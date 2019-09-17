Staffline : Appointment of Non-executive Director

RNS Number : 5191M

Staffline Group PLC

STAFFLINE GROUP PLC

("Staffline" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-executive Director

Further to the disclosure in the Company's 2019 interim results announcement published today, Staﬄine, the recruitment and training group, confirms the appointment of Richard Thomson, as Non-execu ve Director, with eﬀect from 17 September 2019.

Richard has over eighteen years' experience as an independent director and board-level advisor. He began his career at Rothschild where he spent seven years, followed by ﬁve years as Senior Execu ve Director at Alcentra, a global asset management ﬁrm. Richard has two master's degrees from St Catherine's College Oxford and holds the Securi es Ins tute diploma from The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

Following his appointment, Richard will be a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nominations Committees.

Tracy Lewis, Non-executive Chairman of Staffline, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Richard to the Board and expect his extensive strategy and advisory experience to materially contribute both to Staffline's future objectives and its positioning as the UK's market leading recruitment and training group."

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full name and Richard Lindhardt Thomson age 42 (born 31 August 1977) age Current 1. Kinherit Limited (co.no. 011500962 appointed 6 August 2018). directorships 2. RLT Advisory Limited (co.no. 10354057 appointed 1 September 2016). 3. 3w Power SA (Luxembourg registered company). Past 1. WC Project Limited (co.no. 10023450 dissolved 11 December 2018). directorships 2. Pelican Rouge BV (Dutch registered company)

Richard has no interests in the shares of Staﬄine Group plc. There is no other informa on that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

