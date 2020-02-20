Staffline : Resignation of CEO

20 February 2020

STAFFLINE GROUP PLC

('Staffline', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Resignation of CEO

Staffline, the recruitment and training group, announces that on 19 February 2020, Chris Pullen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, tendered his resignation to the Board. Chris will continue to carry out his role as Chief Executive Officer during his notice period in order to facilitate an orderly succession and maintain business continuity.

The Board intends to initiate a formal executive search process to identify a new Chief Executive Officer immediately and will update the market in due course.

The Board's outlook for 2020 remains unchanged and in-line with market expectations, albeit the Group continues to operate in a competitive environment.

The Company remains in constructive dialogue with its lenders and the Board expects to reach agreement with respect to revised terms that will remove the risk of covenant issues and ensure that the Company retains sufficient liquidity headroom. The Group's net debt position at 31 December 2019 is expected to be £60 million, which remains subject to audit.

Tracy Lewis, Non-Executive Chair of Staffline, commented:

'I would like to thank Chris for his contribution to the business as both Chief Executive and previously Finance Director. Chris has led the business through very difficult circumstances and we wish him well for the future. I look forward to announcing a new CEO in due course.'

