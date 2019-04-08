Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stabilus SA    STM   LU1066226637

STABILUS SA

(STM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Stabilus : S.A. successfully completes acquisition of General Aerospace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:23am EDT

DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Acquisition

08.04.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus S.A. successfully completes acquisition of General Aerospace

Luxembourg/Koblenz, April 8, 2019 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, has successfully completed the acquisition of General Aerospace GmbH ('General Aerospace'), a recognized supplier of motion control solutions for the aerospace industry.

Dr. Stephan Kessel, interim CEO of Stabilus, stated: 'We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of General Aerospace as planned. In line with our long-term strategy, this step enables us to continue to extend the global range of motion control solutions we offer customers across a variety of different industries. The acquisition is the perfect addition to our existing product portfolio in the aviation sector. Together with the company's knowhow, we have gained a proficient and innovative management team as well as a dedicated workforce.'

Samuele Piatti, managing director of General Aerospace, said: 'Following a carefully conducted selection process, we have found in Stabilus a strong partner whose cross-industry expertise and worldwide footprint will help shape the future face of our business positively in the interests of our customers and stakeholders. We are very much looking forward to our future collaboration and to now being part of the Stabilus group.'

General Aerospace is headquartered in Eschbach, Germany, with a customer support center in the United States. The company develops and assembles components and systems for motion control solutions dedicated to the commercial aviation market, for example for airplane seats, luggage bins, engine cowlings, lavatories, cockpits and handrails. The company supplies renowned aircraft manufacturers and tier 2 customers on a global scale, generating revenues of approximately eleven million Euro in fiscal 2018. The acquisition of General Aerospace will strengthen Stabilus' market presence and position in the aviation sector. Additional information on the company are available at www.general-aero.com/en.

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +352 286 770 21
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

As one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus has reported sales revenues of EUR 962.6 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in nine countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

About General Aerospace GmbH

General Aerospace takes its client's motion control requirements and translates them into sophisticated, advanced products that adjust aircraft components such as seats and luggage bins. For more than 15 years, the company has provided innovative and compelling solutions that increase flight safety, assist the flight crew, enhance passenger comfort and reduce emissions through continuous weight reduction.

Web: www.general-aero.com/en

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.

08.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Stabilus SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 05:22:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STABILUS SA
01:23aSTABILUS : S.A. successfully completes acquisition of General Aerospace
PU
01:05aSTABILUS : S.A. successfully completes acquisition of General Aerospace
EQ
03/26STABILUS S.A. : Dr. Michael Büchsner named new Chief Executive Officer
PU
03/26STABILUS S.A. : Dr. Michael Büchsner named new Chief Executive Officer
EQ
03/26STABILUS S.A. : Dr. Michael Büchsner named new Chief Executive Officer
EQ
02/13STABILUS S.A. : Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share..
EQ
02/06STABILUS S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/04STABILUS S.A. : Market slowdown impacts Q1 FY2019, growth forecast for fiscal 2..
EQ
01/30STABILUS SA : quaterly earnings release
01/25STABILUS S.A. : Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2019 results on February 4..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 997 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 91,7 M
Debt 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 12,79
P/E ratio 2020 11,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 1 157 M
Chart STABILUS SA
Duration : Period :
Stabilus SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STABILUS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 58,1 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Johannes Pink Vice President-Global Operations
Mark Wilhelms Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf-Michael Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STABILUS SA-14.57%1 279
MISUMI GROUP INC.25.87%7 126
HITACHI METALS, LTD.19.26%5 062
TRELLEBORG12.13%4 077
SFS GROUP AG18.61%3 391
NBTM NEW MATERIALS GROUP CO LTD38.28%833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About