DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



12.03.2019 / 15:15

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://ir.stada.com/German/jahresabschluss-2018.pdf English: https://ir.stada.com/English/financial-statements-2018.pdf Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://ir.stada.com/German/gb-2018.pdf English: https://ir.stada.com/English/ar-2018.pdf

12.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

