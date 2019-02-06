Log in
Stabilus S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/06/2019 | 04:10am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.02.2019 / 10:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Schädlich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus S.A.

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU1066226637

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.98 EUR 7047.00 EUR
47.06 EUR 21177.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.04 EUR 28224.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


06.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48677  06.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
