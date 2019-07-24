Log in
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC    STAF   GB00B040L800

STAFFLINE GROUP PLC

(STAF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/24 04:49:27 am
134 GBp   +1.52%
04:05aSTAFFLINE : Holding(s) in Company
PU
07/22JUST EAT : Staffline share issue dilutes Cat Rock's stake
RE
07/19STAFFLINE : Holding(s) in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Staffline : Holding(s) in Company

07/24/2019 | 04:05am EDT

RNS Number : 5488G

Staffline Group PLC

24 July 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

Staffline Group plc

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Hunter Capital Limited Partnership

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle

County, Delaware 19808, United States of America

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Hunter Capital Master Fund LP

c/o Walkers Corporate Limited, Cayman Corporate

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Centre, 27 Hospital Road, George Town, Grand

Cayman KY1-9008, Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

23/07/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

23/07/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through financial

Total number

Total of both in %

of voting

attached to shares

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

rights of

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

issuervii

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Resulting situation on

the date on which

5.11%

0

5.11%

68,930,486

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

4.88%

N/A

4.88%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

shares

%of voting rights

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B040L800

0

3,521,114

0

5.11%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,521,114

5.11%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

instrument is exercised/converted.

%of voting rights

N/A

00

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

financial

datex

Conversion Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

%of voting rights

instrument

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

0

0

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other

X

undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

through financial

Namexv

equals or is higher

Total of both if it equals or is higher

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Hunter Capital Limited Partnership

The number and % of voting rights held

3,521,114, 5.11%

For as long as the Investment Management Agreement is in place

The date until which the voting rights will be held

between Hunter Capital Limited Partnership and Hunter Capital

Master Fund LP

11. Additional informationxvi

N/A

Place of completion

New Albany, OH

Date of completion

23/07/2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLRIMRTMBITMRL

Disclaimer

Staffline Group plc published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 08:04:11 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 305 M
EBIT 2019 24,6 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 60,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,21x
P/E ratio 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
Capitalization 89,5 M
Chart STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Staffline Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 788,33  GBp
Last Close Price 132,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 1 123%
Spread / Average Target 497%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Pullen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Rawcliffe Airey Crabtree Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Robert Watts Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edward Peter Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracy Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC-89.35%111
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD42.43%56 642
PAYCHEX29.88%30 404
TRINET GROUP INC71.04%5 022
BENEFIT ONE INC.-44.15%2 775
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC36.25%2 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
