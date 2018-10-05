Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
10/05/2018 | 02:20pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STADA Arzneimittel AG
STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.10.2018 / 14:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
STADA Arzneimittel AG
Stadastraße 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercise of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Paul E. Singer,
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Oct 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 12.06 % 0.00 % 12.06 % 62342440
Previous notification 3.60 % 11.64 % 15.24 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007251803 7521209 % 12.06 %
Total 7521209 12.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8,20 % % 8,20 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8,20 % % 8,20 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8,20 % % 8,20 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliot Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership 3,86 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc. 8,20 % % 8,20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


05.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG
Stadastraße 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel
Germany
Internet: www.stada.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

730619  05.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 440 M
EBIT 2018 347 M
Net income 2018 195 M
Debt 2018 2 361 M
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 23,72
P/E ratio 2019 21,69
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 5 100 M
Chart STADA ARZNEIMITTEL
Duration : Period :
STADA Arzneimittel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STADA ARZNEIMITTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 74,1 €
Spread / Average Target -9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Goldschmidt Chairman-Executive Board
Günter von Au Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Burgess Keatley Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Pagan Fernandez Chief Technical Officer
Halil Duru Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL-7.29%5 866
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD14.13%28 009
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES4.92%19 536
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.22.41%15 535
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-29.10%11 295
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD52.23%10 820
