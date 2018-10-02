Log in
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Staffline : PDMR Notification

10/02/2018

RNS Number : 6849C Staffline Group PLC 02 October 2018

Staffline Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark William Underwood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Managing Director Recruitment division

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Staffline Group plc

b)

LEI

213800BVLF1BCOJUH828

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB00B040L800

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1,279.2p

1,500

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume

  • - Price

1,500

1,279.2p

e)

Date of the transaction

1 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHMMMGGLZMGRZG

Disclaimer

Staffline Group plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:26:10 UTC
