Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Staffline Group Plc    STAF   GB00B040L800

STAFFLINE GROUP PLC

(STAF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/16 11:35:00 am
154 GBp   -1.28%
02:32aSTAFFLINE : Appointment of Non-executive Director
PU
02:31aSTAFFLINE : Recruiter Staffline reports first-half loss
RE
09/11STAFFLINE : Result of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Staffline : Appointment of Non-executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:32am EDT

RNS Number : 5191M

Staffline Group PLC

17 September 2019

17 September 2019

STAFFLINE GROUP PLC

("Staffline" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-executive Director

Further to the disclosure in the Company's 2019 interim results announcement published today, Staine, the recruitment and training group, confirms the appointment of Richard Thomson, as Non-execu ve Director, with eect from 17 September 2019.

Richard has over eighteen years' experience as an independent director and board-level advisor. He began his career at Rothschild where he spent seven years, followed by ﬁve years as Senior Execu ve Director at Alcentra, a global asset management ﬁrm. Richard has two master's degrees from St Catherine's College Oxford and holds the Securi es Ins tute diploma from The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

Following his appointment, Richard will be a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nominations Committees.

Tracy Lewis, Non-executive Chairman of Staffline, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Richard to the Board and expect his extensive strategy and advisory experience to materially contribute both to Staffline's future objectives and its positioning as the UK's market leading recruitment and training group."

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full name and

Richard Lindhardt Thomson age 42 (born 31 August 1977)

age

Current

1.

Kinherit Limited (co.no. 011500962 appointed 6 August 2018).

directorships

2.

RLT Advisory Limited (co.no. 10354057 appointed 1 September 2016).

3.

3w Power SA (Luxembourg registered company).

Past

1.

WC Project Limited (co.no. 10023450 dissolved 11 December 2018).

directorships

2.

Pelican Rouge BV (Dutch registered company)

Richard has no interests in the shares of Staine Group plc. There is no other informa on that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information, please contact:

Staffline Group plc

via Vigo Communications

www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk

Chris Pullen, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Watts, Chief Financial Officer

Liberum NOMAD and Joint Broker

020 3100 2222

www.liberum.com

Steve Pearce / Joshua Hughes

Berenberg Joint Broker

020 3207 7800

www.berenberg.com

Chris Bowman / Toby Flaux

Vigo Communications Financial PR

020 7390 0230

www.vigocomms.com

staffline@vigocomms.com

Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock / Charlie Neish

About Staffline - Recruitment, Training and Support

Enabling the Future of Work™

Staffline is the UK's market leading Recruitment and Training group. It has two divisions:

Recruitment Division

Staine is the UK's leading provider of ﬂexible blue-collar workers, supplying over 60,000 sta per day to c. 1,600 private sector clients, across a wide range of industries including agriculture, drinks, driving, food processing, logis cs and

manufacturing. It operates from over c460 loca ons in UK, Republic of Ireland and Poland. Its world leading Customer Experience pla orm provides op mised customer-based stang management solu ons whilst providing market-leading levels of job satisfaction for workers.

PeoplePlus Division

Staine is the leading adult skills and training provider in the UK, delivering appren ceships, adult educa on, prison education and skills-based employability programmes across the country.

Skills and Training - market leading provider of Appren ceships (both Levy and non-Levy), learning and development, adult education and health and well-being programmes to the Private and Public sector.

Jus ce and Community - largest independent provider of educa on and training services for prisoners and ex-oenders, as well as individual support services for carers and people with disabilities, both at home and in the work place.

Employability - market leading provider of programmes providing back-to-work educa on, skills support services to the unemployed and enterprise advice to individuals wanting to start their own business.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BOABRGDCLGBBGCL

Disclaimer

Staffline Group plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
02:32aSTAFFLINE : Appointment of Non-executive Director
PU
02:31aSTAFFLINE : Recruiter Staffline reports first-half loss
RE
09/11STAFFLINE : Result of AGM
PU
09/04STAFFLINE : Replacement - Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/13STAFFLINE : auditor quits in wake of accounts delay
AQ
08/12STAFFLINE : auditor resigns, hunt for new bookkeeper begins
RE
08/12STAFFLINE : AGM & Interim Results Notice & Auditor Resignation
PU
08/08Adecco sees Brexit adding to European hiring woes
RE
07/31STAFFLINE : Acquisition of shares
PU
07/24STAFFLINE : Holding(s) in Company
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 327 M
EBIT 2019 24,6 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 66,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,58x
P/E ratio 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
Capitalization 104 M
Chart STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Staffline Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 698,33  GBp
Last Close Price 154,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 949%
Spread / Average Target 353%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Pullen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Rawcliffe Airey Crabtree Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Robert Watts Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edward Peter Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracy Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC-87.58%130
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD28.47%51 103
PAYCHEX24.42%29 129
TRINET GROUP INC55.35%4 558
BENEFIT ONE INC.-44.33%2 736
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC49.05%2 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group