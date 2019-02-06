|
Stabilus S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/06/2019 | 04:10am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.02.2019 / 10:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Markus
|Last name(s):
|Schädlich
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|46.98 EUR
|7047.00 EUR
|47.06 EUR
|21177.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|47.04 EUR
|28224.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate Exchange
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|
|
|
|
