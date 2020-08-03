Stabilus S A : Q3 statement / Q3 financial report 2019/2020 0 08/03/2020 | 01:08am EDT Send by mail :

QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q3 FY2020 KEY FIGURES Three months ended June 30, I N € M I L L I O N S 2020 2019 Change % Change Revenue 147.0 241.6 (94.6) (39.2)% EBIT (21.8) 29.6 (51.4) < (100.0)% Adjusted EBIT 5.7 37.1 (31.4) (84.6)% Profit for the period (16.4) 19.3 (35.7) < (100.0)% EBIT as % of revenue (14.8%) 12.2% Adjusted EBIT as % of revenue 3.9% 15.4% Profit in % of revenue (11.2%) 8.0% Nine months ended June 30, I N € M I L L I O N S 2020 2019 Change % Change Revenue 599.4 705.7 (106.3) (15.1)% EBIT 30.1 86.7 (56.6) (65.3)% Adjusted EBIT 66.8 103.5 (36.7) (35.5)% Profit for the period 18.1 57.4 (39.3) (68.5)% Capital expenditure (37.7) (42.6) 4.9 (11.5)% Free cash flow (FCF) 13.7 11.1 2.6 23.4% Adjusted FCF 14.8 50.4 (35.6) (70.6)% EBIT as % of revenue 5.0% 12.3% Adjusted EBIT as % of revenue 11.1% 14.7% Profit in % of revenue 3.0% 8.1% Capital expenditure as % of revenue 6.3% 6.0% FCF in % of revenue 2.3% 1.6% Adjusted FCF in % of revenue 2.5% 7.1% Net leverage ratio 1.4 x 1.2 x S T A B I L U S 1 Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 CONTENTS

18 INTERIM MANAGEMENT 24 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION STATEMENT 24 Financial calendar Results of Operations 24 Disclaimer Development of Operating Segments Financial Position Liquidity 25 INFORMATION RESOURCES Risks and Opportunities Subsequent Events Outlook 19 SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Segment Reporting HIGHLIGHTS 9M FY2020 WEAK AND CHALLENGING MAR- KET ENVIRONMENT REFLECTING THE COVID-19PANDEMIC HIGHLIGHTS Revenue down by €106.3 million or 15.1% to €599.4 million, organic growth rate - 16.2%

- 16.2% Revenue in APAC up by 4.2% (organic growth rate 4.5%), EMEA down by 15.5% (organic growth rate - 18.1%) and Americas down by 19.8% (organic growth rate - 19.2%)

- 18.1%) and Americas down by 19.8% (organic growth rate - 19.2%) Revenue in Industrial down by 4.3%, Automotive Powerise ® down by 19.9% and Automotive Gas Spring down by 23.2% Outlook for fiscal year 2020

Revenue: c. €800 million Adjusted EBIT margin: c. 11%

Impairment on other intangible assets related to the aviation industry amounting to €25.7 million

Improved financial stability by amendment of the financing agreement REVENUE BY REGION IN 9M FY2020 REVENUE BY MARKET (LOCATION OF STABILUS COMPANY) IN 9M FY2020 13 43 51 36 32 25 51% EMEA 32% Automotive Gas Spring Business 36% Americas 25% Automotive Powerise® Business 13% APAC 43% Industrial Business S T A B I L U S 3 Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T I N T E R I M M A N AG E M E N T S TAT E M E N T for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) in the Interim • EMEA: Europe, Middle East and Africa Management Statement for the first nine months of • AMERICAS: North and South America fiscal­ year 2020 • APAC: Asia Pacific In accordance with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures, the Stabilus Group provides a definition, the rationale for use and a reconciliation of APMs used. The Group uses the following APMs: organic growth, adjusted EBIT, free cash flow (FCF), adjusted free cash flow and the net leverage ratio. The calculation of the net leverage ratio is based on net financial debt and adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (adjusted EBITDA LTM), which are also considered APMs. The APM organic growth is presented because we believe it aids ­ in understanding our operating performance. We have modified this definition in the current financial year with regards to foreign exchange effects. In the past we have only reported at constant USD / EUR exchange rates for the NAFTA region. However, due ­to increasing impacts also from other foreign currencies we will ­determine organic growth based on all relevant foreign currencies. The modified definition is as follows: Organic growth is defined ­ as the reported revenue growth after removing the effects of acquisitions,­divestitures and at constant foreign exchange rates. The effects resulting from constant foreign exchange rates are ­calculated as current year sales converted at current year's exchange rates less current year sales converted at prior year's exchange rates. The definitions and required disclosures of all other APMs are ­provided in the relevant sections of this quarterly statement. Change in the organizational structure since the beginning of fiscal year 2020 As of October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group changed its organizational and management structure to better address the requirements of regions and markets. Stabilus continues to focus on regions to manage its business. The change is that South America and the former NAFTA is now managed as Americas, and, conse- quently, South America is not part of Asia / Pacific anymore. As such the new regions are as follows: These regions are the operating segments of the Stabilus Group. Fur- thermore, the industrial business will not be split into different business units anymore. We have merged the business units Vibration & Velocity Control and Industrial / Capital Goods into Industrial. This is to align ­ the market approach for all industrial markets, e.g. to realize cross selling­ opportunities and to optimize cost structures in managing the ­industrial business. Consequently, Stabilus has three business units: Automotive Gas Spring

