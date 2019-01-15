Stabilus S.A.: Correction of a release from 17/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Stabilus S.A. Street: 2, rue Albert Borschette Postal code: L-1246 City: Luxembourg

Luxemburg Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Retraction of the notification because there was no obligation to disclose (see point 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway

City of registered office, country: Oslo , Norway

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New % % % Previous notification % % % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) % % Total %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

The holdings disclosed were actually held, but there was no disclosure obligation according to German law for the issuer and there was no threshold reached according to the law in Luxembourg.

Date