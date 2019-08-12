Log in
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC

(STAF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/09 11:35:01 am
164 GBp   +5.13%
02:46aSTAFFLINE : AGM & Interim Results Notice & Auditor Resignation
PU
08/08Adecco sees Brexit adding to European hiring woes
RE
07/31STAFFLINE : Acquisition of shares
PU
Staffline : AGM & Interim Results Notice & Auditor Resignation

08/12/2019 | 02:46am EDT

RNS Number : 6369I

Staffline Group PLC

12 August 2019

12 August 2019

Staffline Group plc

('Staffline,' the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of AGM, Notice of Interim Results

&

Auditor Resignation

Staffline, the Recruitment and Training group, conﬁrms that the no ce of its Annual General Mee ng ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders and is available from the Group's website: www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk/investor-relations/shareholder-information/AGM.

The Company's AGM will be held at the oce of PeoplePlus, Floor 6, Edmund House, 12-22 Newhall St, Birmingham, B3 3EW on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at 10.00am.

Notice of Results

Staine will announce results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday, 17 September 2019. A mee ng for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the day at the oces of Liberum, 25 Ropemaker St, London EC2Y 9LY. For further information, please contact Vigo Communications on staffline@vigocomms.com.

Auditor Resignation

Staine also announces that it has received a le er of resigna on from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") resigning as the Group's auditor with eect from 1 August 2019. In the le er of resigna on, PwC conﬁrmed that the reason that they are ceasing to hold oce is that the Company will soon be undertaking a compe ve tender process for the posi on of statutory auditor and there was mutual agreement with the audit commi ee not to par cipate in this process following the comple on of the Company's audit for the year ended 31 December 2018. PwC consider

that the ma

ers connected with their resigna on that need to brought to the a

en

on of the Company's members or

creditors are included within PwC's audit report on pages 62-70 of the Company's annual report 2018. The le

er of

resigna on

and

the

annual

report

are

available

on

the

Company's

website

at

https://www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk/investor-relations/.In accordance with the requirements of sec

on 520 of the

Companies Act 2006, a copy of the statement received from PwC will be sent to all shareholders of the Company. The Company will commence a competitive tender process for the role of the Group's auditor shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Staffline Group plc

via Vigo Communications

www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk

Chris Pullen, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Watts, Chief Financial Officer

Liberum NOMAD and Joint Broker

020 3100 2222

www.liberum.com

Steve Pearce / Joshua Hughes

Berenberg Joint Broker

020 3207 7800

www.berenberg.com

Chris Bowman / Toby Flaux

Vigo Communications Financial PR

020 7390 0230

www.vigocomms.com

staffline@vigocomms.com

Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock / Charlie Neish

Note for Editors

About Staffline - Recruitment, Training and Support

Enabling the Future of Work™

Staffline is the UK's market leading Recruitment and Training group. It has two divisions:

Recruitment Division

The UK's leading provider of ﬂexible blue-collar workers, supplying over 60,000 sta per day to c. 1,600 private sector clients, across a wide range of industries including agriculture, drinks, driving, food processing, logis cs and

manufacturing. It operates from over c460 loca ons in UK, Eire and Poland. Its world leading Customer Experience pla orm provides op mised customer-based stang management solu ons whilst providing market-leading levels of job satisfaction for workers.

PeoplePlus Division

The leading adult skills and training provider in the UK, delivering appren ceships, adult educa on, prison educa on and skills-based employability programmes across the country.

Skills and Training - market leading provider of Appren ceships (both Levy and non-Levy), learning and development, adult education and health and well-being programmes to the Private and Public sector.

Jus ce and Community - largest independent provider of educa on and training services for prisoners and ex- oenders, as well as individual support services for carers and people with disabili es, both at home and in the work place.

Employability - market leading provider of programmes providing back-to-work educa on, skills support services to the unemployed and enterprise advice to individuals wanting to start their own business.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NOAEAKPFFLFNEFF

Disclaimer

Staffline Group plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:45:09 UTC
