Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stag Industrial Inc    STAG

STAG INDUSTRIAL INC

(STAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STAG Industrial : Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

Boston, MA - July 15, 2019 - The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) maintained the monthly common stock dividend at $0.119167 and declared the following third quarter common stock dividends:

THIRD QUARTER 2019 COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Dividend Per

Month

Record Date

Payment Date

Share

July 2019

July 31, 2019

August 15, 2019

$0.119167

August 2019

August 30, 2019

September 16, 2019

$0.119167

September 2019

September 30, 2019

October 15, 2019

$0.119167

Additionally, the Board declared the following third quarter preferred stock dividends:

THIRD QUARTER 2019 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Series

Record Date

Payment Date

Dividend Per

Share

Series C - 6.875% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAG Pr C)

September 13, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.4296875

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company's portfolio consists of 395 properties in 38 states with approximately 78.2 million rentable square feet as of March 31, 2019.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Source: STAG Industrial, Inc.

Contact:

STAG Industrial, Inc.

Matts Pinard, Senior Vice President 617-226-4987InvestorRelations@stagindustrial.com

Disclaimer

STAG Industrial Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 21:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAG INDUSTRIAL INC
05:05pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quart..
PU
07/01STAG INDUSTRIAL : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
07/01STAG INDUSTRIAL : To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results July 30, 2019
PR
06/27STAG INDUSTRIAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30STAG INDUSTRIAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
04/30STAG : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30STAG INDUSTRIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
04/30STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04/30STAG INDUSTRIAL : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 94,0 M
Net income 2019 40,5 M
Debt 2019 1 348 M
Yield 2019 4,68%
P/E ratio 2019 99,1x
P/E ratio 2020 101x
EV / Sales2019 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 3 856 M
Chart STAG INDUSTRIAL INC
Duration : Period :
Stag Industrial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAG INDUSTRIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,8  $
Last Close Price 30,7  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin S. Butcher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen C. Mecke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Crooker CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Peter S. Fearey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Davies Furber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAG INDUSTRIAL INC23.35%3 844
PROLOGIS INC36.29%51 107
GOODMAN GROUP44.50%19 635
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION27.18%11 818
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST34.18%6 591
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.29.35%4 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About