Automotive Powerise ®

Industrial The presentation of prior year figures is adjusted to provide comparative information already reflecting the new structure. Impairment In the first half of calendar year 2020 the worldwide coronavirus crisis (COVID-19) is significantly affecting the macroeconomic environment and global economy and as such is also influencing future revenue and profit expectations. Based on this triggering event we have performed impairment tests, especially for Goodwill and for Other Intangible Assets from purchase price allocations. We have performed these tests on the best information currently available to estimate future cash flows taking into account uncertainty using a rather conservative approach. For Goodwill currently no impairment has to be recognized, however the head- room's have decreased. Amongst others, especially the aviation market is heavily influenced by the COVD-19 impacts, leading to reduced demand of our products for the aviation industry due to reduced production of aircrafts and less retrofits of existing aircrafts. This leads to an impairment of other intangible assets, especially customer relationship, related to our aerospace business amounting to €25.7 million. However, we are confident that the aerospace business is still an excellent addition to Stabilus´ motion control portfolio with future growth potential. The impairment tests will be updated at the end of fiscal year 2020. 4 S T A B I L U S Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T RESULTS OF OPERATIONS THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2020 The tables below set out Stabilus Group's consolidated income statement for the third quarter and the first nine months of the fiscal years 2020 and 2019: Income statement T _ 002 Three months ended June 30, I N € M I L L I O N S 2020 2019 Change % change Revenue 147.0 241.6 (94.6) (39.2)% Cost of sales (112.6) (172.8) 60.2 (34.8)% Gross profit 34.4 68.9 (34.5) (50.1)% Research and development expenses (8.9) (9.2) 0.3 (3.3)% Selling expenses (42.7) (21.0) (21.7) > 100.0% Administrative expenses (7.6) (8.3) 0.7 (8.4)% Other income 3.3 0.6 2.7 > 100.0% Other expenses (0.3) (1.4) 1.1 (78.6)% Profit from operating activities (EBIT) (21.8) 29.5 (51.3) < (100.0)% Finance income 0.1 0.1 - n/a Finance costs (2.6) (3.0) 0.4 (13.3)% Profit / (loss) before income tax (24.3) 26.6 (50.9) < (100.0)% Income tax income / (expense) 7.9 (7.3) 15.2 < (100.0)% Profit / (loss) for the period (16.4) 19.3 (35.7) < (100.0)% Income statement I N € M I L L I O N S Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit Research and development expenses Selling expenses Administrative expenses Other income Other expenses Profit from operating activities (EBIT) Finance income Finance costs Profit / (loss) before income tax Income tax income/(expense) Profit / (loss) for the period S T A B I L U S Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change 599.4 705.7 (106.3) (433.7) (503.0) 69.3 165.7 202.6 (36.9) (30.4) (28.9) (1.5) (86.7) (62.3) (24.4) (26.0) (26.3) 0.3 8.1 3.0 5.1 (0.6) (1.5) 0.9 30.1 86.7 (56.6) 5.1 0.8 4.3 (8.4) (6.8) (1.6) 26.8 80.7 (53.9) (8.7) (23.3) 14.6 18.1 57.4 (39.3) 5 T _ 003 change (15.1)% (13.8)%

