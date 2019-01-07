DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Acquisition

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus S.A. to acquire General Aerospace and CLEVERS to strengthen and further develop its industrial business

- Agreements signed to acquire two companies with total revenues of approx. 12 million EUR to strengthen industrial business, closing expected in March 2019

- General Aerospace will strengthen Stabilus' market position in the global aircraft business

- CLEVERS to support further development of industrial business in South America

Luxembourg/Koblenz, January 7, 2019 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, has signed agreements to acquire General Aerospace GmbH ("General Aerospace") and CLEVERS S.R.L. ("Clevers"), from its respective founders. Completion of both transactions is expected in March 2019. It is planned to consolidate both companies into the Stabilus Group from January 1, 2019, onwards. The acquisitions aim at strengthening Stabilus' motion control and vibration & velocity control offering for its industrial customers. General Aerospace is a recognized supplier of motion control solutions for the aerospace industry. Clevers is a South American manufacturer of gas springs and dampers. The parties have agreed to confidentiality regarding financial details of the transactions.

Dr. Stephan Kessel, CEO of Stabilus S.A., said: "The acquisitions of General Aerospace and Clevers support our long-term strategy of strengthening our industrial business and balancing our revenue mix. General Aerospace is excellently positioned to complement our motion control portfolio of our growing business in the aviation industry, while Clevers will enable us to grow our footprint in the important South American industrial markets. Both companies support our growth strategy significantly and will provide further business opportunities for our group."

On the acquisition of General Aerospace, Jürgen Roland, Vice President and Head of the business unit Vibration & Velocity Control, added: "Over the lifetime of an aircraft the interiors are regularly updated to the latest market trends, providing significant growth opportunities for our motion control products that increase both safety and comfort. General Aerospace has established a proven growth track record over more than a decade. The company's success is based on continuous innovation and years of experience working with leading customers worldwide."

General Aerospace is headquartered in Eschbach, Germany, with a customer support center in the United States. The company develops and assembles components and systems for motion control solutions dedicated to the commercial aviation market, for example for airplane seats, luggage bins, engine cowlings, lavatories, cockpits and handrails. The company supplies renowned aircraft manufacturers and tier 2 customers on a global scale, generating revenues of approx. eleven million EUR in fiscal 2018. The acquisition of General Aerospace will strengthen Stabilus' market presence and position in the commercial aviation market.

Clevers, headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is a manufacturer of gas springs and dampers with a focus on industrial clients, e.g. from the agricultural, engineering and transport sectors. The company is currently focused on the South American markets, generating revenues of approx. one million EUR in fiscal 2018. With the acquisition of Clevers, Stabilus will strengthen its footprint in South America and increase its offering to local customers.

The transactions are subject to customary closing requirements. The acquisitions will be financed by cash and existing loan agreements.



About Stabilus

As one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus has reported sales revenues of EUR 962.6 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in nine countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

About General Aerospace GmbH

General Aerospace takes its client's motion control requirements and translates them into sophisticated, advanced products that adjust aircraft components such as seats and luggage bins. For more than 15 years, the company has provided innovative and compelling solutions that increase flight safety, assist the flight crew, enhance passenger comfort and reduce emissions through continuous weight reduction.

Web: www.general-aero.com/en

About CLEVERS S.R.L.

CLEVERS S.R.L. was founded in 1988 in Buenos Aires and was the first company in South America with a clear focus on the manufacturing of gas springs and dampers. It has pioneered gas springs for use in transport and agricultural sectors as well as other industries. Since its foundation it has developed more than 10,000 different types of springs.

Web: www.clevers.com.ar

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.