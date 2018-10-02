Staffline : PDMR Notification

RNS Number : 6849C Staffline Group PLC 02 October 2018

Staffline Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark William Underwood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Managing Director Recruitment division b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Staffline Group plc b) LEI 213800BVLF1BCOJUH828 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB00B040L800 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1,279.2p 1,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 1,500 1,279.2p e) Date of the transaction 1 October 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