(18.2)%

5.2%

39.2%

(1.1)% > 100.0% (60.0)% (65.3)% > 100.0% 23.5% (66.8)% (62.7)% (68.5)% 6 Revenue S T A B I L U S Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Group's total revenue developed as follows: Revenue by region and business unit T _ 004 Three months ended June 30, % acquisition % currency % organic I N € M I L L I O N S 2020 2019 Change % change effect effect growth EMEA Automotive Gas Spring 16.6 37.8 (21.2) (56.1%) - 0.0% (56.1%) Automotive Powerise® 13.5 24.2 (10.7) (44.2%) - (1.1%) (43.1%) Industrial2) 48.0 62.5 (14.5) (23.2%) 1.7% (0.1%) (24.8%) Total EMEA1) 78.1 124.5 (46.4) (37.3%) 0.9% (0.3%) (37.9%) Americas Automotive Gas Spring 10.2 30.5 (20.3) (66.6%) - (5.3%) (61.3%) Automotive Powerise® 8.4 33.0 (24.6) (74.5%) - (14.6%) (59.9%) Industrial2) 23.7 29.0 (5.3) (18.3%) 0.5% 0.0% (18.8%) Total Americas1) 42.3 92.5 (50.2) (54.3%) 0.2% (7.0%) (47.5%) APAC Automotive Gas Spring 16.0 16.3 (0.3) (1.8%) - (1.3%) (0.5%) Automotive Powerise® 6.8 4.3 2.5 58.1% - (2.3%) 60.4% Industrial2) 3.9 4.0 (0.1) (2.5%) - (1.8%) (0.7%) Total APAC1) 26.7 24.6 2.1 8.5% - (1.5%) 10.0% Stabilus Group Total Automotive Gas Spring 42.7 84.6 (41.9) (49.5%) - (2.2%) (47.3%) Total Automotive Powerise® 28.7 61.5 (32.8) (53.3%) - (8.4%) (44.9%) Total Industrial2) 75.6 95.5 (19.9) (20.8%) 1.3% (0.2%) (21.9%) Revenue1) 147.0 241.6 (94.6) (39.2%) 0.5% (3.0%) (36.7%) Revenue breakdown by location of Stabilus company (i.e. "billed-from view"). As of October 1, 2019, our Vibration & Velocity business and Industrial / Capital Goods business units were combined into the Industrial business. The presentation of prior-year figures was changed accordingly. S T A B I L U S 7 Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Total revenue of €599.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 decreased by €(106.3) million or (15.1)% compared to the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. The Group´s organic growth in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 was €(114.2) million or (16.2)%. The entities acquired in fiscal year 2019 (General Aerospace in April, Clevers and Piston in July) contributed €12.9 million (PY: €4.0 million) in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, while the effect from exchange rate movements amounted to €(3.7) million. The decrease in Group revenue in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 primarily occurred in EMEA (€(56.3) million or (15.5)%, organic growth rate (18.1)%) and in Americas (€(53.2) million or (19.8)%, organic growth rate (19.2)%). Meanwhile, revenue in APAC increased by €3.1 million or 4.2%. APAC´s organic growth rate was 4.5%. Revenue by region and business unit T _ 005 Nine months ended June 30, % acquisition % currency % organic I N € M I L L I O N S 2020 2019 Change % change effect effect growth EMEA Automotive Gas Spring 82.1 111.6 (29.5) (26.4%) - 0.0% (26.4%) Automotive Powerise® 59.4 73.5 (14.1) (19.2%) - (1.5%) (17.7%) Industrial2) 165.2 177.9 (12.7) (7.1%) 6.1% (0.1%) (13.1%) Total EMEA1) 306.7 363.0 (56.3) (15.5%) 3.0% (0.4%) (18.1%) Americas Automotive Gas Spring 61.8 89.0 (27.2) (30.6%) - (0.6%) (30.0%) Automotive Powerise® 70.5 97.5 (27.0) (27.7%) - (3.4%) (24.3%) Industrial2) 83.0 82.0 1.0 1.2% 0.8% 2.0% (1.6%) Total Americas1) 215.3 268.5 (53.2) (19.8%) 0.2% (0.8%) (19.2%) APAC Automotive Gas Spring 48.3 49.5 (1.2) (2.4%) - (0.1%) (2.3%) Automotive Powerise® 17.1 12.7 4.4 34.6% - (0.7%) 35.3% Industrial2) 12.0 12.1 (0.1) (0.8%) - (0.7%) (0.1%) Total APAC1) 77.4 74.3 3.1 4.2% - (0.3%) 4.5% Stabilus Group Total Automotive Gas Spring 192.2 250.1 (57.9) (23.2%) - (0.2%) (23.0%) Total Automotive Powerise® 147.0 183.6 (36.6) (19.9%) - (2.4%) (17.5%) Total Industrial2) 260.2 272.0 (11.8) (4.3%) 4.3% 0.5% (9.1%) Revenue1) 599.4 705.7 (106.3) (15.1%) 1.6% (0.5%) (16.2%) Revenue breakdown by location of Stabilus company (i.e. "billed-from view"). As of October 1, 2019, our Vibration & Velocity business and Industrial / Capital Goods business units were combined into the Industrial business. The presentation of prior-year figures was changed accordingly. 8 S T A B I L U S Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Cost of sales and overhead expenses C O S T O F S A L E S Cost of sales decreased from €(503.0) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by (13.8)% to €(433.7) million in first nine months of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to decreased reve- nue. The decrease in cost of sales (13.8)% is lower than the decrease in revenue (15.1)%. This is reflecting a weaker fixed cost absorption as certain cost elements could not be reduced in line with revenue and impairment losses on other intangible assets amounting to €(1.3) million are recognized in cost of sales. The Group took stringent cost saving measures to address the COVID-19 impact on the business. Cost savings are e.g. realized by aligning the headcount structure to the reduced business volume. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue increased by 110 basis points to­ 72.4% (PY: 71.3%) and the gross profit margin declined to 27.6% (PY: 28.7%). R & D E X P E N S E S R&D expenses (net of R&D cost capitalization) increased by 5.2% from €(28.9) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 to €(30.4) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. This reflects engineering activities to develop new products and product applications to open new areas of business for Stabilus, as well as non-recurring impairment charges of €0.7 million (PY: €0.1 mil- lion). The acquired entities General Aerospace and Piston contributed €0.5 million to the €1.5 million increase. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses increased by 100 basis points to 5.1% (PY: 4.1%). The capitalization of R&D expenses (less related customer contribution) increased from €(9.7) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 to €(12.4) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. This increase reflects especially the development activities for our Powerise® business for specific projects. S E L L I N G E X P E N S E S Selling expenses increased from €(62.3) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by 39.2% to €(86.7) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. This increase is primarily due to an impairment loss on customer relationship in the aerospace business amounting to €(24.4) million. Excluding the effect from this impair- ment, the selling expenses remained unchanged at €(62.3) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 compared to the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The acquired entities (General Aerospace, Clevers and Piston) contributed expenses of €1.9 million to the development of the selling expenses. As a percentage of revenue, selling expenses increased by 570 basis points to 14.5% (PY: 8.8%). A D M I N I S T R AT I V E E X P E N S E S Administrative expenses decreased slightly from €(26.3) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by (1.1)% to €(26.0) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The acquired entities (General Aerospace, Clevers and Piston) contributed expenses of €0.