STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
03/12/2019 | 10:20am EDT
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.03.2019 / 15:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://ir.stada.com/German/jahresabschluss-2018.pdf English: https://ir.stada.com/English/financial-statements-2018.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019 German: https://ir.stada.com/German/gb-2018.pdf English: https://ir.stada.com/English/ar-2018.pdf


12.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG
Stadastraße 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel
Germany
Internet: www.stada.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786699  12.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
