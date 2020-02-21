Log in
STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/21/2020 | 07:10am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Home Member State
STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.02.2020 / 13:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STADA Arzneimittel AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

21.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG
Stadastraße 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel
Germany
Internet: www.stada.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

981009  21.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=981009&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Goldschmidt Chairman-Executive Board
Günter von Au Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Burgess Keatley Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Pagan Fernandez Chief Technical Officer
Jens Steegers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL-8.87%5 726
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.64%21 755
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.38%13 513
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-1.01%11 330
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.28%9 094
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%8 080