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The prior year includes €0.7 million advisory costs related to the acquisitions of General Aerospace, Clevers and Piston. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses increased by 60 basis points to 4.3% (PY: 3.7%). OT H E R I N C O M E A N D E X P E N S E Other income increased from €3.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by €5.1 million to €8.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. This increase is due to a non-recurring effect of €2.8 million from an anticipated purchase price adjustment related to the acquisition of General Aerospace. Furthermore, the increase is due to foreign currency translation gains from the operating business amounting to €2.6 million. Other expenses decreased from €(1.5) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by €0.9 million to €(0.6) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. F I N A N C E I N C O M E A N D C O S T S Finance income increased from €0.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 to €5.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase is mainly due to net foreign exchange gains amounting to €4.2 million from the translation of intragroup loans and cash and cash equivalents. Finance costs increased from €(6.8) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 to €(8.4) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase is primarily due to the initial ­application of IFRS 16 (Leases), which results in an additional €(1.1) million (PY: €- million) interest expense. Furthermore, €(0.9) million (PY: €- million) relates to the derecognition of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized adjustments of the carrying value from a voluntary prepayment of the term-loan facility in ­February 2020. Finance costs contain primarily ongoing interest expense. Interest expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 of €(8.0) million (PY: €(6.4) million) especially related to the term-loan facility, of which €(3.7) million, thereof €(1.1) million from IFRS 16, (PY: €(2.7) million) is cash interest. In addition, an amount of €(4.3) million (PY: €(3.7) million) is due to the amortization of debt issuance cost and the amortization of the adjustment of the carrying value using the effective interest rate method. Reconciliation of EBIT to adjusted EBIT I N € M I L L I O N S Profit from operating activities (EBIT) PPA adjustments - depreciation and amortization PPA adjustments - impairment on intangible assets Environmental protection measures Advisory Purchase price adjustment Adjusted EBIT I N € M I L L I O N S Profit from operating activities (EBIT) PPA adjustments - depreciation and amortization PPA adjustments - impairment on intangible assets Environmental protection measures Advisory Purchase price adjustment Adjusted EBIT S T A B I L U S 9 Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T I N C O M E TA X E X P E N S E Income tax expense decreased from €(23.3) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 to €(8.7) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The effective tax rate in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 is 32.5% (PY: 28.9%). In the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 the effective tax rate is negatively affected by withholding tax charges on intra-group dividend payments mainly from Mexico, US and China. E B I T A N D A D J U S T E D E B I T The following tables show a reconciliation of EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) to adjusted EBIT for the third quarter and the first nine months of the fiscal years 2020 and 2019: T _ 006 Three months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change % change (21.8) 29.6 (51.4) < (100.0)% 4.6 5.8 (1.2) (20.7)% 25.7 - 25.7 n/a - 1.5 (1.5) n/a - 0.2 (0.2) n/a (2.8) - (2.8) n/a 5.7 37.1 (31.4) (84.6%) Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change % change 30.1 86.7 (56.6) (65.3)% 13.8 14.6 (0.8) (5.5)% 25.7 - 25.7 n/a - 1.5 (1.5) n/a - 0.7 (0.7) n/a (2.8) - (2.8) n/a 66.8 103.5 (36.7) (35.5)% Adjusted EBIT represents EBIT, adjusted for exceptional non-recurring items (e.g. restructuring or one-time advisory costs) and depreciation /amortization of fair value adjustments from purchase price allocations (PPAs). Adjusted EBIT is presented because we believe it helps understanding of our operating performance. The PPA adjustments in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 amounted to €13.8 million (PY: €14.6 million). Of that amount, €5.2 million (PY: €6.9 million) stem from the April 2010 PPA and €6.3million (PY: €6.3 million) result from the June 2016 PPA. Furthermore, €2.3 million (PY: €1.4 million) arise from the acquisitions in fiscal year 2019 (General Aerospace in April, Piston and Clevers in July). 10 S T A B I L U S I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 The PPA adjustment for impairment on other intangible assets, especially customer relationship, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 amounting to €25.7 million. In addition, an adjustment amounting to €(2.8) million relates to an anticipated purchase price reduction from the acquisition of General Aerospace. D E V E L O P M E N T O F O P E R AT I N G S E G M E N T S The Stabilus Group is organized and managed primarily on a regional level. The three reportable operating segments of the Group are EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Americas (North and South America) and APAC (Asia Pacific). The tables below show the development of our operating­ segments for the third quarter and the first nine months of the ­fiscal years 2020 and 2019: Operating segments T _ 007 Three months ended June 30, I N € M I L L I O N S 2020 2019 Change % change EMEA External revenue1) 78.1 124.5 (46.4) (37.3)% Intersegment revenue1) 5.1 7.0 (1.9) (27.1)% Total revenue1) 83.2 131.5 (48.3) (36.7)% Adjusted EBIT 1.8 18.6 (16.8) (90.3)% as % of total revenue 2.2% 14.1% as % of external revenue 2.3% 14.9% Americas External revenue1) 42.3 92.5 (50.2) (54.3)% Intersegment revenue1) 5.0 5.9 (0.9) (15.3)% Total revenue1) 47.3 98.4 (51.1) (51.9)% Adjusted EBIT (0.4) 15.9 (16.3) < (100.0)% as % of total revenue (0.8)% 16.2% as % of external revenue (0.9)% 17.2% APAC External revenue1) 26.7 24.6 2.1 8.5% Intersegment revenue1) - - - n/a Total revenue1) 26.7 24.6 2.1 8.5% Adjusted EBIT 4.3 2.5 1.8 72.0% as % of total revenue 16.1% 10.1% as % of external revenue 16.1% 10.1% Revenue breakdown by location of Stabilus company (i.e. "billed-from view"). I N € M I L L I O N S EMEA External revenue1) Intersegment revenue1) Total revenue1) Adjusted EBIT as % of total revenue as % of external revenue Americas External revenue1) Intersegment revenue1) Total revenue1) Adjusted EBIT as % of total revenue as % of external revenue APAC External revenue1) Intersegment revenue1) Total revenue1) Adjusted EBIT as % of total revenue as % of external revenue S T A B I L U S Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change 306.7 363.0 (56.3) 19.2 21.2 (2.0) 325.9 384.2 (58.3) 30.8 52.9 (22.1) 9.5% 13.8% 10.0% 14.6% 215.3 268.5 (53.2) 16.5 19.2 (2.7) 231.8 287.7 (55.9) 27.9 43.4 (15.5) 12.0% 15.1% 13.0% 16.2% 77.4 74.3 3.1 0.1 0.1 - 77.5 74.4 3.1 8.1 7.2 0.9 10.5% 9.7% 10.5% 9.7% 11 T _ 008 % change (15.5)% (9.4)% (15.2)% (41.8)% (19.8)% (14.1)% (19.4)% (35.7)% 4.2% n/a 4.2% 12.5% Revenue breakdown by location of Stabilus company (i.e. "billed-from view"). The external revenue generated by our companies located in the EMEA region decreased from €363.