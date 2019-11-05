Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  STADA Arzneimittel    SAZ   DE0007251803

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL

(SAZ)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STADA Arzneimittel : invests $660 Million USD in Takeda's OTC portfolio in Russia/CIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:11am EST
  • STADA to acquire a portfolio of approximately 20 selected OTC and prescription pharmaceutical products in Russia, Georgia and CIS countries
  • The portfolio includes OTC-vitamins and food supplements, plus selected products within the cardiovascular, diabetes, general medicine, and respiratory therapeutic areas. Included in the transaction is the key product Cardiomagnyl
  • Peter Goldschmidt, CEO of STADA, comments: 'This is STADA's largest acquisition to date and will position us as a major player in a large and structurally growing market.'

Bad Vilbel, Moscow, November 5, 2019 - STADA Arzneimittel AG (together with its subsidiaries 'STADA' or 'the Group') has agreed to acquire a portfolio of selected products from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for a total value of $660 Million USD. The portfolio of approximately 20 selected over-the-counter ('OTC') and prescription pharmaceutical assets sold inter alia in Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan will be divested to STADA Arzneimittel AG.

The portfolio includes OTC-vitamins and food supplements, plus selected products within the cardiovascular, diabetes, general medicine, and respiratory therapeutic areas. Included in the transaction is the key product Cardiomagnyl, a well-known name and category leader in Russia, which is used to prevent blood clots, as well as the newer, patent-protected Nesina (for type II diabetes treatment) and Edarbi (angiotensin II receptor blocker for blood pressure control).

The acquired portfolio complements STADA's existing portfolio and capabilities in Russia which include medicines from 16 of 20 therapeutic groups of the best-selling products in retail pharmacies. The transaction will enable the Group to continue expanding its consumer health business in Russia and the CIS. It is expected that the highly capable approximately 500-strong sales and marketing team from Takeda's business will transfer to STADA on completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, Takeda and STADA will enter into manufacturing and supply agreements in connection with the acquisition under which Takeda will continue to supply the products to STADA. The acquisition is expected to be financed by new debt financing.

Peter Goldschmidt, CEO of STADA, commented: 'This is STADA's largest acquisition to date and will position us as a major player in a large and structurally growing market. This transaction also reflects the ambitions of STADA as we continue expanding the business internationally - both organically and through acquisitions - and continue generating significant operating efficiencies worldwide. STADA's branded products are already well-represented in the most popular pharmacy categories in our key markets. However, we are continuing to expand our portfolio of branded generics, to strengthen our position in strategic niches and to develop new market segments.'

Advisers to STADA on this transaction included: Nomura (M&A) and Kirkland & Ellis LLP (legal).

About STADA Arzneimittel AG
 STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a two pillar strategy consisting of generics, including specialty pharmaceuticals and non-prescription consumer health products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2018, STADA achieved adjusted Group sales of EUR 2,330.8 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 503.5 million. As of December 31, 2018, STADA employed 10,416 people worldwide.

https://www.stada.ru/

Additional information for journalists:

STADA Arzneimittel AG / Media Relations / Stadastrasse 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany/ Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-165 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-Mail: press@stada.de

Additional information for capital market participants:

STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor & Creditor Relations / Stadastrasse 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-4689 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: ir@stada.de

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to U.S. persons. Securities may not be sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or are exempt from registration.

This press release includes 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we do not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

STADA Arzneimittel AG published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 07:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STADA ARZNEIMITTEL
02:11aSTADA ARZNEIMITTEL : invests $660 Million USD in Takeda's OTC portfolio in Russi..
PU
11/04STADA ARZNEIMITTEL : to acquire Walmark – a leading Consumer Healthcare co..
PU
08/14Germany's Stada 'very selective' on acquisitions - CEO Goldschmidt
RE
08/07STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
07/17Takeda kicks off sale of Western European drugs - sources
RE
06/27Activist investor Elliott's top European holdings
RE
06/21STADA ARZNEIMITTEL : Announcement of the Results of the Tender Offer
EQ
06/07Germany's Stada buys six of GSK's consumer brands, eyes further deals
RE
05/30STADA ARZNEIMITTEL : Dividend paid as defence against bid
FA
05/23STADA ARZNEIMITTEL : Upcoming Expiration of Tender Offer and Intention to Delist..
EQ
More news
Chart STADA ARZNEIMITTEL
Duration : Period :
STADA Arzneimittel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Goldschmidt Chairman-Executive Board
Günter von Au Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Burgess Keatley Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Pagan Fernandez Chief Technical Officer
Jens Steegers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL-8.87%5 726
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.88%22 282
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.1.73%14 842
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-6.25%9 281
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP11.09%8 996
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED17.03%6 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group