DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Acquisition

08.04.2019 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus S.A. successfully completes acquisition of General Aerospace

Luxembourg/Koblenz, April 8, 2019 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, has successfully completed the acquisition of General Aerospace GmbH ('General Aerospace'), a recognized supplier of motion control solutions for the aerospace industry.

Dr. Stephan Kessel, interim CEO of Stabilus, stated: 'We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of General Aerospace as planned. In line with our long-term strategy, this step enables us to continue to extend the global range of motion control solutions we offer customers across a variety of different industries. The acquisition is the perfect addition to our existing product portfolio in the aviation sector. Together with the company's knowhow, we have gained a proficient and innovative management team as well as a dedicated workforce.'

Samuele Piatti, managing director of General Aerospace, said: 'Following a carefully conducted selection process, we have found in Stabilus a strong partner whose cross-industry expertise and worldwide footprint will help shape the future face of our business positively in the interests of our customers and stakeholders. We are very much looking forward to our future collaboration and to now being part of the Stabilus group.'

General Aerospace is headquartered in Eschbach, Germany, with a customer support center in the United States. The company develops and assembles components and systems for motion control solutions dedicated to the commercial aviation market, for example for airplane seats, luggage bins, engine cowlings, lavatories, cockpits and handrails. The company supplies renowned aircraft manufacturers and tier 2 customers on a global scale, generating revenues of approximately eleven million Euro in fiscal 2018. The acquisition of General Aerospace will strengthen Stabilus' market presence and position in the aviation sector. Additional information on the company are available at www.general-aero.com/en .

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +352 286 770 21

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

As one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus has reported sales revenues of EUR 962.6 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in nine countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

About General Aerospace GmbH

General Aerospace takes its client's motion control requirements and translates them into sophisticated, advanced products that adjust aircraft components such as seats and luggage bins. For more than 15 years, the company has provided innovative and compelling solutions that increase flight safety, assist the flight crew, enhance passenger comfort and reduce emissions through continuous weight reduction.

Web: www.general-aero.com/en

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.