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by (15.5)% to €306.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The acquired entities General Aerospace and Piston contributed €12.3 million (PY: €4.0 million) to revenue in EMEA and the currency translation effect amounted to €(1.3) million resulting in an organic growth rate of (18.1)%. The reduction is mainly driven by our Automotive Gas Spring business, which decreased by €(29.5) million or (26.4)% from €111.6 million to €82.1 million. Organic growth of the Automotive Gas Spring ­business was also (26.4)%. Our Automotive Powerise® business decreased by €(14.1) million or (19.2)% from €73.5 million to €59.4 million. The organic growth rate of the Automotive Powerise® was (17.7)%. In the first half of fiscal year 2020 the ongoing weak light-vehicle production in Europe influenced our business. Since April 2020 this was significantly intensified by the COVID-19 crisis, which started in February and strongly influenced our business, especially in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. To address ­ the weak demand caused by COIVD-19 crisis various stimulus ­programs from governments were initiated aiming to support ­the recovery of the global economy. These measures resulted in ­a first indication of recovery in the automotive industry in June 2020. ­ The Industrial business decreased by €(12.7) million or (7.1)% ­ from €177.9 million to €165.2 million, the entities acquired in fiscal­ year 2019, i.e. General Aerospace and Piston, contributed ­ €12.3 million (PY: €4.0 million) to the revenues of the Industrial business. Organically the Industrial business decreased by (13.1)%. This slowdown in the Industrial business reflects the continuously weak macroeconomic environment caused by the global COVID-19 crisis. Our broad customer portfolio in the industrial sector helps ­ to mitigate the impact of this weak demand. The adjusted EBIT ­ of the EMEA segment decreased by (41.8)% or €(22.1) million and­ the adjusted EBIT margin, i.e. adjusted EBIT in percent of external ­revenue, decreased in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 ­to 10.0% (PY: 14.6%). 12 S T A B I L U S I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 The external revenue of our companies located in Americas decreased from €268.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by €(53.2) million or (19.8)% to €215.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The currency translation effect amounted to €(2.2) million and especially the weak Mexican peso as well as the contribution of €0.7 million revenue from the acquisition of Clevers led to an organic growth rate of (19.2)%. The Automotive Gas Spring business decreased from €89.0 million by (30.6%) to €61.8 million, the organic growth rate was (30.0)%. The Automotive Powerise® business decreased from €97.5 million by (27.7)% to €70.5 million and decreased by (24.3)% organically. The Automotive business was especially impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus leading to plant closures from end of March until mid of May. In June, the US light-vehicle market recovered with stronger sales in the private car sector as well as for the commercial market. The economic environment is still difficult with high uncertainty due to potential further lockdowns. Our Industrial business increased from €82.0 million by 1.2% to €83.0 million and benefits from the growth in the solar damper and the independent aftermarket segments. Organically the Industrial business decreased by €1.2 million or (1.6)%. The adjusted EBIT of the segment Americas decreased by €(15.5) million or (35.7)% and the adjusted EBIT margin decreased in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 to 13.0% (PY: 16.2%). The external revenue of our companies located in APAC increased from €74.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by €3.1 million or 4.2% to €77.4 million in the first nine months of ­fiscal year 2020. This increase was mainly driven by the Automotive Powerise® business, which increased by €4.4 million or 34.6% to €17.1 million, the organic growth rate was 35.3%, and was partly offset by the Automotive Gas Spring business, which decreased by €(1.2) million or (2.4)% to €48.3 million. The organic growth rate was (2.3)%. The Industrial business decreased slightly from €12.1 million to €12.0 million. The organic growth rate of the Industrial business was (0.1)%. The overall positive development especially in China, with stronger sales and wins of new OEM platforms in the region, was stopped by the temporary closure of production facilities in February and March, initiated by the government as a consequence of COVID-19. Following the reopening of the production facilities in APAC, the automotive production is stabilizing, especially in China. The government in China initiated several funding programs to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. Nevertheless, the market environment is challenging also driven by international trade conflicts between the US and China. The currency translation effect amounted to €(0.2) million and led to an organic growth rate for APAC of 4.5%. The adjusted EBIT of the segment APAC increased by €0.9 million or 12.5% and the adjusted EBIT margin increased in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 to 10.5% (PY: 9.7%). F I N A N C I A L P O S I T I O N Balance sheet T _ 009 I N € M I L L I O N S June 30, 2020 Sept 30, 2019 Change % change Assets Non-current assets 694.2 706.0 (11.8) (1.7)% Current assets 348.8 393.2 (44.4) (11.3)% Total assets 1,043.0 1,099.2 (56.2) (5.1)% Equity and liabilities Equity 469.5 499.6 (30.1) (6.0%) Non-current liabilities 426.9 428.2 (1.3) (0.3)% Current liabilities 146.6 171.4 (24.8) (14.5)% Total liabilities 573.5 599.6 (26.1) (4.4)% Total equity and liabilities 1,043.0 1,099.2 (56.2) (5.1)% S T A B I L U S 13 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 TOTA L A S S E T S N O N - C U R R E N T L I A B I L I T I E S The Group's balance sheet total decreased from €1,099.2 million as of September 30, 2019, by (5.1)% to €1,043.0 million as of June 30, 2020. N O N - C U R R E N T A S S E T S Our non-current assets decreased from €706.0 million as of Sep- tember 30, 2019, by (1.7)% or €(11.8) million to €694.2 million as of June 30, 2020. This decrease is especially driven by impairment losses of €(25.7) million and ongoing amortization of €(13.8) million on other intangible assets from purchase price allocations but also to foreign exchange rate-related carrying value