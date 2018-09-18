Log in
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL (SAZ)
STADA Arzneimittel : Voting results of the bondholders' meeting concerning the STADA-Bond 2015/2022

09/18/2018 | 03:28pm CEST

09/18/2018 - 03.12 PM . Press Release Investor News

Bad Vilbel, 18 September 2018 - STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft ('STADA' or the 'Issuer') today informed about the voting results of the meeting on 18 September 2018 (the 'Bondholders' Meeting') of the bondholders (the 'Bondholders') of the EUR 300,000,000 1.750% bonds, due 2022, ISIN: XS1213831362, Common Code: 121383136, WKN: A14KJP (the 'Bond').

The purpose of today's meeting was to set the basis for the Bondholders to participate in certain security interests. It was planned to pass a resolution on the instruction of the joint representative of the Bondholders to accede to the intercreditor agreement and on certain technical changes to the Bond's terms and conditions.

Since the Bondholders' Meeting did not reach the quorum required for the resolutions on these agenda items, no resolutions could be passed.

Further details of the Bondholders' Meeting are available on the STADA website at www.stada.com/investor-relations/bonds.

About STADA Arzneimittel AG
STADA Arzneimittel AG is a publicly-listed company with headquarters in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, non-prescription OTC products and specialty pharmaceuticals, biosimilars in particular. Worldwide, STADA is represented in about 30 countries with roughly 50 subsidiaries. Branded products such as Grippostad and Ladival are among the highest selling in their product categories in Germany. In financial year 2017, STADA achieved adjusted Group sales of Euro 2,255.3 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Euro 433.9 million and adjusted net income of Euro 195.6 million. As of December 31, 2017, STADA employed 10,176 people worldwide.

Additional information for journalists:
STADA Arzneimittel AG / Media Relations / Stadastrasse 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany /
Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-165 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-Mail: press@stada.de

Additional information for capital market participants:
STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor & Creditor Relations / Stadastrasse 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany /
Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-4689 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: ir@stada.de

Disclaimer

STADA Arzneimittel AG published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 13:27:02 UTC
