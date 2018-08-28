Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Staffing 360 Solutions Inc    STAF

STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS INC (STAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Staffing 360 Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Key Resources Inc. in North Carolina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 09:09am CEST

Transaction Highlights

  • Key Resources expected to add annual revenues of over $35 million
  • Accretive to shareholders
  • Key Resources will become part of the Commercial Staffing business stream under the management of Paul Polito, President Commercial Staffing (US)
  • Staffing 360 Solutions on track to generate 2018 pro-forma annualized revenues of approximately $335 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAF), a company executing an international buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced its expansion of its commercial staffing presence in North Carolina with the acquisition of Key Resources, Inc. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with four office locations, Key Resources is a leading provider of distribution and supply chain personnel. 

For the trailing twelve months ended July 2018, Key Resources generated revenues of approximately $35 million and operated profitably.

“The Carolinas have demonstrated to be, and continue to be, a substantial growth market,” said Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Staffing 360 Solutions.  “The acquisition of Key Resources provides us with further opportunities to expand in this territory with a strong product offering managed by a talented management team. This transaction reflects our continuing commitment to growth through acquisition, intelligent integration, and it further advances us towards our revenue goal of $500 million in annualized revenues by the end of 2019.”

“The acquisition of Key Resources allows us to easily assimilate our strategic growth plan into the Triad area market of North Carolina. Culturally, our businesses are very similar, and we expect that each of our current teams will work well together on cross selling ventures to further the revenue of both Key Resources and Monroe Staffing Services. I look forward to working with our new team,” stated Paul Polito, President of Commercial Staffing (US) of Staffing 360 Solutions. “Key Resources adds a strong heritage with over 20 years in the North Carolina marketplace.”

The investment bank of Anderson LeNeave and Co. represented the seller.

Staffing 360 Solutions will provide additional details to investors regarding these transformative events through forthcoming SEC filings and press releases. More information about Staffing 360 Solutions, including investor materials, presentations, white papers, and webcasts, can be found at: www.staffing360solutions.com/res.html

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAF) is a public company in the staffing sector engaged in the execution of an international buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom.  The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $500 million.  As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space.  For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com.

Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning.  Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein, including the goal of achieving annualized revenues of $500 million, due to the Company’s ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, to consummate additional acquisitions, to successfully integrate newly acquired companies, to organically grow its business, to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions, the ability to comply with contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company’s control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.  Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Corporate Investor Contact:

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group, Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@equityny.com / +1 (212) 836-9611

Devin Sullivan
dsullivan@equityny.com / +1 (212) 836-9608

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
brendan.flood@staffing360solutions.com / +1 (646) 507-5715

David Faiman, Chief Financial Officer
info@staffing360solutions.com / +1 (646) 507-5711

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS INC
09:09aStaffing 360 Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Key Resources Inc. in No..
GL
08/22STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Conti..
AQ
08/17STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Conti..
AQ
08/16STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08/15STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS INC : Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/15Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
08/14STAFFING 360 : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/13STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ot..
AQ
08/10Staffing 360 Solutions to Announce 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results and ..
GL
07/16Staffing 360 Solutions Extends Its Presence in South Carolina with New Office..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Midday Gainers / Losers (08/20/2018) 
08/16Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/15Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) CEO Brendan Flood on Q2 2018 Results - Ea.. 
08/15PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/15/2018) 
08/15Staffing 360 Solutions misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 262 M
EBIT 2018 5,30 M
Net income 2018 -1,95 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,03x
Capitalization 7,66 M
Chart STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 506%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Christopher Flood Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Alicia Barker Chief Operating Officer & Director
David Faiman Chief Financial Officer
Dimitri S. Villard Independent Director
Jeff William Grout Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS INC-38.41%8
RANDSTAD N.V.7.03%11 502
ADECCO GROUP-19.65%10 079
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL39.65%9 458
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-29.22%5 815
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-14.70%4 889
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.