adjustments, e.g. a decrease in goodwill of €(3.6) million. This was offset by the recognition of right-of-use assets from operating leases due to the initial application of IFRS 16 amounting to €43.7 million as well as new leasing contracts in fiscal year 2020 amounting to €2.9 million. In addition, the Group invested €24.6 million in property, plant and equipment for ongoing capacity expansion projects. C U R R E N T A S S E T S Current assets decreased from €393.2 million as of September 30, 2019, by (11.3)% or €(44.4) million to €348.8 million as of June 30, 2020. This was primarily driven by a decrease in trade accounts receivable amounting to €(36.4) million due to weaker sales and a decrease in the cash balance by €(25.0) million. This includes the dividend payment amounting to €(27.2) million paid out in February 2020. This decrease was partly offset by the increase of current tax assets from income tax prepayments amounting to €8.8 million, by the increase of other assets amounting to €3.6 million and by an increase of inventory amounting to €2.8 million in order to ensure our ability to deliver products after the recovery of the markets. E Q U I T Y The Group's equity decreased from €499.6 million as of September 30, 2019, by €(30.1) million to €469.5 million as of June 30, 2020. This decrease resulted from the dividend payment to our shareholders amounting to €(27.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. In addition, other comprehensive income decreased by €(21.0) million, comprising unrealized actuarial gains on pensions (net of tax) amounting to €3.7 million and unrealized losses from foreign currency translation amounting to €(24.7) million. This was partly offset by the profit of €18.1 million that was generated in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Non-current liabilities decreased slightly from €428.2 million as of September 30, 2019, by (0.3)% or €(1.3) million to €426.9 million as of June 30, 2020. This decrease is due to a voluntary prepayment of the term-loan facility amounting to €(20.0) million in ­February and from the derecognition of deferred tax liabilities of €7.7 million relating to the impairment on intangible assets. This decrease was offset by the increase of our financial liabilities due to the initial application of IFRS 16, amounting to €36.9 million. Furthermore, the increase of other financial liabilities was due to new leasing contracts amounting to €2.9 million. Pension liabilities decreased by €(6.1) million reflecting an increased discount rate (June 30, 2020: 1.53% versus September 30, 2019: 0.93%). C U R R E N T L I A B I L I T I E S Current liabilities decreased from €171.4 million as of September 30, 2019, by €(24.8) million or (14.5)% to €146.6 million as of June 30, 2020. The decrease of current liabilities was driven by a significant reduction of trade accounts payables by €(41.3) million reflecting the reduced business volume. Furthermore, provisions decreased by €(5.5) million, due to settlement of warranty claims and due to the compulsory profit sharing in Mexico, as well as current tax liabilities decreased by €(5.2) million. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of financial liabilities amounting to €22.6 million, which resulted from partly drawing of the revolving credit facility. In addition, other financial liabilities increased by €6.6 million, especially from the initial application of IFRS 16. 14 S T A B I L U S I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 L I Q U I D I T Y Cash flow I N € M I L L I O N S Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from investing activities Cash flow from financing activities Net increase / (decrease) in cash Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held Cash as of beginning of the period Cash as of end of the period T _ 010 Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change % change 52.1 92.3 (40.2) (43.6)% (38.4) (81.2) 42.8 (52.7)% (35.7) (28.4) (7.3) 25.7% (22.0) (17.3) (4.7) 27.2% (3.0) 0.5 (3.5) < (100.0)% 139.0 143.0 (4.0) (2.8)% 114.0 126.2 (12.2) (9.7)% C A S H F L OW F R O M O P E R AT I N G AC T I V I T I E S C A S H F L OW F R O M I N V E S T I N G AC T I V I T I E S Cash flow from operating activities decreased from €92.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by €(40.2) million or (43.6)% to €52.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, mainly reflecting a reduced business volume. In addition, this decrease resulted from higher income tax payments of €5.0 million related to fiscal year 2019 and withholding tax payments on intra-group dividend payments. This decrease was partially offset by the effect from the initial application of IFRS 16 amounting to €7.3 million (see cash flow from financing activities). Cash outflow for investing activities decreased from €(81.2) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by €42.8 million or (52.7)% to €(38.4) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. This decrease is mainly attributable to the business combinations from the prior year amounting to €39.3 million (net of cash acquired). In addition, the decrease is due to lower capital expenditures in property, plant and equipment of €(7.6) million reflecting stringent cash management during the COVID-19 crisis. This was offset by an increased cash outflow for intangible assets of €2.7 million. The payment for acquisitions of €(1.1) million relates to the acquisition of Piston which was acquired in July 2019. S T A B I L U S 15 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 C A S H F L OW F R O M F I N A N C I N G AC T I V I T I E S F R E E C A S H F L OW ( F C F ) Cash outflow from financing activities increased from €(28.4) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 by €(7.3) million or 25.7% to €(35.7) million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. This increase was mainly attributable to the payments for lease liabilities of €(6.2) million and to interest expenses on lease liabilities amounting to €(1.1) million, resulting from the initial application of IFRS 16. Furthermore, the increase is also driven by higher dividends of €(27.2) million (PY: €(24.7) million) paid to our shareholders in February 2020. Free cash flow (FCF) is defined as the total of cash flow from operating and investing activities. The Group considers FCF as an essential alternative performance measure as it aids in the evaluation of the Group´s ability to generate cash, which can be used, among others, for further investments. The following table sets out the composition of FCF: Free cash flow T _ 011 Nine months ended June 30, I N € M I L L I O N S 2020 2019 Change % change Cash flow from operating activities 52.1 92.3 (40.2) (43.6)% Cash flow from investing activities (38.4) (81.2) 42.8 (52.7)% Free cash flow 13.7 11.1 2.6 23.4% A D J U S T E D F R E E C A S H F L OW Adjusted free cash flow is defined as the total of cash flow from operating and investing activities before acquisitions. The adjusted free cash flow decreased from €50.4 million in the first nine Adjusted Free Cash Flow I N € M I L L I O N S Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from investing activities before acquisitions Adjusted FCF months of fiscal year 2019 to €14.