STAG Industrial : Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2020

07/09/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

Boston, MA - July 9, 2020 - The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) maintained the monthly common stock dividend at $0.120000 and declared the following third quarter common stock dividends:

THIRD QUARTER 2020 COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Dividend PerMonth

Record Date

Payment Date

Share

July 2020

July 31, 2020

August 17, 2020

August 2020

August 31, 2020

September 15, 2020

September 2020

September 30, 2020

October 15, 2020

$0.120000 $0.120000 $0.120000

Additionally, the Board declared the following third quarter preferred stock dividends:

THIRD QUARTER 2020 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Dividend PerSeries

Record Date

Payment Date

Share

Series C - 6.875% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAG Pr C)September 15, 2020 September 30, 2020

$0.4296875

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consists of 456 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.8 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Source: STAG Industrial, Inc.

Contact:

STAG Industrial, Inc.

Matts Pinard, Senior Vice President 617-226-4987

InvestorRelations@stagindustrial.com

Disclaimer

STAG Industrial Inc. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 20:05:03 UTC
