Staffline : AGM & Interim Results Notice & Auditor Resignation

Staffline Group PLC

12 August 2019

Staffline Group plc

('Staffline,' the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of AGM, Notice of Interim Results

&

Auditor Resignation

Staffline, the Recruitment and Training group, conﬁrms that the no ce of its Annual General Mee ng ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders and is available from the Group's website: www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk/investor-relations/shareholder-information/AGM.

The Company's AGM will be held at the oﬃce of PeoplePlus, Floor 6, Edmund House, 12-22 Newhall St, Birmingham, B3 3EW on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at 10.00am.

Notice of Results

Staﬄine will announce results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday, 17 September 2019. A mee ng for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the day at the oﬃces of Liberum, 25 Ropemaker St, London EC2Y 9LY. For further information, please contact Vigo Communications on staffline@vigocomms.com.

Auditor Resignation

Staﬄine also announces that it has received a le er of resigna on from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") resigning as the Group's auditor with eﬀect from 1 August 2019. In the le er of resigna on, PwC conﬁrmed that the reason that they are ceasing to hold oﬃce is that the Company will soon be undertaking a compe ve tender process for the posi on of statutory auditor and there was mutual agreement with the audit commi ee not to par cipate in this process following the comple on of the Company's audit for the year ended 31 December 2018. PwC consider

that the ma ers connected with their resigna on that need to brought to the a en on of the Company's members or creditors are included within PwC's audit report on pages 62-70 of the Company's annual report 2018. The le er of resigna on and the annual report are available on the Company's website at https://www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk/investor-relations/.In accordance with the requirements of sec on 520 of the

Companies Act 2006, a copy of the statement received from PwC will be sent to all shareholders of the Company. The Company will commence a competitive tender process for the role of the Group's auditor shortly.

For further information, please contact: Staffline Group plc via Vigo Communications www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk Chris Pullen, Chief Executive Officer Michael Watts, Chief Financial Officer Liberum NOMAD and Joint Broker 020 3100 2222 www.liberum.com Steve Pearce / Joshua Hughes Berenberg Joint Broker 020 3207 7800 www.berenberg.com Chris Bowman / Toby Flaux Vigo Communications Financial PR 020 7390 0230 www.vigocomms.com staffline@vigocomms.com Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock / Charlie Neish

Note for Editors

About Staffline - Recruitment, Training and Support

Enabling the Future of Work™

Staffline is the UK's market leading Recruitment and Training group. It has two divisions:

Recruitment Division

The UK's leading provider of ﬂexible blue-collar workers, supplying over 60,000 staﬀ per day to c. 1,600 private sector clients, across a wide range of industries including agriculture, drinks, driving, food processing, logis cs and