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. T _ 012 Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change % change 52.1 92.3 (40.2) (43.6)% (37.3) (41.9) 4.6 (11.0)% 14.8 50.4 (35.6) (70.6)% 16 S T A B I L U S I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 N E T L E V E R AG E R AT I O The net leverage ratio is defined as net financial debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (adjusted EBITDA LTM). Net financial debt is the nominal amount of financial debt, i.e. ­current and non-current financial liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBIT before depreciation / amortization and before exceptional non-recurring items (e.g. restructuring or one-time advisory costs). The net leverage ratio is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator to evaluate the Group's debt leverage and financing structure. The net leverage ratio increased from 1.2x for the twelve months ending June 30, 2019, to 1.4x for the twelve months ending June 30, 2020. Further details are set out in the table below: Net leverage ratio T _ 013 I N € M I L L I O N S June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % change Financial debt 328.2 351.7 (23.5) (6.7)% Cash and cash equivalents (114.0) (126.2) 12.2 (9.7)% Net financial debt 214.2 225.5 (11.3) (5.0)% Adjusted EBITDA (LTM ended June, 30) 155.2 182.1 (26.9) (14.8)% Net leverage ratio1) 1.4x 1.2x The net leverage ratio is defined as net financial debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. S T A B I L U S 17 I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 Financial debt T _ 014 I N € M I L L I O N S June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Financial liabilities (non-current) 291.7 327.6 Financial liabilities (current) 24.1 5.3 Adjustment carrying value 12.4 18.8 Financial debt 328.2 351.7 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM ended June, 30) T _ 015 I N € M I L L I O N S June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % change Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 67.4 120.6 (53.2) (44.1)% Depreciation 34.0 26.4 7.6 28.8% Amortization 34.2 32.2 2.0 6.2% PPA adjustments - impairment on intangible assets 25.7 - 25.7 n/a EBITDA 161.3 179.2 (17.9) (10.0)% Advisory - 0.7 (0.7) n/a Environmental protection measures - 1.5 (1.5) n/a PPA adjustments - inventory step-up - 0.7 (0.7) n/a Purchase price adjustment (6.1) - (6.1) n/a Adjusted EBITDA 155.2 182.1 (26.9) (14.8)% 18 S T A B I L U S I N T E R I M M A N A G E M E N T S T A T E M E N T Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 R I S K S A N D O P P O RT U N I T I E S Since the first quarter of calendar year 2020, the worldwide coro- navirus crisis (COVID-19) is significantly affecting the macroeconomic environment and global economy and bears various risks for Stabilus, e.g. decreasing customer demand, shortages in the supply chain, governmentally enforced closure of plants, limited cost flexi- bility, devaluation of assets, cash shortages or the health of our employees. To mitigate these risks, Stabilus has implemented a global multidisciplinary crisis management team that monitors and analyzes the situation on a daily basis on a local and a global level and is taking actions to address and mitigate identified risks. Amongst others Stabilus has reduced capacities, e.g. by making use of short time work, furloughs as well as selected redundancies. In addition, Stabilus emphasizes a very strict monitoring of cost, liquidity as well as impairment risks. All employees are well informed about safety measures in business and private life. Also adjusted shift patterns, increased offering of home office and pulling forward of vacation reduce the risk of the virus spreading further. For general risk-related disclosures, we refer to the Group Management Report and the audited Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Luxembourg, July 30, 2020 S U B S E Q U E N T E V E N T S On July 31, 2020, Stabilus signed an amendment of the senior facility agreement from June 7, 2016, to prepare for potential future challenges from the COVID-19 crisis. The amendment provides for an additional committed credit line of €50 million, a temporary increase of the maximum leverage ratio and opens the ability to issue promissory loan notes (Schuldscheindarlehen) up to an aggregated amount of €150 million. As of July 30, 2020, there were no further events or developments that could have materially affected the measurement and presentation of the Group's assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2020. O U T L O O K Reflecting the economic uncertainties associated with COVID-19 and an expected significant reduction in the global light-vehicle production in fiscal year 2020, observable in vehicle production forecasts that have been reduced several times, Stabilus S.A. considered the original forecast for the fiscal year 2020 published on November 15, 2019, to be no longer achievable as announced on March 17, 2020. Despite the dynamic situation and ongoing uncertainties of the global developments in connection with COVID-19, we now expect revenue of c. €800 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of c. 11% for fiscal year 2020. Mark Wilhelms Andreas Schröder Andreas Sievers Management Board S T A B I L U S 19 S U P P L E M E N T A R Y F I N A N C I A L I N F O R M A T I O N Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION as of and for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 C O N S O L I DAT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income I N € T H O U S A N D S Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit Research and development expenses Selling expenses Administrative expenses Other income Other expenses Profit from operating activities Finance income Finance costs Profit / (loss) before income tax Income tax income / (expense) Profit / (loss) for the period thereof attributable to non-controlling interests thereof attributable to shareholders of Stabilus Other comprehensive income / (expense) Foreign currency translation difference1) Unrealized actuarial gains and losses2) Other comprehensive income / (expense), net of taxes Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the period thereof attributable to non-controlling interests thereof attributable to shareholders of Stabilus Earnings per share (in €): basic diluted Three months ended June 30, 20202019 147,025 241,635 (112,620) (172,779) 34,405 68,856 (8,943) (9,244) (42,709) (20,962) (7,583) (8,324) 3,318646 (1,436) (21,803) 29,536 95119 (2,590) (3,065) (24,298) 26,590 7,879 (7,280) (16,419) 19,310 (1,767)(131) (14,652) 19,441 (4,813) (5,301) (2,310) (2,354) (7,123) (7,655) (23,542) 11,655 (1,767)(131) (21,775) 11,786 (0.59) 0.79 (0.59) 0.79 T _ 016 Nine months ended June 30, 20202019 599,367 705,676 (433,723) (503,035) 165,644 202,641 (30,350) (28,887) (86,716) (62,308) (26,029) (26,343) 8,1203,044 (1,471)

