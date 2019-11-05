STADA Arzneimittel : invests $660 Million USD in Takeda's OTC portfolio in Russia/CIS

STADA to acquire a portfolio of approximately 20 selected OTC and prescription pharmaceutical products in Russia, Georgia and CIS countries

The portfolio includes OTC-vitamins and food supplements, plus selected products within the cardiovascular, diabetes, general medicine, and respiratory therapeutic areas. Included in the transaction is the key product Cardiomagnyl

Peter Goldschmidt, CEO of STADA, comments: 'This is STADA's largest acquisition to date and will position us as a major player in a large and structurally growing market.'

Bad Vilbel, Moscow, November 5, 2019 - STADA Arzneimittel AG (together with its subsidiaries 'STADA' or 'the Group') has agreed to acquire a portfolio of selected products from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for a total value of $660 Million USD. The portfolio of approximately 20 selected over-the-counter ('OTC') and prescription pharmaceutical assets sold inter alia in Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan will be divested to STADA Arzneimittel AG.

The portfolio includes OTC-vitamins and food supplements, plus selected products within the cardiovascular, diabetes, general medicine, and respiratory therapeutic areas. Included in the transaction is the key product Cardiomagnyl, a well-known name and category leader in Russia, which is used to prevent blood clots, as well as the newer, patent-protected Nesina (for type II diabetes treatment) and Edarbi (angiotensin II receptor blocker for blood pressure control).

The acquired portfolio complements STADA's existing portfolio and capabilities in Russia which include medicines from 16 of 20 therapeutic groups of the best-selling products in retail pharmacies. The transaction will enable the Group to continue expanding its consumer health business in Russia and the CIS. It is expected that the highly capable approximately 500-strong sales and marketing team from Takeda's business will transfer to STADA on completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, Takeda and STADA will enter into manufacturing and supply agreements in connection with the acquisition under which Takeda will continue to supply the products to STADA. The acquisition is expected to be financed by new debt financing.

Peter Goldschmidt, CEO of STADA, commented: 'This is STADA's largest acquisition to date and will position us as a major player in a large and structurally growing market. This transaction also reflects the ambitions of STADA as we continue expanding the business internationally - both organically and through acquisitions - and continue generating significant operating efficiencies worldwide. STADA's branded products are already well-represented in the most popular pharmacy categories in our key markets. However, we are continuing to expand our portfolio of branded generics, to strengthen our position in strategic niches and to develop new market segments.'

Advisers to STADA on this transaction included: Nomura (M&A) and Kirkland & Ellis LLP (legal).

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a two pillar strategy consisting of generics, including specialty pharmaceuticals and non-prescription consumer health products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2018, STADA achieved adjusted Group sales of EUR 2,330.8 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 503.5 million. As of December 31, 2018, STADA employed 10,416 people worldwide.

https://www.stada.ru/

