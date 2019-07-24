Staffline : Holding(s) in Company

RNS Number : 5488G
Staffline Group PLC
24 July 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
Staffline Group plc
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
23/07/2019
|
|
|
|
reachedvi:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
|
23/07/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Resulting situation on
|
|
|
|
|
the date on which
|
5.11%
|
0
|
5.11%
|
68,930,486
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
4.88%
|
N/A
|
4.88%
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
Hunter Capital Limited Partnership
|
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
3,521,114, 5.11%
|
|
|
|
For as long as the Investment Management Agreement is in place
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
between Hunter Capital Limited Partnership and Hunter Capital
|
|
Master Fund LP
11. Additional informationxvi
N/A
|
Place of completion
|
New Albany, OH
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
23/07/2019
|
|
