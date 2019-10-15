Log in
STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.

(STAG)
STAG Industrial : Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2019

10/15/2019

STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

Boston, MA - October 15, 2019 - The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) maintained the monthly common stock dividend at $0.119167 and declared the following fourth quarter common stock dividends:

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Dividend Per

Month

Record Date

Payment Date

Share

October 2019

October 31, 2019

November 15, 2019

$0.119167

November 2019

November 29, 2019

December 16, 2019

$0.119167

December 2019

December 31, 2019

January 15, 2019

$0.119167

Additionally, the Board declared the following fourth quarter preferred stock dividends:

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Series

Record Date

Payment Date

Dividend Per

Share

Series C - 6.875% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAG Pr C)

December 13, 2019

December 31, 2019

$0.4296875

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company's portfolio consists of 409 properties in 38 states with approximately 81.2 million rentable square feet as of June 30, 2019.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Source: STAG Industrial, Inc.

Contact:

STAG Industrial, Inc.

Matts Pinard, Senior Vice President 617-226-4987InvestorRelations@stagindustrial.com

Disclaimer

STAG Industrial Inc. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 20:22:08 UTC