30,071 86,676

5,136 779

(8,422) (6,742)

26,785 80,713

(8,725) (23,296)

18,060 57,417

(1,533) (196)

19,593 57,613 (24,727) 2,655 3,730 (3,195) (20,997) (540) (2,937) 56,877 (1,533) (196) (1,404) 57,073 0.792.33 0.792.33 Item that may be reclassified ('recycled') to profit and loss at a future point in time when specific conditions are met. Item that will not be reclassified to profit and loss. The accompanying Notes form an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. 20 S T A B I L U S S U P P L E M E N T A R Y F I N A N C I A L I N F O R M A T I O N Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 C O N S O L I DAT E D S TAT E M E N T O F F I N A N C I A L P O S I T I O N as of June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position T _ 017 I N € T H O U S A N D S June 30, 2020 Sept 30, 2019 Assets Property, plant and equipment 234,775 199,946 Goodwill 211,253 214,821 Other intangible assets 236,031 276,159 Other assets 1,719 1,711 Deferred tax assets 10,389 13,371 Total non-current assets 694,167 706,008 Inventories 103,094 100,339 Trade accounts receivable 93,947 130,328 Current tax assets 13,832 4,987 Other financial assets 6,543 4,743 Other assets 17,433 13,814 Cash and cash equivalents 114,000 139,020 Total current assets 348,849 393,231 Total assets 1,043,016 1,099,239 S T A B I L U S 21 S U P P L E M E N T A R Y F I N A N C I A L I N F O R M A T I O N Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position T _ 017 I N € T H O U S A N D S June 30, 2020 Sept 30, 2019 Equity and liabilities Issued capital 247 247 Capital reserves 225,848 225,848 Retained earnings 275,862 283,423 Other reserves (40,280) (19,283) Equity attributable to shareholders of Stabilus 461,677 490,235 Non-controlling interests 7,834 9,382 Total equity 469,511 499,617 Financial liabilities 291,723 308,761 Other financial liabilities 32,137 83 Provisions 3,746 3,565 Pension plans and similar obligations 53,761 59,893 Deferred tax liabilities 45,517 55,933 Total non-current liabilities 426,884 428,235 Trade accounts payable 49,738 90,992 Financial liabilities 24,113 2,824 Other financial liabilities 16,695 10,096 Current tax liabilities 7,923 13,088 Provisions 32,667 38,144 Other liabilities 15,485 16,243 Total current liabilities 146,621 171,387 Total liabilities 573,505 599,622 Total equity and liabilities 1,043,016 1,099,239 The accompanying Notes form an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. 22 S T A B I L U S S U P P L E M E N T A R Y F I N A N C I A L I N F O R M A T I O N Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 C O N S O L I DAT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F L OW S for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows T _ 018 Nine months ended June 30, I N € T H O U S A N D S 2020 2019 Profit / (loss) for the period 18,060 57,417 Income tax expense 8,725 23,297 Net finance result 3,286 5,963 Interest received 422 242 Depreciation and amortization (incl. impairment losses) 77,899 43,672 Gains / losses from the disposal of assets (10) (93) Changes in inventories (2,755) 1,466 Changes in trade accounts receivable 36,381 (3,556) Changes in trade accounts payable (41,254) (11,156) Changes in other assets and liabilities (10,089) 6,065 Changes in provisions (6,268) (3,635) Income tax payments (32,316) (27,379) Cash flow from operating activities 52,081 92,303 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 347 727 Purchase of intangible assets (13,114) (10,420) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (24,555) (32,197) Acquisition of assets and liabilities within the business combination, net of cash acquired (1,062) (39,327) Cash flow from investing activities (38,384) (81,217) Receipts from financial liabilities 22,559 - Payments for redemption of financial liabilities (1,206) (669) Payments for redemption of senior facilities (20,000) - Payments for lease liabilities (6,226) (290) Dividends paid (27,170) (24,700) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (62) Payments for interest (3,694) (2,701) Cash flow from financing activities (35,737) (28,422) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (22,040) (17,336) Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (2,980) 495 Cash and cash equivalents as of beginning of the period 139,020 143,000 Cash and cash equivalents as of end of the period 114,000 126,159 The accompanying Notes form an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. S T A B I L U S 23 S U P P L E M E N T A R Y F I N A N C I A L I N F O R M A T I O N Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 S E G M E N T R E P O RT I N G Segment information for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019 is as follows: Segment reporting T _ 019 EMEA Americas APAC Nine months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, I N € T H O U S A N D S 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 External revenue1) 306,651 362,998 215,319 268,351 77,397 74,327 Intersegment revenue1) 19,192 21,166 16,489 19,223 135 89 Total revenue1) 325,843 384,164 231,808 287,574 77,532 74,416 Depreciation and amortization (incl. impairment losses) (54,125) (22,516) (12,407) (9,875) (6,140) (4,321) EBIT 1,963 46,592 25,321 39,922 8,014 7,122 Adjusted EBIT 30,780 52,912 27,906 43,363 8,131 7,239 Total segments Other / Consolidation Stabilus Group Nine months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, I N € T H O U S A N D S 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 External revenue1) 599,367 705,676 - - 599,367 705,676 Intersegment revenue1) 35,816 40,478 (35,816) (40,478) - - Total revenue1) 635,183 746,154 (35,816) (40,478) 599,367 705,676 Depreciation and amortization (incl. impairment losses) (72,672) (36,712) (5,227) (6,960) (77,899) (43,672) EBIT 35,298 93,636 (5,227) (6,960) 30,071 86,676 Adjusted EBIT 66,817 103,514 - - 66,817 103,514 Revenue breakdown by location of Stabilus company (i.e. "billed-from view"). S T A B I L U S 24 Q U A R T E R LY A D D I T I O N A L S T A T E M E N T Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 0 I N F O R M A T I O N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION F I N A N C I A L C A L E N DA R Financial calendar A T E 1 ) 2 ) August 3, 2020 November 13, 2020 December 11, 2020 February 1, 2021 February 10, 2021 May 3, 2021 August 2, 2021 November 12, 2021 December 10, 2021 T _ 020 P U B L I C A T I O N / E V E N T Publication of the third-quarter results for fiscal year 2020 (Quarterly Statement Q3 FY2020) Publication of preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2020 Publication of full-year results for fiscal year 2020 (2020 Annual Report) Publication of the first-quarter results for fiscal year 2021 (Quarterly Statement Q1 FY2021) Annual General Meeting Publication of the second-quarter results for fiscal year 2021 (Interim Report Q2 FY2021) Publication of the third-quarter results for fiscal year 2021 (Quarterly Statement Q3 FY2021) Publication of preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2021 Publication of full-year results for fiscal year 2021 (2021 Annual Report) We cannot rule out changes of dates. We recommend checking them on our website in the Investors / Financial Calendar section (www.ir.stabilus.com). Please note that our fiscal year (FY) comprises a twelve-month period from October 1 until September 30 of the following calendar year. E.g. the fiscal year 2020 comprises a year ending September 30, 2020. D I S C L A I M E R Forward-looking statements This quarterly statement contains forward-looking statements that relate to the current plans, objectives, forecasts and estimates of the management of Stabilus S.A. These statements take into account only information that was available up to and including the date that this quarterly statement was prepared. The management of Stabilus S.A. makes no guarantee that these forward-looking statements will prove to be right. The future development of Stabilus S.A. and its subsidiaries and the results that are actually achieved are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ significantly from those reflected in the forward-looking state- ments. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Stabilus S.A. and its subsidiaries and therefore cannot be precisely predicted. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions and the competitive situation, changes in the law, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of funds. These and other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Group Management Report. However, other factors could also have an adverse effect on our business performance and results. Stabilus S.A. neither intends nor assumes any separate obligation to update forward-looking statements or to change these to reflect events or developments that occur after the publication of this quarterly statement. Rounding Certain numbers in this quarterly statement have been rounded up or down. There may therefore be discrepancies between the actual totals of the individual amounts in the tables and the totals shown as well as between the numbers in the tables and the numbers given in the corresponding analyses in the text of the quarterly statement. All percentage changes and key figures in the quarterly statement were calculated using the underlying data in millions of euros rounded to one decimal place (€ millions). Q U A R T E R LY S T A T E M E N T I N F O R M A T I O N S T A B I L U S Q 3 F Y 2 0 2 025 R E S O U R C E S INFORMATION RESOURCES Further information including news, reports and publications can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.ir.stabilus.com. Investor Relations Phone: +352 286 770 21 Fax: +352 286 770 99 Email: anschroeder@stabilus.com 2 , R U E A L B E R T B O R S C H E T T E , L - 1 2 4 6 L U X E M B O U R G G R A N D D U C H Y O F L U X E M B O U R G W W W . S T A B I L U S . C O M Attachments Original document

