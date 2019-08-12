Staffline : AGM & Interim Results Notice & Auditor Resignation

RNS Number : 6369I
Staffline Group PLC
12 August 2019
Staffline Group plc
('Staffline,' the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Notice of AGM, Notice of Interim Results
&
Auditor Resignation
Staffline, the Recruitment and Training group, conﬁrms that the no ce of its Annual General Mee ng ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders and is available from the Group's website: www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk/investor-relations/shareholder-information/AGM.
The Company's AGM will be held at the oﬃce of PeoplePlus, Floor 6, Edmund House, 12-22 Newhall St, Birmingham, B3 3EW on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at 10.00am.
Notice of Results
Staﬄine will announce results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday, 17 September 2019. A mee ng for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the day at the oﬃces of Liberum, 25 Ropemaker St, London EC2Y 9LY. For further information, please contact Vigo Communications on staffline@vigocomms.com.
Auditor Resignation
Staﬄine also announces that it has received a le er of resigna on from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") resigning as the Group's auditor with eﬀect from 1 August 2019. In the le er of resigna on, PwC conﬁrmed that the reason that they are ceasing to hold oﬃce is that the Company will soon be undertaking a compe ve tender process for the posi on of statutory auditor and there was mutual agreement with the audit commi ee not to par cipate in this process following the comple on of the Company's audit for the year ended 31 December 2018. PwC consider
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Staffline Group plc
|
via Vigo Communications
|
www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk
|
|
Chris Pullen, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Michael Watts, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Liberum NOMAD and Joint Broker
|
020 3100 2222
|
www.liberum.com
|
|
Steve Pearce / Joshua Hughes
|
|
Berenberg Joint Broker
|
020 3207 7800
|
www.berenberg.com
|
|
Chris Bowman / Toby Flaux
|
|
Vigo Communications Financial PR
|
020 7390 0230
|
www.vigocomms.com
|
staffline@vigocomms.com
|
Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock / Charlie Neish
|
Note for Editors
About Staffline - Recruitment, Training and Support
Enabling the Future of Work™
Staffline is the UK's market leading Recruitment and Training group. It has two divisions:
Recruitment Division
The UK's leading provider of ﬂexible blue-collar workers, supplying over 60,000 staﬀ per day to c. 1,600 private sector clients, across a wide range of industries including agriculture, drinks, driving, food processing, logis cs and
manufacturing. It operates from over c460 loca ons in UK, Eire and Poland. Its world leading Customer Experience pla orm provides op mised customer-based staﬃng management solu ons whilst providing market-leading levels of job satisfaction for workers.
PeoplePlus Division
The leading adult skills and training provider in the UK, delivering appren ceships, adult educa on, prison educa on and skills-based employability programmes across the country.
Skills and Training - market leading provider of Appren ceships (both Levy and non-Levy), learning and development, adult education and health and well-being programmes to the Private and Public sector.
Jus ce and Community - largest independent provider of educa on and training services for prisoners and ex- oﬀenders, as well as individual support services for carers and people with disabili es, both at home and in the work place.
Employability - market leading provider of programmes providing back-to-work educa on, skills support services to the unemployed and enterprise advice to individuals wanting to start their own business.
