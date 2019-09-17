Staffline : Appointment of Non-executive Director

RNS Number : 5191M
Staffline Group PLC
17 September 2019
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
("Staffline" or the "Company")
Appointment of Non-executive Director
Further to the disclosure in the Company's 2019 interim results announcement published today, Staﬄine, the recruitment and training group, confirms the appointment of Richard Thomson, as Non-execu ve Director, with eﬀect from 17 September 2019.
Richard has over eighteen years' experience as an independent director and board-level advisor. He began his career at Rothschild where he spent seven years, followed by ﬁve years as Senior Execu ve Director at Alcentra, a global asset management ﬁrm. Richard has two master's degrees from St Catherine's College Oxford and holds the Securi es Ins tute diploma from The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.
Following his appointment, Richard will be a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nominations Committees.
Tracy Lewis, Non-executive Chairman of Staffline, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Richard to the Board and expect his extensive strategy and advisory experience to materially contribute both to Staffline's future objectives and its positioning as the UK's market leading recruitment and training group."
The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:
|
Full name and
|
Richard Lindhardt Thomson age 42 (born 31 August 1977)
|
age
|
|
|
Current
|
1.
|
Kinherit Limited (co.no. 011500962 appointed 6 August 2018).
|
directorships
|
2.
|
RLT Advisory Limited (co.no. 10354057 appointed 1 September 2016).
|
|
3.
|
3w Power SA (Luxembourg registered company).
|
Past
|
1.
|
WC Project Limited (co.no. 10023450 dissolved 11 December 2018).
|
directorships
|
2.
|
Pelican Rouge BV (Dutch registered company)
Richard has no interests in the shares of Staﬄine Group plc. There is no other informa on that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
For further information, please contact:
|
Staffline Group plc
|
via Vigo Communications
|
www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk
|
|
Chris Pullen, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Michael Watts, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Liberum NOMAD and Joint Broker
|
020 3100 2222
|
www.liberum.com
|
|
Steve Pearce / Joshua Hughes
|
|
Berenberg Joint Broker
|
020 3207 7800
|
www.berenberg.com
|
|
Chris Bowman / Toby Flaux
|
|
Vigo Communications Financial PR
|
020 7390 0230
|
www.vigocomms.com
|
staffline@vigocomms.com
|
Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock / Charlie Neish
|
About Staffline - Recruitment, Training and Support
Enabling the Future of Work™
Staffline is the UK's market leading Recruitment and Training group. It has two divisions:
Recruitment Division
Staﬄine is the UK's leading provider of ﬂexible blue-collar workers, supplying over 60,000 staﬀ per day to c. 1,600 private sector clients, across a wide range of industries including agriculture, drinks, driving, food processing, logis cs and
manufacturing. It operates from over c460 loca ons in UK, Republic of Ireland and Poland. Its world leading Customer Experience pla orm provides op mised customer-based staﬃng management solu ons whilst providing market-leading levels of job satisfaction for workers.
PeoplePlus Division
Staﬄine is the leading adult skills and training provider in the UK, delivering appren ceships, adult educa on, prison education and skills-based employability programmes across the country.
Skills and Training - market leading provider of Appren ceships (both Levy and non-Levy), learning and development, adult education and health and well-being programmes to the Private and Public sector.
Jus ce and Community - largest independent provider of educa on and training services for prisoners and ex-oﬀenders, as well as individual support services for carers and people with disabilities, both at home and in the work place.
Employability - market leading provider of programmes providing back-to-work educa on, skills support services to the unemployed and enterprise advice to individuals wanting to start their own business.
