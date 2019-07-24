Staffline : Holding(s) in Company

RNS Number : 5488G Staffline Group PLC 24 July 2019 TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of Staffline Group plc existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Hunter Capital Limited Partnership City and country of registered office (if applicable) 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19808, United States of America 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Hunter Capital Master Fund LP c/o Walkers Corporate Limited, Cayman Corporate City and country of registered office (if applicable) Centre, 27 Hospital Road, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 23/07/2019 reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 23/07/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total number Total of both in % of voting attached to shares instruments (8.A + 8.B) rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) issuervii

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 Resulting situation on the date on which 5.11% 0 5.11% 68,930,486 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 4.88% N/A 4.88% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix shares %of voting rights ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B040L800 0 3,521,114 0 5.11% SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,521,114 5.11% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument datex Conversion Periodxi instrument is exercised/converted. %of voting rights N/A 00 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of

financial datex Conversion Period xi settlementxii voting rights %of voting rights instrument N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 0 0 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other X undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Namexv equals or is higher Total of both if it equals or is higher instruments if it equals than the notifiable or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder Hunter Capital Limited Partnership The number and % of voting rights held 3,521,114, 5.11% For as long as the Investment Management Agreement is in place

The date until which the voting rights will be held between Hunter Capital Limited Partnership and Hunter Capital Master Fund LP 11. Additional informationxvi N/A Place of completion New Albany, OH Date of completion 23/07/2019 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END HOLRIMRTMBITMRL