabilities within Cash flow from investing activities (52.1) (14.5) 37.6 (72.2)% business combination, net of cash acquired (General Free cash flow (7.9) (6.0) 1.9 (24.1)% Adjustments 39.3 - (39.3) (100.0)% Aerospace, Clevers and Piston) Adj. FCF 31.4 (6.0) (37.4) <(100.0)% As of June 2020, €3.5m subsidies for German short-time work were outstanding, i.e. in Q3 cash flow not included 25 Cash flow overview (9M ended June 30, 2020) Cash Flow Statement (€m) Comments 9M FY2019 9M FY2020 Change % change Capex in 9M FY20 at €37.7m (vs. €42.6m in 9M FY19), Actual Actual Cash flow from operating activities 92.3 52.1 (40.2) (43.6)% - 11.5% y/y Cash flow from investing activities (81.2) (38.4) 42.8 (52.7)% Cash outflow for investing activities in 9M of the previous year Cash flow from financing activities (28.4) (35.7) (7.3) 25.7% Net increase / (decrease) in cash (17.3) (22.0) (4.7) 27.2% FY19 includes payments for acquisitions amounting to €39.3m Effect of movements in exchange rates 0.5 (3.0) (3.5) <(100.0)% Cash outflow for financing activities in 9M FY20 increased by Cash as of beginning of the period 143.0 139.0 (4.0) (2.8)% Cash as of end of the period 126.2 114.0 (12.2) (9.7)% €7.3m y/y, primarily due to higher payments for lease liabilities and interest, as a result of IFRS 16 adoption (see below) IFRS 16 impact in 9M FY20: no impact on net cash flow, Adj. FCF (€m) positive effect of €7.3m (€2.4m in Q1 FY20, €2.5m in Q2 FY20, 9M FY2019 9M FY2020 Change % change €2.4m in Q3 FY20) on cash flow from operating activities (and Actual Actual consequently free cash flow) and negative effect on cash flow Cash flow from operating activities 92.3 52.1 (40.2) (43.6)% from financing activities in the same amount Cash flow from investing activities (81.2) (38.4) 42.8 (52.7)% Adjustments to FCF relate to acquisition of assets and liabilities Free cash flow 11.1 13.7 2.6 23.4% Adjustments 39.3 1.1 (38.2) (97.2)% within business combination, net of cash acquired Adj. FCF 50.4 14.8 (35.6) (70.6)% 26 Currency exchange rates overview (9M ended June 30, 2020) Closing and average currency exchange rates 1 EURO in ISO code Closing rate Closing rate Average rate Average rate Average rate June 2019 June 2020 9M FY2019 9M FY2020 % change Australian dollar AUD 1.6244 1.6344 1.5967 1.6584 3.9% Argentine peso ARS 48.5926 78.7852 45.3538 69.2517 52.7% Brazilian real BRL 4.3511 6.1118 4.3430 5.1314 18.2% Chinese yuan (renminbi) CNY 7.8185 7.9219 7.7420 7.7653 0.3% South Korean won KRW 1,315.3500 1,345.8300 1,292.1612 1,320.2001 2.2% Mexican peso MXN 21.8201 25.9470 21.9793 23.0128 4.7% Romanian leu RON 4.7343 4.8397 4.7147 4.8006 1.8% Turkish lira TRY 6.5655 7.6761 6.3300 6.9065 9.1% United States dollar USD 1.1380 1.1198 1.1336 1.1034 (2.7)% 27 www.stabilus.com Attachments Original document

